NESST 2025 - SPONSORSHIPS

Includes:
- One (1) complimentary registration package
- Preferential logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- One (1) information table
- Speaking opportunity (5 minutes) for delegate welcome message
Includes:
- One (1) complimentary registration package
- Preferential logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- One (1) information table
- Speaking opportunity (5 minutes) for delegate welcome message
Saturday Networking Dinner Sponsor
$5,000
Includes:
- One (1) complimentary registration package or four (4) Saturday night dinner tickets
- Preferential logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- One (1) information table
Includes:
- One (1) complimentary registration package or four (4) Saturday night dinner tickets
- Preferential logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- One (1) information table
Keynote Speaker Sponsor
$3,500
Includes:
- One (1) complimentary registration package
- Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- One (1) information table
- Speaking opportunity, and introduction of Friday night keynote speaker
Includes:
- One (1) complimentary registration package
- Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- One (1) information table
- Speaking opportunity, and introduction of Friday night keynote speaker
Meal Sponsor
$2,500
Includes:
- Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- One (1) information table
Includes:
- Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- One (1) information table
Delegate Bag Sponsor
$2,500
Includes:
- Preferential logo placement on delegate bags
- Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- One (1) information table
Includes:
- Preferential logo placement on delegate bags
- Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- One (1) information table
Session Sponsor
$1,000
Includes:
- Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
Includes:
- Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
NESST Supporter
$500
Includes:
- Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
Includes:
- Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
Door Prize Sponsor
$250
Includes:
- Logo recognition Door Prize materials (Entry, announcements, etc)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- Cash sponsorships will be used to purchase door prizes
Includes:
- Logo recognition Door Prize materials (Entry, announcements, etc)
- Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
- Cash sponsorships will be used to purchase door prizes
Add a donation for Network of Emergency Support Services Teams (NESST Society)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!