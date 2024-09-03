NESST 2025 - SPONSORSHIPS

808 Canada Games Way

Prince George, BC V2L 5L1, Canada

Friday Evening Social Sponsor
$7,500
Includes: - One (1) complimentary registration package - Preferential logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca) - Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference - One (1) information table - Speaking opportunity (5 minutes) for delegate welcome message
Saturday Networking Dinner Sponsor
$5,000
Includes: - One (1) complimentary registration package or four (4) Saturday night dinner tickets - Preferential logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca) - Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference - One (1) information table
Keynote Speaker Sponsor
$3,500
Includes: - One (1) complimentary registration package - Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca) - Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference - One (1) information table - Speaking opportunity, and introduction of Friday night keynote speaker
Meal Sponsor
$2,500
Includes: - Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca) - Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference - One (1) information table
Delegate Bag Sponsor
$2,500
Includes: - Preferential logo placement on delegate bags - Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca) - Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference - One (1) information table
Session Sponsor
$1,000
Includes: - Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca) - Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
NESST Supporter
$500
Includes: - Logo recognition on conference app, printed materials, and NESST website (NESST.ca) - Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference
Door Prize Sponsor
$250
Includes: - Logo recognition Door Prize materials (Entry, announcements, etc) - Verbal acknowledgment throughout the conference - Cash sponsorships will be used to purchase door prizes
Add a donation for Network of Emergency Support Services Teams (NESST Society)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!