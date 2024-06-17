Oak Table's 2024 Fundraising Dinner

Oak Table 2024 Fundraising Dinner - Nourish to Flourish
$75
You will receive a $50.00 tax receipt for each ticket purchase.
There will be a cash bar, a silent auction and auctions, and the popular $5er raffle so please bring cash.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to provide drop-in programming and much-needed meals to the guests at Oak Table.
Thank you for Helping Put Food on the Table for Those in Need at this year's fundraising dinner.
You will receive a $50.00 tax receipt for each ticket purchase.
There will be a cash bar, a silent auction and auctions, and the popular $5er raffle so please bring cash.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to provide drop-in programming and much-needed meals to the guests at Oak Table.
Thank you for Helping Put Food on the Table for Those in Need at this year's fundraising dinner.
Add a donation for Oak Table Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!