Oak Table's 2024 Fundraising Dinner

You will receive a $50.00 tax receipt for each ticket purchase. There will be a cash bar, a silent auction and auctions, and the popular $5er raffle so please bring cash. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to provide drop-in programming and much-needed meals to the guests at Oak Table. Thank you for Helping Put Food on the Table for Those in Need at this year's fundraising dinner.

You will receive a $50.00 tax receipt for each ticket purchase. There will be a cash bar, a silent auction and auctions, and the popular $5er raffle so please bring cash. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to provide drop-in programming and much-needed meals to the guests at Oak Table. Thank you for Helping Put Food on the Table for Those in Need at this year's fundraising dinner.

More details...