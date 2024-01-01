Borealis Beading Workshop

Join us celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day June 24th for a Métis Connections Beading Workshop.





What's included in the experience?

- Interactive presentation with samples of Métis accessories. Visual aids on Plains Bison, Métis Sash, Red River Cart, Wearable Art, and stories behind the various names that were given to the Métis people over time.

- Introductory activity to the art of beading

- Stories on the "Evolution of Beadwork"

- Stories on how the beadwork tells the story of the Métis way of life

- Bannock and tea provided





Recommended for ages 16+