William Burgess Holiday Auction

About this event
Experience includes: 1. Brewery Tour: Get a behind the scenes look at a world class brewing and packaging facility producing more than 1 million hectolitres annually for more than 20 clients from around the world, right here in East York! 2. Tasting with Brunswick Brew Master and Brunswick COO, Christian von der Heide. 3. Gift pack for each guest: exclusive beers, matching glassware and more. | Value: $500 | Donated by: Brunswick Bierworks
Family Mini Session | 20 Minutes - High Res Digital Images - Online Gallery | www.KellyFisher.ca | @KellyFisherPhotography | Value: $200 | Donated By: Kelly Fisher
Select games are available for redemption and the recipients will need to provide multiple date choices for availability in advance for a mutually agreed upon game. | Value: $160 Donated by: Toronto Scepters
10 tickets for you and a group to attend a live comedy show, valued at up to $230. | Tickets can be redeemed for (1) of the following performances: 2800 Danforth Ave: CERTIFIED LAUGHS - Fridays at 8PM COUPLING UP - Fridays at 930PM SATURDAY SUPER SETS - Saturdays at 8PM CRUSH CITY COMEDY - Saturdays at 930PM 945 Bloor St W: CATCH23 - Fridays at 9PM | https://comedybar.ca/ | Value: $230 | Donated By: Comedy Bar
Visit for two to the ROM. This visit is valid for general admission including all special exhibitions on display. | https://www.rom.on.ca/en | Value: $70 | Donated By: ROM
Gift certificate for one free winter clinic + 25% off for a friend! *Must be used in 2025 | https://www.truenorthcamps.com/clinic/schedule | Value: $300 | Donated By: True North Sports
Use towards any one Lifesaving Course: Bronze Star Bronze Medallion with EFA Bronze Cross Standard First Aid with CPR C National Lifeguard | Valid Until the Fall 2025 Session | Value: $250 | Donated By: Jack of Sports
Summer Camp registration valid for: Multisport, Learn to Bike, Cycling, Science, Pop Music, STEM, Swim, 3V3 Soccer, Art, Detective, Rock Climbing, Chess | Valid for Summer 2025 | Value: $250 | Donated By: Jack of Sports
3V3 Soccer Weekend Program or future houseleague | Valid Until the Fall 2025 Session | Value: $260 | Donated By: Jack of Sports
Use towards a full session of the Learn to Bike Weekend Program. | Valid Until the Spring 2025 Session | Value: $260 | Donated By: Jack of Sports
Value: $200 | Donated By: Toronto Blue Jays
Run the Burbs Fjallraven Backpack, Run the Burbs Toque, Run the burbs 9Fifty hat, Run the Burbs Keychain, Run the Burbs T-Shirt (XL), Kim's Convenience T-Shirt (L), Kim's Convenience DVD - Season 1, Kim's Convenience Play - Autographed by the cast | Value: $300 | Donated By: Andrew Phung star of Run the Burbs and Kim's Convenience | @andrewphung
Blundstones Style 558 | Size 10 AUS/UK, Size 11 USA | Black | Value: $250
UpCircle Eye Cream Value: $39 | UpCircle Eye Roller Value: $32
This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon Cream Value: $50 | This Works Stress Check Sleep Spray Value: $42
Plus Plus Green Baseplate Due | Plus Plus Unicorn Tube | Plus Plus Superhero Tube | Value: $45
Value: $80
Value: $23
Value: $50 | Donated By: Moss
Value: $50
Value: $9
Value: $25
Artisano garlic and olive oil dipping plate Value: $15 | Wooden salad tongs Value: $20 | Matr Boomie - heart hot plate | Value: $10
2 Indigo Hand Warmer + Battery 2 in 1 | Value: $40
J&L Naturals Timeless Skin Serum Value: $30 | Wander Beauty upgraded lashes - treatment mascara Value: $25 | Cosmedix replenish intensely nourishing hand treatment Value: $30 | Province Apothecary face brush Value: $18 | La Roche Posay Sample Pack Value: $20
Value: $40
Value: $35
Value: $25
Value: 25
Ten Tree t shirt - wildflower embroidery (women's large), Ten Tree national geographic flamingo (women's large) | Value: $75
3 Saucony T-Shirts - NYC marathon 2017 - Women's XL | Value: $90
Mountain Warehouse - Women's Stretch Board Shorts - Size 14 | Value: $30
Happy Place by Emily Henry, Mark & Graham Blanket, Daniel Stone Diffuser - Santal, La Roche Posay Sample Pakc, Whish Exfoliating Foot Scrub | Value: $200
Value: $25
Value: $39
Town Mouse Country Mouse, Pinduli, Endangered Animals Dictionary, The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs | Value: $55
Value: $29
Value: $20
2 General admission tickets to the AGO | Value: $60 | Donated By: AGO
Fenris & Mott by Greg Ven Eekhout, Hobbit inspired smaug treasure chest, Aru Shah inspired bowl cozy, Frostheart inspired felt creature craft kit, Fablehaven inspired puffy golem sticker, Flower creature gel Pen | Value: $60 | Donated By: Owl Crate
J.R. Silver Writes Her World by Melissa Dassori, Kiki Kallira inspired colored pencils, comic book notebook, creativity deck, Inkheart inspired drawstring bag, Book bug Battle Puzzle | Value: $60 | Donated By: Owl Crate
Value: $20
A thoughtfully curated gift set for baby girls or moms-to-be, featuring everyday essentials that you’ll both love. Perfectly wrapped and ready for gifting! 2 x pairs of Condor cotton tights in pink & purple, size 2 (fits ages 1-2) = $50 value, 1 x handmade linen bow set of 3, set on alligator clips = $27 value, 1 x Grech & Co. round sunnies = $39, 1 x handmade daisy hair clip set = $12 value, 1 x mini daisy claw clip = $6, 1 x mini bunny clip set = $6 | Value: $140 value
A charming gift for a special girl, filled with delightful accessories she’ll love to wear. Beautifully packaged and ready for holiday gifting! 2 x Condor ribbed cotton tights, size 6 (fits ages 4-8 approx) = $50, 2 x handmade linen knotted kids headbands = $44, 1 x handmade daisy clips set = $12, 2 x handmade mini scrunchies = $22, 2 x mini claw clips = $12, 1 x pair of Grech & Co. round sunnies = $39 | Value: $179
A stylish collection of knotted headbands, scrunchies, and claw clips designed to elevate her look. Ready-to-gift with festive wrapping for the perfect holiday surprise! 3 x handmade knotted headbands = $87, 4 x handmade scrunchies = $64, 4 x claw clips = $48 | Total value = $199
Value: $72
3x For Living 100 indoor/outdoor incandescent lights | 2x In Style 50 LED 5mm lights - warm wight | Value: $99
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 101 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 102 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 103 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 104 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 105 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 106 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 107 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 201 | Value: Priceless!
Title: Warm and Cool Tie Die Part 1 | Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 202 | Value: Priceless!
Title: Warm and Cool Tie Die Part 2 | Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 202 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 204 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 205 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 206 | Value: Priceless!
Title: Up Up and Away | Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 208 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 209 | Value: Priceless!
Title: Everybody Bloom | Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 210 | Value: Priceless!
Title: With hearts and helping hands we can do anything | Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of Room 211 | Value: Priceless!
Collaborative artwork made by the fabulous students of the Library STEAM Group | Value: Priceless!
Value: $80
