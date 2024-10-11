William Burgess Holiday Auction

Experience includes: 1. Brewery Tour: Get a behind the scenes look at a world class brewing and packaging facility producing more than 1 million hectolitres annually for more than 20 clients from around the world, right here in East York! 2. Tasting with Brunswick Brew Master and Brunswick COO, Christian von der Heide. 3. Gift pack for each guest: exclusive beers, matching glassware and more. | Value: $500 | Donated by: Brunswick Bierworks