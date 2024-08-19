Gorge Canada Day Picnic 2025 - Market Vendor Registration & Fee

Vendors are required to register by paying the $60 Vendor Fee. On July 1st, we will come around with this registration list to ensure that you have registered.. There will be no additional fees to be paid on July 1st, so your receipt will be this purchase/receipt. There is optional participation in the event door prize this year -- if participating, someone will be around to collect your contribution on the morning of the event (see below for more details) Vendors may not "show up" on the day without being registered.

