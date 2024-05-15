MOMENTUM | Wellness Escape + After-Party (with SYZ and Krumpyblaze)

Take part in the holistic tour from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and enjoy a balanced meal, healthy snacks, and tea included. Access to the AFTER-PARTY is also included.IN COLLABORATION WITH EQUIFRUIT, MIDDAY SQUARES, AND GRIT SOAP.IMPORTANT:- It is recommended to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance.- A waiver will be requested upon arrival. arrival.- Tickets are transferable but non-refundable.- In case of bad weather, the event will take place.- You can stay on site while waiting for the After-Party to start. For more information, contact spacqc@ gmail.com.
Take part in the holistic tour from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and enjoy a balanced meal, healthy snacks, and tea included. Access to the AFTER-PARTY is also included.IN COLLABORATION WITH EQUIFRUIT, MIDDAY SQUARES, AND GRIT SOAP.IMPORTANT:- It is recommended to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance.- A waiver will be requested upon arrival. arrival.- Tickets are transferable but non-refundable.- In case of bad weather, the event will take place.- You can stay on site while waiting for the After-Party to start. For more information, contact spacqc@ gmail.com.
Take part in the holistic tour from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and enjoy a balanced meal, healthy snacks, and tea included. Access to the AFTER-PARTY is also included.IN COLLABORATION WITH EQUIFRUIT, MIDDAY SQUARES, AND GRIT SOAP.IMPORTANT:- It is recommended to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance.- A waiver will be requested upon arrival. arrival.- Tickets are transferable but non-refundable.- In case of bad weather, the event will take place.- You can stay on site while waiting for the After-Party to start. For more information, contact spacqc@ gmail.com.
Take part in the holistic tour from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and enjoy a balanced meal, healthy snacks, and tea included. Access to the AFTER-PARTY is also included.IN COLLABORATION WITH EQUIFRUIT, MIDDAY SQUARES, AND GRIT SOAP.IMPORTANT:- It is recommended to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance.- A waiver will be requested upon arrival. arrival.- Tickets are transferable but non-refundable.- In case of bad weather, the event will take place. For more information, contact [email protected].
AFTER-PARTY - 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Price: Regular)
Celebrate the Summer Solstice with us and your companions, with an exotic AFTER-PARTY at sunset. UNLIMITED ACCESS between 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. with electronic and percussive music, refreshing drinks, and a festive atmosphere, with DJ SYZ and multi-instrumentalist Krumpyblaze (Atmos Fest). IN COLLABORATION WITH CIDRERIE LACROIX, LOOP MISSION AND MINE URBAINE. IMPORTANT :- Tickets are transferable but non-refundable.- In case of bad weather, the event will take place.- Food and drinks from outside are not allowed
