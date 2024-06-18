June 29 - Bees and Biosphere: A Walk and Talk with the Native Bee Society of BC

Add a donation for Wild Bird Trust Of British Columbia
$
Ticket Level $10
$10
Our workshops are on a sliding scale - you choose what you pay on a first come, first served basis! Walks and workshop fees are considered donations that go towards habitat restoration and public education for our community.
Our workshops are on a sliding scale - you choose what you pay on a first come, first served basis! Walks and workshop fees are considered donations that go towards habitat restoration and public education for our community.
Ticket Level $15
$15
Ticket Level $20
$20
A charity tax receipt will be issued for amounts $20 and over.
A charity tax receipt will be issued for amounts $20 and over.
Ticket Level $25
$25
A charity tax receipt will be issued for amounts $20 and over.
A charity tax receipt will be issued for amounts $20 and over.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!