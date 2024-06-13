Night of Asian Canadian Poetry Book Shop

Named one of Time's Must-Read Books of 2020, and featuring stories that have appeared in Harper's, Granta, The Atlantic, and The Paris Review, this revelatory book of fiction from O. Henry Award winner Souvankham Thammavongsa establishes her as an essential new voice in Canadian and world literature. Told with compassion and wry humour, these stories honour characters struggling to find their bearings far from home, even as they do the necessary "grunt work of the world."
The Last to the Party
CA$20
In this highly anticipated and deeply moving debut, Chuqiao Yang explores family, culture, diaspora, and the self's tectonic shifts over time. Yang's poems journey restlessly through recollections of a Saskatchewan.
Watermark
CA$34
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of its publication, the Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network and Texas Tech University Press are proud to release a newly updated version of Watermark: Vietnamese American Poetry & Prose, the seminal anthology of Vietnamese American literature. Contextualized by a new foreword from Isabelle Thuy Pelaud and seasoned with new voices, Watermark: Vietnamese American Poetry & Prose, 25th Anniversary Edition takes its place as a generational work of eclectic and essential voices.
Precedented Parroting
CA$20
Opening with an exit, the poems in Precedented Parroting accept no assumptions. With the determination and curiosity of a problem-solving crow, this expansive debut plumbs personal archives and traverses the natural world, endeavouring to shake the tight cage of stereotypes, Asian and avian. Praised as "lively and intelligent" and "lyrically delicious," Barbara Tran's poetry offers us both the keen eye and grace of a hawk, "red-tailed gliding / on time."
Small Arguments
CA$22
The language of Small Arguments is simple, yet there is nothing simple in its ideas. Reminiscent of Pablo Neruda’s Elemental Odes, these poems explore the structures of argument, orchestrating material around repetition, variation, and contrast.
Obasan
CA$20
Obasan (1981) – This award-winning poetic novel chronicles Canada’s internment and persecution of its citizens of Japanese descent during the Second World War from the perspective of a young child. The first novel to share this personal experience with Canadians, published by an Asian Canadian woman with a literary trade publisher. On curriculum lists around the world; translated into Japanese, French, and German.
From the Lost and Found Department: New and Selected Poems
CA$25
From the Lost and Found Department (2023), by the trailblazing Joy Kogawa, is a profound work of spare, trenchant, and haunting poems that lets us stay with the quietest qualities of beauty and the sublime.
This essential volume brings together thrilling new work with selected poems from The Splintered Moon (1967), A Choice of Dreams (1974), Jericho Road (1977), Woman In the Woods (1985), and A Garden of Anchors: Selected Poems (2003).
Kogawa’s poems here are evidence that our every vulnerability can open into vast channels of grace.
Garden of Anchors
CA$10
This volume is a carefully selected poems from previously published books and includes a number of new poems, as well as 're-writes' of some previously published works. It solidifies and define Joy Kogawa as one of the literary giants of Canadian literature.
Naomi's Road
CA$10
Naomi’s Road (1986) – Children’s novel based on Obasan, tells the internment story more personally from the perspective of six-year-old Naomi. Vancouver Opera in Schools toured a production of Naomi’s Road to schools throughout British Columbia, across Canada, and in Seattle in 2005–2006.
Naomi's Tree
CA$10
Naomi’s Tree (2008) – Children’s picture book illustrated by Ruth Ohi. Tells the story of the loyal cherry tree that grows in the backyard of Naomi Nakane’s childhood home. After she and her family are forced to leave, the tree remembers her across the miles and years. A story of friendship and forgiveness.
Gently to Nagasaki
CA$25
Gently to Nagasaki (2016) – Memoir of Joy Kogawa’s life as a writer and social activist, from redress to environmentalism to nuclear energy. Focus begins wide and then closely examines family transgressions, including those of her father, Rev. Gordon Goichi Nakayama, and struggles to rebuild broken trust.
Emily Kato (Itsuka)
CA$20
Itsuka (1992) – Novel followup to Obasan, Naomi travels from southern Alberta to join Aunt Emily and her political activism for Redress in Toronto. Republished as Emily Kato (2005), with an additional plotline involving an Armenian priest reconciling the Genocide (1915–1916). Original plotline re-released as Itsuka (2019).
Light
CA$22
Light examines the word that gives the collection its name. There are poems about a sparkle, about how to say light, about a scarecrow, a dung beetle, a fish without eyes. Known for her precision and elegance, for her spare, clear voice, for distilling meaning from details, for not wasting words, Thammavongsa confirms her gifts with these astonishing poems. Light is a work that shines with rigour, humour, courage, and grit.
Found
CA$22
Built out of doodles, diagrams, and drawings, this is a work characterized by the elegance and power of its bareness. These poems use blank spaces and small print. Their language is exquisitely precise in detail, and every letter, gesture, break, line, and shape becomes a place of real meaning. Here, the intention is to let us see, as well as to hold back much of what we see.
