Ponoka Gold Rush November

Ponoka Gold Rush is a monthly 50/50 lottery. The payout is 50% of ticket sales or a guaranteed minimum of $1,500.00.





Draw Date: November 30th, 2021

Location of Draw: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ponoka office (#4 5004 54 St. Ponoka, Ab.)

Ticket Sale Ends: 8:00 AM on November 30th, 2021

Ticket Price: $5.00

Number of Tickets Sold: 1500

License Number: 582254





*Must be at least 18 years of age to purchase and reside in Alberta. Winners name and/or photo may be published.





All money raised through this fundraiser is used to support mentoring programs with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ponoka agency.





If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call us at 403-783-3112 or email us [email protected]











