One of Atlantic Canada’s most important collaborative music projects returns to CSAC for an evening of performances featuring The Olympic Symphonium, Wolf Castle, DenMother, Pallmer and more.

With collaboration as its guiding principal, the Greville Tapes Music Club has been pairing up musicians and ensembles from around Atlantic Canada to share influence, trade ideas, and make original music since 2016. Founded by artist manager and promoter Peter Rowan, the GTMC has proven to be an important incubator for new ideas, forging new connections between musicians and audiences across the region.

The project’s full third season of releases arriving April 5 features original music by The Olympic Symphonium and Wolf Castle, DenMother and Dumpster Cub, and Pallmer and Keeper. E. Listen to the first two singles HERE.

The release will be supported by a series of live performances which includes a stop at CSAC on April 12. This is an all-ages event.

Greville Tapes Music Club | April 12 | Charlotte Street Arts Centre | Doors at 7 p.m.. Show at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets are $20 in advance. $25 at the door.