ISBU_Modern Real-Life Operations Management and Logistics_Exchange Basis

When purchasing your ticket, you can decline to pay the contribution fees related to your purchase on the Zeffy platform. If you do not wish to pay any fees, please select “Other”.
Optionnal Hospitality package
CA$160
3 activities and transportation mode to discover Quebec City and its region.
Cafeteria Lunches
CA$173
10 weekday lunches at the De Koninck Cafeteria. Includes: 6 oz. soup and roll + Main plate + juice/milk + bottle of water +Dessert of the day
Standard University room
CA$438
14 nights, On-campus residence, 5-minute walk from the faculty, private single-occupancy room, private fridge in the room, bedding and towels included, shared bathrooms and kitchen, high-speed wireless Internet access, common areas
