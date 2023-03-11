WIIS Queen's is excited to be putting on its 2023 annual conference "Women in Conflict: Survivors, Soldiers, Peacebuilders". We hope you can attend!





We will be donation $5 of the $9 registration fee to Dawn House Women Services. More information can be found at this link: https://www.dawnhouse.ca/about





WIIS-Queen’s is a chapter of WIIS-Canada and WIIS-Global. We are a gender-inclusive organization that seeks to promote the advancement of women in the field of international peace and security in all of its forms. Through our mentorship program and annual conference, WIIS-Queen’s uses its extensive network to foster an inclusive community and guide others toward achieving their professional goals.





This year, our annual conference is focused on exploring the diverse roles that women take on during conflict, peace building, and post-conflict reconstruction. Primarily, we hope to consider the nuanced positions of women as combatants, peacemakers, and survivors. The conference will explore these ideas through a series of panels focused on identifying problems, analyzing specific cases, and proposing innovative solutions. These panels will be complemented by an opening keynote that functions as a challenge to the conference and a closing keynote.





Panel and Roundtable Descriptions:





Panel 1: "A Continuum of Violence: Considering Underrepresented Issues in Gender and Conflict"





This panel will identify the most pertinent issues and highlight important theoretical considerations regarding gendered roles during armed conflict. Panellists will discuss how women are perceived and treated during wartime and the roles they take on as a result of or despite these factors.





Roundtables 1 and 2: Global Perspectives





The round tables will bring together scholars, practitioners, journalists, and policymakers with diverse experiences doing fieldwork, working, and researching armed conflict.





Panel 2: "Women and Wars of the Future: Proposing Solutions and Making Predictions"





This panel will look to the future, asking questions about what the world could be like and proposing innovative solutions to get us there. Panellists from academia, government, the military, and civil society organizations will draw on their varied expertise to consider the future of women’s roles in wartime and peace building.





Conference Schedule:





8:30-9:15 AM Arrival, registration and coat-check. Continental breakfast will be available.

9:15-9:30 AM Land acknowledgement and opening remarks

9:30-10:15 AM Opening Keynote

10:30-10:35 AM Short break

10:35-11:35 AM Panel 1: "A Continuum of Violence: Considering Underrepresented Issues in

Gender and Conflict"

11:35-11:50 AM Panel 1 Question and Answer Period

11:50-12:15 PM Morning break

12:15-1:15 PM Case study round table One: Global Perspectives

1:15-2:15 PM Lunch

2:15-2:20 PM Afternoon remarks

2:20-3:20 PM Case study round table Two: Global Perspectives

3:20-3:25 PM Short break

3:25-4:25 PM Panel 2: "Women and Wars of the Future: Proposing Solutions and Making

Predictions"

4:25-4:40 PM Panel 2 question and answer period

4:40-5:05 PM Afternoon break

5:05-5:55 PM Closing keynote: "Meeting Challenges on the Ground"

5:55-6:10 PM Closing keynote question and answer period

6:10-6:30 PM Closing remarks



