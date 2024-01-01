2024 Mess Dinner Sign-up

Excitement is buzzing in the air as we gear up to host our squadron’s 6th Mess Dinner!!!





Mark your calendars for Tuesday, May 26th, from 7-9pm, as we come together for an evening filled with camaraderie and tradition.





For those new to the experience, Mess Dinners are more than just a meal; they're cherished occasions steeped in military tradition. It’s a chance for our cadets to momentarily step away from the rigors of training, indulge in good food, and forge stronger bonds with fellow cadets, regardless of rank.





These dinners are not just events; they're experiences best shared and explained by our seasoned cadets. Trust us when we say there's a wealth of special traditions and surprises awaiting you!





We encourage every cadet to join us if possible. To ensure everyone can participate, the Sponsoring Committee is generously subsidizing the event. We kindly ask each cadet to contribute a $10 deposit, which will be promptly returned upon arrival at the venue. If for any reason this presents a challenge, please don’t hesitate to reach out.





For those unable to attend, we understand and respect your commitments. Simply submit a leave request, and you’ll be excused from training for the night.





Let's make memories together at this inaugural Mess Dinner. We can't wait to see you all there!