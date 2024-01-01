Fanshawe Aviation Students' Association Annual Banquet

We are pleased to announce the Second Annual Fanshawe Aviation Students' Association Banquet!





We will be again in the wonderful Delta Armouries Banquet Hall, which has just been freshly renovated!





This year we have been able to increase the capacity to 200 seats!





All ticket sales close at 23:59 EST on March 26th





We have 3 meal options available:

Supreme of Chicken 5oz Beef Tenderloin Steak [Vegan Option]

We also have 2 options for dessert:

Chocolate Layered Cake Sorbet (Vegan/GF)

For those age 19+, there will be a CASH Bar available. The bar will only be accepting cash, no credit/debit.





Sign-in will take place from 1800 - 1830.

Dinner will be served at 1900

The evening will conclude by 2200









Paid parking is available nearby, see the attached image below for highlighted locations











*Unfortunately refunds are not available