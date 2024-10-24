A huge Thank You to all our supporting sponsors:

Freybe Bavarian Sausage with optional bun and condiments. Includes a bag of chips. Gluten and dairy free options available.
Vegetarian Sausage + Bag of Chips
CA$6
Field Roast classic smoked plant-based frankfurter with optional bun and condiments. Includes a bag of chips. Vegan.
Pizza Bread - Marinara - Pre-order Only
CA$6
Casa Del Pane Pizza Bread. Tomato sauce with Herbs. 9"x12"
Pizza Bread - Cheese - Pre-order Only
CA$8
Casa Del Pane Pizza Bread. Cheese. 9"x12"
Pizza Bread - Salami & Ham - Pre-order Only
CA$10
Casa Del Pane Pizza Bread. Salami & Ham. 9"x12"
Snacks
CA$1
Various types of potato chips, corn chips, and popcorn. Snack-sized bag. Vegan.
Brave Brewing Beer - 473ml
CA$7
A refreshing beverage from Brave Brewing. 473ml can. Various options including West Coast IPA, West Coast Double IPA, Lager, Pilsner, and Hazy IPA.
Red or White Wine
CA$7
Red or White Wine. Winery and wine type TBD. 5oz serving.
White Claw Vodka Soda - 355ml
CA$7
A variety of White Claw Vodka+Soda options. 355ml can.
Soft Drink
CA$2
Cans of Bubly (various flavours), Coke, Cranberry Ginger Ale, Sprite, and other options.
Raffle - 1 ticket
CA$5
1 Entry in a Raffle of your choice. Including:
~ Restaurant package (value $125)
~ 90 minute pure serenity package with Sabai Thai Spa
~ Custom Balloon Arch & Wine Gift for your next gathering
~ Gift Basket
~ Inside Edge Hockey Package
Raffle - 5 tickets
CA$20
5 Entries in a Raffle of your choice. Including:
~ Restaurant package (value $125)
~ 90 minute pure serenity package with Sabai Thai Spa
~ Custom Balloon Arch & Wine Gift for your next gathering
~ Gift Basket
~ Inside Edge Hockey Package
Raffle - 15 tickets
CA$40
15 Entries in a Raffle of your choice. Including:
~ Restaurant package (value $125)
~ 90 minute pure serenity package with Sabai Thai Spa
~ Custom Balloon Arch & Wine Gift for your next gathering
~ Gift Basket
~ Inside Edge Hockey Package
50/50
CA$20
Didn't buy a 50/50 entry with your original order, or want to add another chance to win? Now you can!
