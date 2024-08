We are thrilled to host our first movie night in the new gym! This is for students of the MVA elementary building only, no siblings. Event runs from 530-730 on Friday May 3, 2024 and will include a movie, pizza, juice box and a treat. Please bring a blanket and pillow to cozy up for the movie. We will be watching Woody & will have a colouring station for young kiddos that can't sit for the whole movie. Please be reminded this is a drop and go event, parents are not permitted to stay.