Christian Heritage Month(December), Brampton City Hall Flag Raising Ceremony and Rose Theater Celebration

$14.99 "Echoes of Faith" written by Sam Kunjicka, Director, Christian Heritage Month (December). A book about Canada's Christian Heritage and how Christian Heritage month started in Canada.

Pick up at Rose Theater on December 7th or at your local Church

ECHOES OF FAITH (Author: Sam Kunjicka)

The Founding of Christian Heritage Month!

In Echoes of Faith, Sam Kunjicka presents more than just a historical account; the book serves as a passionate manifesto, a spiritual call to action, and a celebration of Canada's Christian heritage. The author's clear vision is to document the origins, growth, and significance of Christian Heritage Month in Canada, while inspiring future generations of believers to carry the torch of faith forward.

The early chapters of Echoes of Faith trace the humble beginnings of Christian Heritage Month, which originated in Brampton, Ontario, in 2019.

Through Kunjicka’s personal storytelling, readers are drawn into the narrative of hope, vision, and determination. He shares the grassroots efforts behind the creation of this now-national movement, which garnered support from educators, pastors, ministries, and political leaders alike.

What stands out is the deeply personal tone with which Kunjicka recounts the birth of this initiative. His experience underscores the powerful impact that one individual’s calling can have in catalyzing a national movement. The book is a testament to the fact that faith-driven actions can spark profound change, resonating far beyond its initial conception.

In essence, Echoes of Faith is not just a record of events, but a heartfelt tribute to the ongoing role of Christianity in shaping Canada's cultural and spiritual identity..

Pastors Linda & Salvatore Gagliardi, Canadian Religious and Cultural Council (CRCC)