daphne's Naabidoo'igan Silent Auction

Donated and made by Linda Grussani. Beaded Star Earrings, made from Superduo beads and 8/0 beads, gold plated earring wires, value of $35. Linda Grussani (Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg/Italian ancestry) is a curator and art historian born and raised on Anishinàbe Akì in the Ottawa area. As part of her beading journey, Linda has actively participated in daphne beads: perler/parler since the beginning. In 2022 she led a workshop for daphne members to share her floral earring design.
2- Inuit Uluk knife earrings
CA$20
Donated and made by Kelly-Ann Desrosiers of Kilia Art. Iridescent earrings in the shape of an Inuit Uluk knife, value of 40$. Kelly-Ann is a multidisciplinary Inuk artist originally from Quaqtaq, Nunavik.
3- Rabbit fur Beaded earrings and cup
CA$30
Donated and made by Abeille Aster of KukumAbeille. Beaded earrings with rabbit fur, a unique blend of refinement and softness. They are accompanied by a glass bearing the message “The Future is Indigenous”, celebrating our pride and heritage. An elegant and meaningful duo. Value of $60. Abeille Aster is an Innu artist from Uashat. She sells native beaded earrings mixed with UV resin and beading supplies.
4- Beaded earrings
CA$25
Donated and made by Amanda Shawayahamish of Makwa Bead Creations. Beaded earrings made with black cabs and yellow smaller cabs written "love", earring hooks are hypoallergenic, value of $50. I am an Anishinaabekwe bead artist for the last 6 years. I create beaded earrings, jewellery and beadwork pieces. I self taught myself how to bead and it’s been a healing experience for me.
5- "Wolastoqewiyik Nilun" print
CA$50
Donated and made by Emma Hassencahl-Perley. "Wolastoqewiyik Nilun (We Are the People of the Beautiful River)" print, 16" x "24", value of $100$. "Wolastoqewiyik Nilun (We Are the People of the Beautiful River)" delves into the interconnection among six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick, drawing inspiration from a Wolastoqiyik Creation Story. In this tale, the central figure, Keluwoskap, confronts Aklapem, a colossal frog-like entity responsible for damming the river. Keluwoskap's triumph over Aklapem, achieved by felling a tree upon him, symbolizes the release of water and the birth of the Wolastoq River, celebrated as 'Wolastoq – the bountiful river.' The river is our life source, akin to an arterial system, sustaining our communities with abundant salmon for generations. As Wolastoqiyik, our identity is inseparable from Wolastoq, which has nourished, facilitated travel, and served as our lifeblood for centuries. We acknowledge water as a living ancestral entity that teaches us about relationality to other realms and beings. Emma Hassencahl-Perley is a Wolastoqey visual artist, educator and curator from Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation) in New Brunswick. She is a visual artist whose mediums include beadwork, murals, and digital illustration (pixel-based). Through material and visual culture, Emma considers her identity as an ehpit (woman) and Wolastoqwiw citizen of the Wabanaki (People of the Dawn) Confederacy.
6- Beaded fringe earrings
CA$35
Donated and made by Marie-Kristine Petiquay of Bijoux Mikis. Fringed beaded earrings, made with seed beads. Hypoallergenic hook. Made especially for this occasion. Length 4.5 inches. Width 1.5 inches, value of $70. Originally from the Manawan Atikamekw community, Marie-Kristine Petiquay is a multidisciplinary artist based in Sainte-Thérèse, Québec. Her artistic journey, initiated in 2017, is rooted in the ancestral art of beading, becoming a profound way of maintaining her cultural connection after leaving her birth community.Committed to the preservation and promotion of Indigenous cultures, Marie-Kristine positions herself as an Indigenous activist, using various mediums such as cinema, digital drawings, photography, music, and beaded jewelry making to highlight Indigenous cultural diversity within contemporary society.
7- Caribou hair tufted earrings
CA$60
Donated and made by Hannah Claus. Caribou hair tufted earrings with smoked hide backing and vintage silver beads, starting bid $60.
8- Beaded earrings
CA$40
Donated and made by Maïlys Flamand. The earrings are 7 to 8 in. in length, value of $80. Maïlys Flamand was born in Roberval and is originally from the Ilnu and Atikamekw nations. In her spare time, she makes earrings and performs them live on the Twitch platform. She has a collaborative project called ''Perlons/parlons ensemble'', in which she takes on a streamer and teaches him or her how to bead.
9- Floral Dangles with Dentalium Shells Earrings
CA$25
Donated and made by JC Bear of Tansi Maskwa. Floral Dangles with Dentalium Shells, 11/0 charlotte seed beads, ridged dentalium shells, moonstone, stainless steel hooks. Length: 6.5, value of $50. Tansi Maskwa is run by nêhiyaw/settler multidisciplinary artist, JC Bear. In April 2021, it was established with the intention of giving back a portion of profits to the Indigenous community of Turtle Island. The lack of Indigenous representation during JC's art education is ultimately what inspired them.
10- Beaded earrings
CA$45
Donated and made by Cathy Richardson of Auntie Cathy’s Beading. Beaded Fringe earrings, value 90$. Cathy Richardson Kineweskwêw is a Métis educator, counsellor, researcher and beader. She currently works in First Peoples Studies and Creative Arts Therapies at Concordia University.
11- "Moon cycle" Beaded Birchbark Earrings
CA$25
Donated and made by Carole Bérubé-Therrien of Matueshtin. Beaded birchbark earrings with stainless steel hooks and hoops. Pieces of birch mounted one on top of the other evoke lunar phases in a wintry coolness. Size approx. 2.5 in. by 2.5 in., value of $70. Matueshtin is an Innu artist who creates plushies and jewelry inspired by the soft side of nature. The plushies are crocheted with baby yarn and represent Nordic and Indigenous animals. The jewelry is created by beading on birch bark, making them light pieces that remind the wearer of rustling leaves.
12- Sealskin heart earrings
CA$50
Donated and made by Anika Nochasak of Ani Beadz. Sealskin heart earrings made with czech beads, Crystals and stainless steel kidney hooks, value of $100. Anika is an Inuk beader from Nain Nunatsiavut. Specializing in Sealskin jewelry.
13- Sky Flower Earrings
CA$100
Donated and made by Sierra Barber. new & vintage glass seed beads in size 11/0, backed with blue deer hide and 14k gold filled findings. Approx 1.75" with the hook 2.5", value of $200. Sierra Barber (she/her) is an Upper Mohawk/Mixed European artist from Port Dover, Ontario, registered with the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. Sierra is currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in the Painting and Drawing program at Concordia University in Tiohtiá:ke/Montreal, Quebec. Her work has been featured in the annual juried Indigenous Art Exhibition at the Woodland Cultural Centre, internationally at HOEA! Gallery in Aotearoa New Zealand, and most recently at the 7th Annual Contemporary Indigenous Art Biennial (BACA) entitled Creation Stories at Stewart Hall Gallery. Her recent solo exhibition Sky Flowers was held at BACA’s She:kon Gallery.
14- Perfectly Imperfect Rainbow Comets
CA$162.50
Donated and made by Cristina Flores of La Gordita Designs. An ode to finding beauty in imperfection and asymmetry. Embrace your unique so-called flaws. Made with love, patience and good intentions. Materials: Size 11/0 delicas in various finishes on lead-free/nickel-free findings. Value of $325. I’m Cristina Flores, a mixed Mexican, French, Abenaki femme and mama of two super kiddos. La Gordita Designs, which translates to Thicc Girl Designs, is a loud, proud ""take-that"" line featuring pieces that take up space through colour, design, shape, and size. My pieces are for EVERYONE. My beadwork is not only inspired by my grandmother's storytelling, but also by textiles, Mexican talavera, the vibrant colours that weave my various cultures and traditions together, and by the dawns of my Abenaki roots. I’m honoured to share my beadwork with you.
15- Beaded earrings seal skin fur and antlers
CA$175
Donated and made by Eva Mae Angiyou of R2BEAD2. Beaded earrings seal skin fur and antlers, value of $350. Eva is Inuk from Puvirnituq, a community in Nunavik. She started beading in the winter of 2021 and loves expressing her creativity in this medium.
16- Ammonite Stone Necklace
CA$17.50
Donated and made by Leah Louttit-Bunker of Cree Stones Jewelry. Beaded and wire-wrapped Ammonite stone necklace, value of $35. Cree Stones Jewelry (Leah) makes handmade necklaces, earrings and rings from wire, stones, and beads. The stones are ethically sourced, either from local businesses or found by me! Mushkegowuk Cree from Moose Factory, Ontario.
17- Beaded necklace with deer hide
CA$22.50
Donated and made by Johnny Boivin of Trashy n Tradish. Beaded necklace with deer hide, value of $45. Two-Spirit multidisciplinary artist and writer. Innu and Atikamekw.
18- Pearl jewelry set
CA$30
Donated and made by Jolene Robichaud of JR Fashion Designs. Mother of pearl focal beads & charm, freshwater pearls, 18K gold plated findings throughout the set, value of $60. Jolene Robichaud is an Acadian & Mi’kmaw queer multi-disciplinary artist. She grew up in Richibucto, NB, while her L’nu roots are from across the river in Indian Island First Nation. It is under her business JR Fashion Designs that she creates collections as a fashion designer, wares an artisan and art a textile artist.
19- Mini medallion “Kamikuass"
CA$63
Donated and made by Raphaëlle Langevin of Matsheshu Créations. Mini medallion “Kamikuass", pendant is 1 3/4“; necklace is 29”, made with resin cabochon, glass beads, leatherette, beading base, nylon wire, stainless steel hardware. Value of $125. Raphaëlle Langevin, innu from Mashteuiatsh, is a young multidisciplinary artist and founder of Matsheshu Creations. The business offers jewelry, clothing and accessories showcasing the material culture of First Nations. Raphaëlle designs all the prints for the fabrics she uses which makes her products extra unique.
20- Indigenized Soy Candle
CA$13
Donated and made by Jo-Marie Einish of Washashqawin. Indigenized Soy Candle, Cedar Bark Scented 125ml, value: $26.88. Jo-Marie Einish (They/them) is a distinguished Cree-Naskapi from Whapmagoostui First Nation and the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach. Through the lens of multimedia disciplines, Jo-Marie weaves storytelling, handmade crafts, and research into a vibrant tapestry of expression. With a profound knowledge base in political and gender studies, they stand as a fervent advocate for the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community, emphasizing wellness and the importance of cultural connection and resurgence.
21- Wristlet keychain
CA$25
Donated and made by Destiny Thomas of Destiny Thomas Designs. A wristlet keychain about 7.5" in length. Made of paracord, Czech seed beads, and a stainless steel key ring, value of $50. Destiny specializes in creating jewelry for everyday wear, with an inclusive approach for all genders. Each piece is crafted to be lightweight and available in various sizes and colors, offering versatility and comfort for all styles.
22- Little double curves bracelet
CA$27.50
Donated and made by Kateri Nisnipawset Aubin Dubois of Nisnipawset Beadwork. Little double curves bracelet, made with glass beads and the clasp is lead-free/nickel-free, value of 55$. Kateri Nisnipawset Aubin Dubois is a Wolastoqey beadwork artist and has been for the past 10 years. She developed her skills over the years and loves to teach others how to bead. Her beadwork can be found all over the world.
23- Diagonal peyote ornament
CA$25
Donated and made by Kateri Nisnipawset Aubin Dubois of Nisnipawset Beadwork. Diagonal peyote ornament, made with a glass bauble and glass beads, value of 50$. Kateri Nisnipawset Aubin Dubois is a Wolastoqey beadwork artist and has been for the past 10 years. She developed her skills over the years and loves to teach others how to bead. Her beadwork can be found all over the world.
24- Her Medicine (2024)
CA$150
Donated and made by Jobena Petonoquot. Made with reindeer fur, beads, hide and ribbon. Dimensions: 15” x 2.5” inches. Jobena is a contemporary Indigenous artist from Kitigan Zibi, QC. Her practice is primarily beadwork, photography and printmaking. Her work is inspired by her own Indigenous experience.
25- Travelling Dream Catcher
CA$60
Donated and made by Matthew Vukson. "Travelling Dream Catcher" made of beads, sinew and deer hide, value of $120. Matthew is Tlicho Dene who uses the healing properties of art to transform realities into existence for beneficial outcomes. As an educator he uses his love for the visual arts to guide his students to areas of wonder and learning.
26- Framed Floral Beadwork
CA$100
Donated and made by Juliet Mackie of Little Moon Creations. Framed beaded flat stitch floral work by Juliet Mackie, 2024.
Made with glass seed beads, thread and felt. 6 inch by 6 inch. Value 200$. Juliet Mackie is Métis with community connections to Fort Chipewyan and Red River. Her family names are Flett, Wylie, and Hardesty. Juliet is a multidisciplinary artist, with a focus on beadwork and painting. She is a PhD student at Concordia University and the owner of Little Moon Creations.
Made with glass seed beads, thread and felt. 6 inch by 6 inch. Value 200$. Juliet Mackie is Métis with community connections to Fort Chipewyan and Red River. Her family names are Flett, Wylie, and Hardesty. Juliet is a multidisciplinary artist, with a focus on beadwork and painting. She is a PhD student at Concordia University and the owner of Little Moon Creations.
27- Corn husk doll
CA$125
Donated and made by Kathleen Dearhouse. Corn husk doll, value of $250.
28- Two-Faced
CA$80
Donated and made by Cedar Eve. "Two-Faced" Acrylic on Canvas, 5"x7", value of $160. CEDAR EVE is a visual artist currently based between Montreal and Toronto. She is Anishinaabae (Ojibway), from Saugeen First Nation and Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, but born and raised in Toronto. She graduated from Concordia University in 2012 from Studio Arts, where her focus was primarily on painting. She is a full-time bead artist and muralist. Her company Cedar Eve Creations focuses on beaded jewellery, small paintings and linocut prints. During the school year, she works with Cree youth in James Bay (Northern Quebec) teaching art.
29- Pewa (2015) - Eco-solvent Vinyl Print
CA$50
Donated and made by Solomon Enos. Pewa (2015), 25 in. x 22 in. digital sketch printed on eco-solvent vinyl, from exhibit at daphne Resist with Love: The Xtopias of Solomon Enos. Starting bid: $50. Solomon Robert Nui Enos is a Kanaka Maoli / Native Hawaiian artist, educator, and visionary who has been making art for more than 30 years. His work touches on themes of ancestry and identity, the human relationship with the Earth, and the future of Hawai‘i, its people, and its resources. Solomon has exhibited in Biennial X (Honolulu Museum of Art), 6th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (Queensland Art Gallery), CONTACT art exhibitions, and others. His work is held in private collections and in the public collection of the Hawai'i State Art Museum. He has led numerous community mural projects and has received art commissions for hotels, corporate offices, public buildings, and schools in Hawai'i.
30- Whimsy Sweater (size small)
CA$25
Donated by Lauren McComber, owner of Lotus + Sage Holistics. The Whimsy Sweater is based off of a commissioned art piece that Lauren had Julia Brown, Kanien’kehá:ka artist, create in order to bring her love and vision of beaded whimsies to life. The design was later digitized by Kanien’kehá:ka graphic designer Cheryl Delaronde and printed on shirts. The design is printed on a 100% heavy cotton blend black crewneck sweater in size small. Value of $50. Lotus + Sage Holistics is a wholistic wellness Center in Kahnawà:ke. It crafts by hand natural bath, beauty, and body products while also offering wellness services and workshops. It also collaborates with artists to bring to life its artistic visions for apparel. Many of its products and designs are inspired by Kanien’kehá:ka land and culture.
31- Mackowisiw / Be Strong (2024)
CA$75
Donated and made by Eruoma Awashish. Mackowisiw / Be Strong (2024) 11.75 x 16.5 lino print, made with blue ink and gold foil, Value of $150. Made during her residency at daphne. The Atikamekw artist Eruoma Awashish holds a BA in Interdisciplinary Arts from the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi. Her artistic approach aims to create spaces for dialogue to facilitate the understanding of First Nations culture. Having lived in the Opitciwan, Wemotaci, and Mashteuiatsh communities, Eruoma Awashish has a strong sense of belonging to her culture. Her work speaks of “métissage” and metamorphosis and is imbued with spirituality, symbolism, and syncretism.
32- Untitled
CA$300
Donated and made by Hannah Claus. Encaustic and alkyd paint on wood, 8 in x 11.75 in, starting bid $300.
33- Binesi (eagle) - Hooked rug
CA$125
Donated and made by Leslee Louise. Binesi (eagle) - hooked rug made with wool, canvas mesh backing - 36"x 30" Value $250.The rug can hang on a wall or lie beside your bedside to step out onto each morning - if needed, the rug washes in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and can be machine dried or air-dried. Leslee Louise is a self-taught artist. She has been making hooked rugs for over 30 years. She creates her own designs, these always include animals, birds and trees. The viewer will often find references to the ancient Anishinaabe figures and symbols carved into the rocks at the Peterborough Petroglyphs.
34- The blue boy (2024)
CA$1,000
Donated and made by Christian Chapman. Acrylic on canvas.
24 x 24 in, value of $2000. Christian Chapman (b, 1975) is of Anishinabe heritage from Fort William First Nation, Ontario. He creates two dimensional mixed-media artwork that fuse elements of painting, drawing and printmaking. Christian uses storytelling as a main theme in his practice to create his images. The act of storytelling has been an important part of his life: it has informed him of his culture by shaping his identity, personal experiences, and worldview.
24 x 24 in, value of $2000. Christian Chapman (b, 1975) is of Anishinabe heritage from Fort William First Nation, Ontario. He creates two dimensional mixed-media artwork that fuse elements of painting, drawing and printmaking. Christian uses storytelling as a main theme in his practice to create his images. The act of storytelling has been an important part of his life: it has informed him of his culture by shaping his identity, personal experiences, and worldview.
35- Culinary tasting package (for 4 people)
CA$200
Culinary tasting package donation from Jacques T Watso of Sagamité Watso, At home tasting package for 4, value: 400$. Jacques Thériault Watso is a leader of the Abenaki community of Odanak, elected to the Abenaki Council since 2005. Actively involved in defending Indigenous rights, he advocates against identity theft and works to preserve Abenaki cultural heritage. In addition to his political work, Jacques is an entrepreneur leading several local initiatives, including Café Masko and Sagamité Watso. He also organizes cultural events, notably the traditional Odanak powwow, and participates in awareness activities, such as his presentations to the Canadian Armed Forces.
Donated by Pasha Partridge of Pasha’s Projects. A 5 hour workshop for 5-10 participants on soapstone carving workshop.
Participants can make keychains, necklaces, earrings (although heavy), sculptures or really anything the soapstone wants to be made into! Pasha Partridge is an Inuk from Kuujjuaq and Kanien'kehá:ka from Kahnawá:ke. She makes items, mostly jewelry, using sealskin and soapstone materials and is also a stop-motion animation filmmaker. She started Pasha’s Projects in 2016 and has been attending vending events and giving art workshops throughout Tio'tia:ke.
Participants can make keychains, necklaces, earrings (although heavy), sculptures or really anything the soapstone wants to be made into! Pasha Partridge is an Inuk from Kuujjuaq and Kanien'kehá:ka from Kahnawá:ke. She makes items, mostly jewelry, using sealskin and soapstone materials and is also a stop-motion animation filmmaker. She started Pasha’s Projects in 2016 and has been attending vending events and giving art workshops throughout Tio'tia:ke.