Youth Helping Youth - Winter Warm Up Raffle
LOTTERY LICENCE: M866207
Rules of Play
Must be minimum of 18 years of age to purchase tickets
Tickets can be purchased in person at 150 Beatrice St, Oshawa or online at
https://bit.ly/47eFqlQ
Purchaser of Raffle Ticket can choose which Raffle Prize they would like to be entered to win by marking the corresponding number on the ballot
If more than one ballot is purchased, purchaser can select more than one prize to be entered for - 1 prize per ballot
Tickets will be on sale until December 5 at 9am
Draw will take place on December 5th
Winner does not have to be present to win
Winner will be notified by phone
Prizing is not redeemable for cash
There will only be 1 draw per item
Ballots will be chosen at random from a Raffle Drum
Board, Executives, and Employees of BGC Durham (and family members) are eligible to purchase tickets and win prizing.
Prizing
1. Blue Tree - PlayStation Themed Prize includes; Artificial Tree with decorations, Gift Cards valued at $250, PlayStation Gaming Headphones
2. Pink Tree - Women’s Wellness Themed Prize includes - Artificial Tree with Decorations, Gift Cards Valued at $170, Sephora Products valued at $300
3. Mystery Box - Valued at $550
Kinara-Unicorn/Squishmellow Themed includes Kinara candle holder, children’s toys and gift cards valued at $350
Menorah - Pokemon and Sports Themed includes Monorah, children’s toys and gift cards valued at $350
