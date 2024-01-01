Youth Helping Youth - Winter Warm Up Raffle

LOTTERY LICENCE: M866207

Rules of Play

Must be minimum of 18 years of age to purchase tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at 150 Beatrice St, Oshawa or online at https://bit.ly/47eFqlQ

Purchaser of Raffle Ticket can choose which Raffle Prize they would like to be entered to win by marking the corresponding number on the ballot

If more than one ballot is purchased, purchaser can select more than one prize to be entered for - 1 prize per ballot

Tickets will be on sale until December 5 at 9am

Draw will take place on December 5th

Winner does not have to be present to win

Winner will be notified by phone

Prizing is not redeemable for cash

There will only be 1 draw per item

Ballots will be chosen at random from a Raffle Drum