Youth Helping Youth - Winter Warm Up Raffle

LOTTERY LICENCE: M866207


Rules of Play

  • Must be minimum of 18 years of age to purchase tickets
  • Tickets can be purchased in person at 150 Beatrice St, Oshawa or online at https://bit.ly/47eFqlQ
  • Purchaser of Raffle Ticket can choose which Raffle Prize they would like to be entered to win by marking the corresponding number on the ballot
  • If more than one ballot is purchased, purchaser can select more than one prize to be entered for - 1 prize per ballot
  • Tickets will be on sale until December 5 at 9am
  • Draw will take place on December 5th
  • Winner does not have to be present to win
  • Winner will be notified by phone 
  • Prizing is not redeemable for cash
  • There will only be 1 draw per item 
  • Ballots will be chosen at random from a Raffle Drum
  • Board, Executives, and Employees of BGC Durham (and family members) are eligible to purchase tickets and win prizing.

Prizing

  • 1. Blue Tree - PlayStation Themed Prize includes; Artificial Tree with decorations, Gift Cards valued at $250, PlayStation Gaming Headphones
  • 2. Pink Tree - Women’s Wellness Themed Prize includes - Artificial Tree with Decorations, Gift Cards Valued at $170, Sephora Products valued at $300
  • 3. Mystery Box - Valued at $550
  • Kinara-Unicorn/Squishmellow Themed includes Kinara candle holder, children’s toys and gift cards valued at $350
  • Menorah - Pokemon and Sports Themed includes Monorah, children’s toys and gift cards valued at $350
