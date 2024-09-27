Can*Con 2024

FRIDAY 10AM-12PM
w/ Brandon Butler
Develop writing skills and draw on inspiration from other workshops to craft a story over Can*Con weekend! In this workshop you will learn tips and techniques to quickly turn your ideas into effective stories. Optional prompts will provide an opportunity to develop key skills and immediately deploy content from other Can*Con workshops, deepening the knowledge you've gained. A second session of this two-part workshop on Sunday afternoon will provide optional feedback and critique to participants, and prizes will be awarded for various categories. Subject to the interest of participants, those who complete a story over the weekend will have the option of including their story in a specialized Can*Con anthology created for the event, to be published in paperback and ebook formats.
FRIDAY 10AM-12PM
w/ Brandon Butler
Develop writing skills and draw on inspiration from other workshops to craft a story over Can*Con weekend! In this workshop you will learn tips and techniques to quickly turn your ideas into effective stories. Optional prompts will provide an opportunity to develop key skills and immediately deploy content from other Can*Con workshops, deepening the knowledge you've gained. A second session of this two-part workshop on Sunday afternoon will provide optional feedback and critique to participants, and prizes will be awarded for various categories. Subject to the interest of participants, those who complete a story over the weekend will have the option of including their story in a specialized Can*Con anthology created for the event, to be published in paperback and ebook formats.
FRIDAY 10AM-12PM
w/ Geoff Gander
Whether you're writing for your gaming group, or trying to break into the RPG industry, crafting story-rich adventures that leap off the gaming table into your players' minds is something anyone can learn! This 2 hour workshop will cover the basic elements of good RPG story structure and setting design, including how much background is needed, how to avoid railroading, how to maintain pacing to keep players interested, and more. Participants will also receive a sample adventure template to help them craft their own adventures! Time permitting, these principles will be put into practice by developing an adventure outline.
FRIDAY 10AM-12PM
w/ Geoff Gander
Whether you're writing for your gaming group, or trying to break into the RPG industry, crafting story-rich adventures that leap off the gaming table into your players' minds is something anyone can learn! This 2 hour workshop will cover the basic elements of good RPG story structure and setting design, including how much background is needed, how to avoid railroading, how to maintain pacing to keep players interested, and more. Participants will also receive a sample adventure template to help them craft their own adventures! Time permitting, these principles will be put into practice by developing an adventure outline.
Friday Master Class: Hacking Your Productivity
$20
FRIDAY 1:00PM - 3:00PM
w/ Kaitlin Caul and Helena Verdier
Everyone struggles with the need to be productive at some point in their life. In an ideal world, there would be a simple, quantifiable, quick-fix answer to the question of “how to be productive.” But since we all supposedly live in ‘reality’, it’s of course never that easy. Effective productivity in creative endeavors involves both internal and external factors. From limiting distractions to building a constructive mindset, finding the productivity “sweet spot” depends first and foremost on an awareness of your limitations and strengths. In this Master Class, the two local coordinators for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) will break down the lessons they’ve learned about productivity while writing 50,000 words in 30 days a total of 23 times combined. Together we’ll address what productivity means, what influences your ability to become and remain productive, and other tips and tricks for how to deal with the wild world of distractions.
FRIDAY 1:00PM - 3:00PM
w/ Kaitlin Caul and Helena Verdier
Everyone struggles with the need to be productive at some point in their life. In an ideal world, there would be a simple, quantifiable, quick-fix answer to the question of “how to be productive.” But since we all supposedly live in ‘reality’, it’s of course never that easy. Effective productivity in creative endeavors involves both internal and external factors. From limiting distractions to building a constructive mindset, finding the productivity “sweet spot” depends first and foremost on an awareness of your limitations and strengths. In this Master Class, the two local coordinators for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) will break down the lessons they’ve learned about productivity while writing 50,000 words in 30 days a total of 23 times combined. Together we’ll address what productivity means, what influences your ability to become and remain productive, and other tips and tricks for how to deal with the wild world of distractions.
Friday Master Class: Speculative Futurisms
$20
FRIDAY 1:00PM - 3:00PM
w/ Derek Newman-Stille
Participants will be asked to look at a new technology that either has been developed or is being considered for development. They will then ponder how that technology may change humanity’s engagement with the world around them. This activity will help participants to consider techniques for creating powerful speculative fiction, imagining different worlds and the social changes that come about through changes in technology. Prepare to look at technology in a new way and create a new future.
FRIDAY 1:00PM - 3:00PM
w/ Derek Newman-Stille
Participants will be asked to look at a new technology that either has been developed or is being considered for development. They will then ponder how that technology may change humanity’s engagement with the world around them. This activity will help participants to consider techniques for creating powerful speculative fiction, imagining different worlds and the social changes that come about through changes in technology. Prepare to look at technology in a new way and create a new future.
Hallowee'en Party!
$20
Thursday evening at Wise Town Café. NON-REFUNDABLE
Thursday evening at Wise Town Café. NON-REFUNDABLE
Can*Con All-Night Write In
$20
The All-Night Write-In will begin at 9pm on Saturday, November 2nd wrap up at 8am on Sunday, November 3rd.
Before attending this event, it is required that you read and agree to the terms of the Ottawa region’s 2024 in-person event policy as well as Can*Con’s code of conduct and all related Can*Con’s policies.
Registration is mandatory for this event. You do not need to register for the convention itself, but there is a $20 fee for registering for the All-Night event that will grant you access to the building. Your spot is only guaranteed once you have paid the event fee. Please also note that this event is only open to participants who are 18-years or older.
Stay up late with your Ottawa Region Liaisons and fellow writers for an overnight event full of word sprints, blanket forts, and onesies! Bring your PJs or onesie and any blankets, pillows, etc. that you need if you’d like to sleep. If you’d like to take part in our traditional blanket fort, bring an extra blanket to contribute to its construction.
To cover the room rental costs, we will be charging a $20 entry fee for attendees. This can be paid in advance via the Can*Con ticket page. If you choose to pay at the door, we cannot guarantee there will be a space for you as we may reach our room capacity before you arrive.
We are also encouraging attendees to contribute to a snack potluck for the night. Any food items brought for the potluck must be pre-packaged and still sealed at the time of arrival. For health and safety reasons, we are not allowing homemade food for the potluck.
The All-Night Write-In will begin at 9pm on Saturday, November 2nd wrap up at 8am on Sunday, November 3rd.
Before attending this event, it is required that you read and agree to the terms of the Ottawa region’s 2024 in-person event policy as well as Can*Con’s code of conduct and all related Can*Con’s policies.
Registration is mandatory for this event. You do not need to register for the convention itself, but there is a $20 fee for registering for the All-Night event that will grant you access to the building. Your spot is only guaranteed once you have paid the event fee. Please also note that this event is only open to participants who are 18-years or older.
Stay up late with your Ottawa Region Liaisons and fellow writers for an overnight event full of word sprints, blanket forts, and onesies! Bring your PJs or onesie and any blankets, pillows, etc. that you need if you’d like to sleep. If you’d like to take part in our traditional blanket fort, bring an extra blanket to contribute to its construction.
To cover the room rental costs, we will be charging a $20 entry fee for attendees. This can be paid in advance via the Can*Con ticket page. If you choose to pay at the door, we cannot guarantee there will be a space for you as we may reach our room capacity before you arrive.
We are also encouraging attendees to contribute to a snack potluck for the night. Any food items brought for the potluck must be pre-packaged and still sealed at the time of arrival. For health and safety reasons, we are not allowing homemade food for the potluck.
Add a donation for The Rocket Words Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!