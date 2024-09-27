Can*Con 2024

The All-Night Write-In will begin at 9pm on Saturday, November 2nd wrap up at 8am on Sunday, November 3rd. Before attending this event, it is required that you read and agree to the terms of the Ottawa region’s 2024 in-person event policy as well as Can*Con’s code of conduct and all related Can*Con’s policies. Registration is mandatory for this event. You do not need to register for the convention itself, but there is a $20 fee for registering for the All-Night event that will grant you access to the building. Your spot is only guaranteed once you have paid the event fee. Please also note that this event is only open to participants who are 18-years or older. Stay up late with your Ottawa Region Liaisons and fellow writers for an overnight event full of word sprints, blanket forts, and onesies! Bring your PJs or onesie and any blankets, pillows, etc. that you need if you’d like to sleep. If you’d like to take part in our traditional blanket fort, bring an extra blanket to contribute to its construction. To cover the room rental costs, we will be charging a $20 entry fee for attendees. This can be paid in advance via the Can*Con ticket page. If you choose to pay at the door, we cannot guarantee there will be a space for you as we may reach our room capacity before you arrive. We are also encouraging attendees to contribute to a snack potluck for the night. Any food items brought for the potluck must be pre-packaged and still sealed at the time of arrival. For health and safety reasons, we are not allowing homemade food for the potluck.

The All-Night Write-In will begin at 9pm on Saturday, November 2nd wrap up at 8am on Sunday, November 3rd. Before attending this event, it is required that you read and agree to the terms of the Ottawa region’s 2024 in-person event policy as well as Can*Con’s code of conduct and all related Can*Con’s policies. Registration is mandatory for this event. You do not need to register for the convention itself, but there is a $20 fee for registering for the All-Night event that will grant you access to the building. Your spot is only guaranteed once you have paid the event fee. Please also note that this event is only open to participants who are 18-years or older. Stay up late with your Ottawa Region Liaisons and fellow writers for an overnight event full of word sprints, blanket forts, and onesies! Bring your PJs or onesie and any blankets, pillows, etc. that you need if you’d like to sleep. If you’d like to take part in our traditional blanket fort, bring an extra blanket to contribute to its construction. To cover the room rental costs, we will be charging a $20 entry fee for attendees. This can be paid in advance via the Can*Con ticket page. If you choose to pay at the door, we cannot guarantee there will be a space for you as we may reach our room capacity before you arrive. We are also encouraging attendees to contribute to a snack potluck for the night. Any food items brought for the potluck must be pre-packaged and still sealed at the time of arrival. For health and safety reasons, we are not allowing homemade food for the potluck.

More details...