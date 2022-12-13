Espace Perreault Get-Togethers: Recreating solos

Espace Perreault Get-Togethers are 5 à 7 events that offer a warm, relaxed atmosphere to meet dance artists, ask them questions, and find out what drives them. Each event is dedicated to a specific, shared challenge that is central to the creative process. The next event will address the transmission of solos.

In 2020 and 2021, during lockdown, Louise Bédard tackled the one-on-one transmission of a solo to Marylin Daoust, Marie Claire Forté, Louis-Élyan Martin and Sarah Williams. We address challenges that arose during the transmission of solos, for the choreographer, the dancers and producer Mario Côté. The great essayist and critic Guylaine Massoutre will host the Get-Together.





Recreating solos

With Louise Bédard, Marylin Daoust, Marie Claire Forté, Sarah Williams and Mario Côté

Host: Guylaine Massoutre

At the MAI Café-bar | Montréal, arts interculturels

December 13, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3680 Rue Jeanne-Mance, Montréal / Tiohtià:ke