Wel come to Star Camino 2023! Your gift and/or participation will go a long way to achieve our mission at The Star of the North.

This year, with your support, we'll be able to:



- Replace hallway carpet on main floor alongside other maintenance needs

- Provide electricity for Star Garden greenhouse and development of rain-water collection system

- Maintain and replace yard-care tools and equipment

- Give subsidies for people who need support to attend Star 2023/24 programs for retreat and renewal





With your help, we will also replenish our Capital Reserve fund.





We are grateful for your generous support!