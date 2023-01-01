Welcome to Star Camino 2023! Your gift and/or participation will go a long way to achieve our mission at The Star of the North.
This year, with your support, we'll be able to:
- Replace hallway carpet on main floor alongside other maintenance needs
- Provide electricity for Star Garden greenhouse and development of rain-water collection system
- Maintain and replace yard-care tools and equipment
- Give subsidies for people who need support to attend Star 2023/24 programs for retreat and renewal
With your help, we will also replenish our Capital Reserve fund.
We are grateful for your generous support!