Star of the North Retreat House
Star Camino 2023dashboard:donationForm.registration

3A St. Vital Ave. St. Albert, AB T8N 1K1

Welcome to Star Camino 2023! Your gift and/or participation will go a long way to achieve our mission at The Star of the North.

This year, with your support, we'll be able to:

- Replace hallway carpet on main floor alongside other maintenance needs

- Provide electricity for Star Garden greenhouse and development of rain-water collection system 

- Maintain and replace yard-care tools and equipment 

- Give subsidies for people who need support to attend Star 2023/24 programs for retreat and renewal


With your help, we will also  replenish our Capital Reserve fund.  


We are grateful for your generous support!

