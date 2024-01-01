Yes ... I wish to be envolved as a Volunteer !!

Becoming a volunteer for the hoPi Foundation has many benefits and can be a rewarding experience on many levels.





By getting involved with the hoPi Foundation, you are directly helping to improve the health and well-being of pets by supporting crucial initiatives.





You have the freedom to choose the events and activities you want to participate in.





Volunteers are essential to the smooth running of the foundation's activities, providing additional energy, ideas and resources.





In summary, becoming a volunteer for the hoPi Foundation is an excellent way to make a positive contribution to animal welfare.