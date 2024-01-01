Logo
LAN LUQSE ETS 2024 - May 11 & 12

1101 R. Notre Dame O, Montréal, QC H3C, Canada

Welcome to LAN LUQSE ETS 2024, Quebec's largest academic e-sports tournament to date, to be hosted on May 11-12, 2024 at the ETS campus in Montreal.

Separate competitions for universities and CEGEPs on different games:
- Universities: League of Legends, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate.  
- Cegeps: League of Legends and Rocket League.

Scholarships for top-ranked teams, live streaming on Twitch and on-stage finals in front of a live audience!

Limited seats available - Don't wait!
Rulebook and general informations for the event can be read here.


End of the first wave of sales at the regular price on Friday, April 26, 2026 at 11:59 p.m.

Registrations open until Friday, May 03, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.


You can visit our official website: luqseets.ca

