LAN LUQSE ETS 2024 - May 11 & 12

Welcome to LAN LUQSE ETS 2024, Quebec's largest academic e-sports tournament to date, to be hosted on May 11-12, 2024 at the ETS campus in Montreal.



Separate competitions for universities and CEGEPs on different games:

- Universities: League of Legends, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate.

- Cegeps: League of Legends and Rocket League.



Scholarships for top-ranked teams, live streaming on Twitch and on-stage finals in front of a live audience!



Limited seats available - Don't wait!

Rulebook and general informations for the event can be read here .





End of the first wave of sales at the regular price on Friday, April 26, 2026 at 11:59 p.m.

Registrations open until Friday, May 03, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.



