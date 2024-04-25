Caregiver Cafe - April 2024

Caregiver Cafe

Date: Thursday April 25th 2024

Time: 6:00PM - 8:00PM

Location: 600 Townline Rd S Oshawa





Join us at the Caregiver Cafe for a fun-filled evening with the family engagement team! This exciting event is perfect for caregivers looking to meet and connect or bring your paperwork and get answers to your questions.

Located inside Grandview Kids, 600 Townline Rd. S in Oshawa. The Caregiver Cafe provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere for caregivers to relax and enjoy themselves. Light snacks and warm beverages will be available, there's something for everyone to enjoy.





Make sure to mark your calendars for Thu April 25th 2024, at 6:00PM. We can't wait to see you at the Caregiver Cafe for an unforgettable evening of laughter, bonding, and delicious treats!