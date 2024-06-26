June 26, 2024 - Cordova Bay Golf Course Exclusive in support of Island Kids Cancer Association

Enjoy a truly special round of golf with your group at Cordova Bay Golf Course and support the Island Kids Cancer Association.
Continental Breakfast on the first tee
Range balls to warm up
18 holes of golf with power carts on a nearly empty golf course - only 24 players
Gourmet al fresco 3 Course Lunch with Wine Pairings on our private 10th tee dining room
A Tee Gift - valued at $100+ (Hat, balls, glove, sundry other items)
Tee times available
10th tee - 7:15, 7:30 and 7:45
1st tee 7:15, 7:30 and 7:45
Price is per group of 1,2,3,or 4 is $1295 and includes taxes and gratuities
Morning Exclusive Package - 7:30am - 10th tee
$1,295
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Morning Exclusive Package - 7:45am - 10th tee
$1,295
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Morning Exclusive Package - 7:15am - 1st tee
$1,295
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Morning Exclusive Package - 7:30am - 1st tee
$1,295
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Morning Exclusive Package - 7:45am - 1st tee
$1,295
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Add a donation for Island Kids Cancer Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!