June 26, 2024 - Cordova Bay Golf Course Exclusive in support of Island Kids Cancer Association

Enjoy a truly special round of golf with your group at Cordova Bay Golf Course and support the Island Kids Cancer Association. Continental Breakfast on the first tee Range balls to warm up 18 holes of golf with power carts on a nearly empty golf course - only 24 players Gourmet al fresco 3 Course Lunch with Wine Pairings on our private 10th tee dining room A Tee Gift - valued at $100+ (Hat, balls, glove, sundry other items) Tee times available 10th tee - 7:15, 7:30 and 7:45 1st tee 7:15, 7:30 and 7:45 Price is per group of 1,2,3,or 4 is $1295 and includes taxes and gratuities

