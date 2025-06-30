Cat Sponsorship Program 2025

Tumbleweed has a condition called cerebellar hyperplasia. This non-degenerative, non life-threatening condition affects her balance, but not her quality of life. Tumble is a happy senior who needs a few adjustments to help her navigate the home and a feeding station to keep her steady while she eats. Canned food is a better option because drinking water is a challenge. Tumbleweed has reached her sunset years and will remain in care, where she can lounge on her favorite chair or bask in the sunlight in the safety of a catio. By sponsoring Tumble, she will be able to receive a long overdue dental procedure. Most of her teeth are decayed and will require extractions. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

