Cat Sponsorship Program 2025

I’m the goofy one! When my foster parents walk by, I like to reach out and grab them—it’s my fun little way of saying hello. I’m playful, happy-go-lucky, and love everyone, cats and people alike. I am also the local bathroom supervisor, and I take my duties very seriously. Oh, and I snore, but everyone tells me it’s super cute!
Teddybear
$20
Renews monthly
I am a forever foster with epilepsy, but don’t worry— even though I have several medications it’s under control and I take them like a champ! Nothing slows me down; I am living my best life with my cat and dog siblings. You’ll often catch me snoozing in adorable positions that make my foster mom laugh. I am the ultimate cuddle bug and the most easy-going buddy!
Pillow
$20
Renews monthly
I’ve got the best purr around and love being your snuggly lap buddy. If the bed’s all mine (no other cats allowed!), I’ll happily curl up and keep you company all night. I’m a pro at laser pointer chasing, a big fan of treats, and I always seek out the warmest spots. I take Atopica to help my fur stay fabulous, but it doesn’t stop me from being the perfect cuddle companion.
Tumbleweed
$20
Renews monthly
Tumbleweed has a condition called cerebellar hyperplasia. This non-degenerative, non life-threatening condition affects her balance, but not her quality of life. Tumble is a happy senior who needs a few adjustments to help her navigate the home and a feeding station to keep her steady while she eats. Canned food is a better option because drinking water is a challenge. Tumbleweed has reached her sunset years and will remain in care, where she can lounge on her favorite chair or bask in the sunlight in the safety of a catio. By sponsoring Tumble, she will be able to receive a long overdue dental procedure. Most of her teeth are decayed and will require extractions. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.
