Tero Parbon Cultural Association

Hosted by

Tero Parbon Cultural Association

About this event

Cactus Live Concert

Regina Performing Arts Centre - 1077 Angus St

Regina, SK S4T 1Y4, Canada

General Admission
$20

PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to Other option and put zero before payment.No Refunds

Students Admission
$15

PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to Other option and put zero before payment.No Refunds

Kids - Free entry ( below 5 years)
Free

Kids under 5 is free. PLEASE NOTE : Zeffy will add default donation for itself in the cart - you can change it to Other option and put zero before payment.No Refunds.

Add a donation for Tero Parbon Cultural Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!