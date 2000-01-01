QSDC Spring Swing Dance with the Savoy Band

Celebrate the end of term with QSDC!





6-7 PM: Intro Lindy Hop Lesson

7-10 PM: Social dance featuring The Savoy Band and DJ Booshwash

Learn to Lindy Hop and enjoy some live jazz tunes at Queen's Swing Dance Club's final major social event of the 2023-2024 academic year. If you're curious about Swing dance, but have never danced before, this event, featuring a beginner lesson at 6pm, is a great introduction to the vibrant culture and community of Kingston's Swing dance scene. From 7 to 10 pm, it's time to show off your moves on the social dance floor, as you treat your ears to a live performance from Toronto's The Savoy Band and breaks by Kingston's DJ Booshwash.





Prices*

QSDC Members - $15

non-member student - $20

non-member community - $25





No partner or fancy footwear required.

Students and community members welcome

Be sure to arrive 5-10 minutes early to allow time for check-in

*If ticket prices are a barrier to your participation, please contact us directly at [email protected]



