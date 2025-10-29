CAE Centraide Campaign

Hosted by

CAE Centraide Campaign
Sales closed

CAE Halifax Centraide Campaign's Auction

Pick-up location

36 Solutions Dr, Halifax, NS B3S 1N2, Canada

4 in 1 Multi-Game Table item
4 in 1 Multi-Game Table
$50

Starting bid

54 inch RayChee Gaming Table, new in Box (assembly required). Valued at $400. Donated by Megan who has the the same, so feel free to ask questions!

RayChee 54 L 4 Game Multi Game Table - Wayfair Canada

4 Tickets to the Mooseheads, Saturday Dec 6 item
4 Tickets to the Mooseheads, Saturday Dec 6 item
4 Tickets to the Mooseheads, Saturday Dec 6
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out with the family or friends to the 7pm Moosehead's game with killer seats in Section 8 at the end of Row J, Seats 11-14!

These great seats - reserved for season ticket holders - have been donated by Jane & Luke, and Megan & Bahman and are valued at over $100.


Note: Tickets will be emailed to you to store in a ticket master account.

Reiki Session with Benac Magick item
Reiki Session with Benac Magick
$25

Starting bid

Indulge in a 1-hour Reiki session. Reiki uses energy work to promote relaxation, reduce stress and restore your body. Donated by Stef and valued at $100


Benac Magick | Facebook

30-Minute Tarot Reading item
30-Minute Tarot Reading
$10

Starting bid

The universe is waiting to reveal some answers! This personalized 30-minute Tarot Reading with Benac Magick will deliver insight, clarity and guidance for whatever has been on your mind. Valued at $50 and donated by Stef!

Benac Magick | Facebook

60-Minute Tarot Reading item
60-Minute Tarot Reading
$25

Starting bid

The universe is waiting to reveal some answers! This personalized 60-minute Tarot Reading with Benac Magick will deliver insight, clarity and guidance for whatever has been on your mind. Valued at $100 and donated by Stef!

Benac Magick | Facebook

3-Session Pilates Class with Precision Pilates item
3-Session Pilates Class with Precision Pilates
$10

Starting bid

Get a 3 Group Class Pass to Precision Pilates in Bedford. Please note that these are limited-time use between now and February 28th 2026. Valued at $99!

Prime Cables Dual Monitor Desk Mount item
Prime Cables Dual Monitor Desk Mount item
Prime Cables Dual Monitor Desk Mount
$10

Starting bid

This full motion desk mount will prop up two 13-17" Monitors off of your desk and out of your way! New in box and valued at $55!

Hand Knitted Scarf by Carol item
Hand Knitted Scarf by Carol item
Hand Knitted Scarf by Carol
$15

Starting bid

We have a beautiful hand-knitted scarf donated by Carol up for donation! This is a handmade long scarf/shawl, hand dyed merino/nylon wool, colour is variegated pink with some purple as well. This is one-of-a-kind, so do not miss out!

Christmas at the Forum Entrance Tickets Nov 6 2:30-4:30pm item
Christmas at the Forum Entrance Tickets Nov 6 2:30-4:30pm
$10

Starting bid

How about getting two entrance tickets for Halifax's biggest holiday craft show!? These tickets are for the 2:30-4:30 timeslot on Thursday, Nov 6th. Valued at $24, tis' the season to shop, support local, and support a charity while you are at it!

Note: ticket code will be emailed to you. No need to pick up!

Christmas at the Forum Entrance Tickets Nov 6th 4:45-6:45pm item
Christmas at the Forum Entrance Tickets Nov 6th 4:45-6:45pm
$10

Starting bid

How about getting two entrance tickets for Halifax's biggest holiday craft show!? These tickets are for the 4:45-6:45 timeslot on Thursday, Nov 6th. Valued at $24, tis' the season to shop, support local, and support a charity while you are at it!


Note: ticket code will be emailed to you. No need to pick up!

Christmas at the Forum Entrance Tickets Nov 6 7-9pm item
Christmas at the Forum Entrance Tickets Nov 6 7-9pm
$10

Starting bid

How about getting two entrance tickets for Halifax's biggest holiday craft show!? These tickets are for the 7-9pm timeslot on Thursday, Nov 6th. Valued at $24, tis' the season to shop, support local, and support a charity while you are at it!


Note: ticket code will be emailed to you. No need to pick up!

Christmas at the Forum Entrance Tickets Nov 7 2:30-4:30 item
Christmas at the Forum Entrance Tickets Nov 7 2:30-4:30
$10

Starting bid

How about getting two entrance tickets for Halifax's biggest holiday craft show!? These tickets are for the 2:30-4:30 timeslot on Friday, Nov 7th. Valued at $24, Tis' the season to shop, support local, and support a charity while you are at it!


Note: ticket code will be emailed to you. No need to pick up!

Christmas at the Forum Entrance Tickets, Nov 7 4:45-6:45pm item
Christmas at the Forum Entrance Tickets, Nov 7 4:45-6:45pm
$10

Starting bid

How about getting two entrance tickets for Halifax's biggest holiday craft show!? These tickets are for the 4:45-6:45pm timeslot on Friday, Nov 7th. Valued at $24, Tis' the season to shop, support local, and support a charity while you are at it!


Note: ticket code will be emailed to you. No need to pick up!

$25 Restore Giftcard item
$25 Restore Giftcard
$15

Starting bid

Don't miss this chance to support two charities at once! Grab this gift card to Habitat for Humanity's Restore in Burnside, generously donated by Steven.

Glassware item
Glassware
$10

Starting bid

Two beautiful, 12oz cobalt blue glasses in the shape of a flower! New in box and produced by Glass Hause Co. these were produced as limited edition through FabFitFun collaboration and valued at $79: FabFitFun Collab - Set of 2 Ribbed Glasses – glasshauseco

Christmas Baking Bowl item
Christmas Baking Bowl item
Christmas Baking Bowl
$8

Starting bid

Ceramic mixing bowl with handle. Comes with baking utensils and cookie cutters. Microwave and dishwasher safe. Valued at $32 and donated by Jessica.

Set of Two Mainstays Multi-Color Bath Rugs item
Set of Two Mainstays Multi-Color Bath Rugs item
Set of Two Mainstays Multi-Color Bath Rugs
$5

Starting bid

Introducing a pair of Mainstays brand rugs. Soft and Durable 2 Piece Multi Stripe Bath Rug Set 17” x 24” and 20” x 30”. Valued at $22.

Staedtler Mars Lumograph Sketching Pencil Kit item
Staedtler Mars Lumograph Sketching Pencil Kit
$10

Starting bid

A great Christmas stocking addition for the art lover in your home, this is a set of 12 premium quality sketching pencils, new in original tin/packaging. Staedtler is known for producing high-quality graphite drawing tools with a classic hexagonal shape for grip, and wood from sustainable forests! Valued at $24 and donated by Derek, get them for a steal of a deal and support a great cause while you are at it!

Ikea Scarf item
Ikea Scarf
$5

Starting bid

Just Kidding! it's a pile of yarn & needles donated by Liz which you can DIY to your hearts content with! Valued at $25.

$15 HRM Cakes Gift Card (1 of 3) item
$15 HRM Cakes Gift Card (1 of 3)
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to lunch or several coffees with this $15 gift card donated by HRM Cakes down stairs!

$15 HRM Cakes Gift Card (2 of 3) item
$15 HRM Cakes Gift Card (2 of 3)
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to lunch or several coffees with this $15 gift card donated by HRM Cakes down stairs!

$15 HRM Cakes Gift Card (3 of 3) item
$15 HRM Cakes Gift Card (3 of 3)
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to lunch or several coffees with this $15 gift card donated by HRM Cakes down stairs!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!