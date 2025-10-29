CAE Halifax Centraide Campaign's Auction

Hosted by
54 inch RayChee Gaming Table, new in Box (assembly required). Valued at $400. Donated by Megan who has the the same, so feel free to ask questions!
RayChee 54 L 4 Game Multi Game Table - Wayfair Canada
Enjoy a night out with the family or friends to the 7pm Moosehead's game with killer seats in Section 8 at the end of Row J, Seats 11-14!
These great seats - reserved for season ticket holders - have been donated by Jane & Luke, and Megan & Bahman and are valued at over $100.
Note: Tickets will be emailed to you to store in a ticket master account.
Indulge in a 1-hour Reiki session. Reiki uses energy work to promote relaxation, reduce stress and restore your body. Donated by Stef and valued at $100
The universe is waiting to reveal some answers! This personalized 30-minute Tarot Reading with Benac Magick will deliver insight, clarity and guidance for whatever has been on your mind. Valued at $50 and donated by Stef!
The universe is waiting to reveal some answers! This personalized 60-minute Tarot Reading with Benac Magick will deliver insight, clarity and guidance for whatever has been on your mind. Valued at $100 and donated by Stef!
Get a 3 Group Class Pass to Precision Pilates in Bedford. Please note that these are limited-time use between now and February 28th 2026. Valued at $99!
This full motion desk mount will prop up two 13-17" Monitors off of your desk and out of your way! New in box and valued at $55!
We have a beautiful hand-knitted scarf donated by Carol up for donation! This is a handmade long scarf/shawl, hand dyed merino/nylon wool, colour is variegated pink with some purple as well. This is one-of-a-kind, so do not miss out!
How about getting two entrance tickets for Halifax's biggest holiday craft show!? These tickets are for the 2:30-4:30 timeslot on Thursday, Nov 6th. Valued at $24, tis' the season to shop, support local, and support a charity while you are at it!
Note: ticket code will be emailed to you. No need to pick up!
How about getting two entrance tickets for Halifax's biggest holiday craft show!? These tickets are for the 4:45-6:45 timeslot on Thursday, Nov 6th. Valued at $24, tis' the season to shop, support local, and support a charity while you are at it!
Note: ticket code will be emailed to you. No need to pick up!
How about getting two entrance tickets for Halifax's biggest holiday craft show!? These tickets are for the 7-9pm timeslot on Thursday, Nov 6th. Valued at $24, tis' the season to shop, support local, and support a charity while you are at it!
Note: ticket code will be emailed to you. No need to pick up!
How about getting two entrance tickets for Halifax's biggest holiday craft show!? These tickets are for the 2:30-4:30 timeslot on Friday, Nov 7th. Valued at $24, Tis' the season to shop, support local, and support a charity while you are at it!
Note: ticket code will be emailed to you. No need to pick up!
How about getting two entrance tickets for Halifax's biggest holiday craft show!? These tickets are for the 4:45-6:45pm timeslot on Friday, Nov 7th. Valued at $24, Tis' the season to shop, support local, and support a charity while you are at it!
Note: ticket code will be emailed to you. No need to pick up!
Don't miss this chance to support two charities at once! Grab this gift card to Habitat for Humanity's Restore in Burnside, generously donated by Steven.
Two beautiful, 12oz cobalt blue glasses in the shape of a flower! New in box and produced by Glass Hause Co. these were produced as limited edition through FabFitFun collaboration and valued at $79: FabFitFun Collab - Set of 2 Ribbed Glasses – glasshauseco
Ceramic mixing bowl with handle. Comes with baking utensils and cookie cutters. Microwave and dishwasher safe. Valued at $32 and donated by Jessica.
Introducing a pair of Mainstays brand rugs. Soft and Durable 2 Piece Multi Stripe Bath Rug Set 17” x 24” and 20” x 30”. Valued at $22.
A great Christmas stocking addition for the art lover in your home, this is a set of 12 premium quality sketching pencils, new in original tin/packaging. Staedtler is known for producing high-quality graphite drawing tools with a classic hexagonal shape for grip, and wood from sustainable forests! Valued at $24 and donated by Derek, get them for a steal of a deal and support a great cause while you are at it!
Just Kidding! it's a pile of yarn & needles donated by Liz which you can DIY to your hearts content with! Valued at $25.
Treat yourself to lunch or several coffees with this $15 gift card donated by HRM Cakes down stairs!
Starting bid
