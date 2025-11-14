CAE National Auction for Centraide/United Way 2025 Campaign

Join our Commercial Aviation Division President for a refined Lebanese evening – all for a great cause! Discover the flavors of Lebanon with a modern twist at Shay, one of Montreal's trendiest Lebanese restaurants. This exclusive evening invites you to share a convivial dinner with Michel, our Commercial Aviation Division President, accompanied by Aline Massouh, Director of Global Public Affairs and Communications - a duo whose lively exchanges you are no doubt familiar with from Michel's quarterly meetings. If you enjoy their dynamic stage presence, you'll love their conversations at the table just as much, this time over mezze rather than microphones. Expect delicious cuisine, fascinating discussions, and perhaps even the opportunity to ask Michel the questions you've always wanted to ask him. During the evening, you'll enjoy a refined menu of mezze, grilled specialties, and gourmet desserts, all in a setting that combines tradition and contemporary elegance. Bonus option: Feeling adventurous? Extend the night and elevate the experience with a post-dinner shisha at Kenza lounge nearby. Bid a little extra and enjoy the full Lebanese vibe! Whether you’re a foodie, a fan of great company, or simply looking for a unique night out in Montreal, this is your chance to enjoy a memorable evening in exceptional company, while supporting a great cause. Reserve your spot - this is one to savour!