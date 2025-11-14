CAE National Auction for Centraide/United Way 2025 Campaign

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Bid on a unique opportunity to enjoy a memorable brunch at the William Gray Terrace with our CEO and his partner Maria, followed by a personalized shopping experience at Sumesur to select a tailored suit for women or men. This unique outing offers style, elegance, and the chance to connect with Matt over great conversations and shared values. A perfect blend of mentorship, fashion, and generosity. Valued at $2,000.
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to join Matt and 3 of your colleagues for an unforgettable night at the Bell Centre for a Montreal Canadiens game. Share your Habs passion, cheer on your team, and maybe even convert Matt into a true fan! A thrilling game, great company, and a unique opportunity to connect — don’t miss out! Date to be determined according to the CEO's availabilities. Valued at $300 per person.
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to join Matt and 3 of your colleagues for an unforgettable night at the Bell Centre for a Montreal Canadiens game. Share your Habs passion, cheer on your team, and maybe even convert Matt into a true fan! A thrilling game, great company, and a unique opportunity to connect — don’t miss out! Date to be determined according to the CEO's availabilities. Valued at $300 per person.
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to join Matt and 3 of your colleagues for an unforgettable night at the Bell Centre for a Montreal Canadiens game. Share your Habs passion, cheer on your team, and maybe even convert Matt into a true fan! A thrilling game, great company, and a unique opportunity to connect — don’t miss out! Date to be determined according to the CEO's availabilities. Valued at $300 per person.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious dinner at Milos hosted by Matt, joined by 6 of your colleagues, for an evening of great food, fine wine, and engaging conversation. This is a perfect chance to unwind, connect, and share stories in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. A toast to good company and memorable moments! Valued at $150 per person.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious dinner at Milos hosted by Matt, joined by 6 of your colleagues, for an evening of great food, fine wine, and engaging conversation. This is a perfect chance to unwind, connect, and share stories in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. A toast to good company and memorable moments! Valued at $150 per person.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious dinner at Milos hosted by Matt, joined by 6 of your colleagues, for an evening of great food, fine wine, and engaging conversation. This is a perfect chance to unwind, connect, and share stories in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. A toast to good company and memorable moments! Valued at $150 per person.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious dinner at Milos hosted by Matt, joined by 6 of your colleagues, for an evening of great food, fine wine, and engaging conversation. This is a perfect chance to unwind, connect, and share stories in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. A toast to good company and memorable moments! Valued at $150 per person.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious dinner at Milos hosted by Matt, joined by 6 of your colleagues, for an evening of great food, fine wine, and engaging conversation. This is a perfect chance to unwind, connect, and share stories in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. A toast to good company and memorable moments! Valued at $150 per person.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious dinner at Milos hosted by Matt, joined by 6 of your colleagues, for an evening of great food, fine wine, and engaging conversation. This is a perfect chance to unwind, connect, and share stories in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. A toast to good company and memorable moments! Valued at $150 per person.
Starting bid
Chateauneuf-du-Pape, 1997, Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe, courtesy of Nick Leontidis, Chief Operating Officer
Starting bid
4 Nations Face-Off 2025 Team Canada jersey, donated by Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management.
Starting bid
Bet on a round-trip flight for two (2) people aboard Delta Airlines, Montreal - New York in economy class, including accommodations for two (2) nights at a Mariott Hotel, courtesy of Carter Copeland, Chief Strategy and Performance Officer. (Worth $2,000)
Starting bid
VIP Night at Pub Royal with Helene V. Gagnon on December 10, 2025 Experience the magic of Quebec’s most electrifying musical! Step into the wildly imaginative world of Pub Royal, a spectacular musical comedy inspired by the greatest hits of Les Cowboys Fringants—plus brand-new songs created just for this show. Set in the zaniest bar in Quebec, this production blends music, dance, and circus arts into an unforgettable evening. The three people who placed the highest bids will win the auction package which includes: • Pre-show snack and drinks at Place-des-arts • One front row balcony ticket to Pub Royal at Théâtre Maisonneuve • A 2-hour show (with intermission) featuring: • 7 charismatic actors and singers • 7 high-energy dancers • 6 jaw-dropping circus performers • A night of laughter, emotion, and awe-inspiring artistry Created by Les 7 doigts de la main and produced by La Tribu, this show is a celebration of Quebec culture, creativity, and community. Whether you're a longtime fan of Les Cowboys Fringants or discovering their music for the first time, this is a night you won’t forget. Let the curtain rise on your next adventure—bid now!
Starting bid
VIP Night at Pub Royal with Helene V. Gagnon on December 10, 2025 Experience the magic of Quebec’s most electrifying musical! Step into the wildly imaginative world of Pub Royal, a spectacular musical comedy inspired by the greatest hits of Les Cowboys Fringants—plus brand-new songs created just for this show. Set in the zaniest bar in Quebec, this production blends music, dance, and circus arts into an unforgettable evening. The three people who placed the highest bids will win the auction package which includes: • Pre-show snack and drinks at Place-des-arts • One front row balcony ticket to Pub Royal at Théâtre Maisonneuve • A 2-hour show (with intermission) featuring: • 7 charismatic actors and singers • 7 high-energy dancers • 6 jaw-dropping circus performers • A night of laughter, emotion, and awe-inspiring artistry Created by Les 7 doigts de la main and produced by La Tribu, this show is a celebration of Quebec culture, creativity, and community. Whether you're a longtime fan of Les Cowboys Fringants or discovering their music for the first time, this is a night you won’t forget. Let the curtain rise on your next adventure—bid now!
Starting bid
VIP Night at Pub Royal with Helene V. Gagnon on December 10, 2025 Experience the magic of Quebec’s most electrifying musical! Step into the wildly imaginative world of Pub Royal, a spectacular musical comedy inspired by the greatest hits of Les Cowboys Fringants—plus brand-new songs created just for this show. Set in the zaniest bar in Quebec, this production blends music, dance, and circus arts into an unforgettable evening. The three people who placed the highest bids will win the auction package which includes: • Pre-show snack and drinks at Place-des-arts • One front row balcony ticket to Pub Royal at Théâtre Maisonneuve • A 2-hour show (with intermission) featuring: • 7 charismatic actors and singers • 7 high-energy dancers • 6 jaw-dropping circus performers • A night of laughter, emotion, and awe-inspiring artistry Created by Les 7 doigts de la main and produced by La Tribu, this show is a celebration of Quebec culture, creativity, and community. Whether you're a longtime fan of Les Cowboys Fringants or discovering their music for the first time, this is a night you won’t forget. Let the curtain rise on your next adventure—bid now!
Starting bid
Pascal Grenier has a fantastic offer for you this year: a full day of fun in the snow in St-Sauveur ! Many of you are already familiar with Pascal's passion for the outdoors and his impressive, sometimes daredevil, downhill skiing skills 😜. The prize includes a personalized ski lesson from Pascal himself, primarily aimed for beginners, so no need to worry about performing at Olympic levels afterwards 🙂. The lesson will be followed by more skiing to practice your new skills. Don't forget to bring your smile and sunglasses, as this day promises to be filled with fun and laughter. In hopes that this activity attracts many bids! Good luck on winning this wonderful prize! The minimum bid is $75. So, get ready and gear up for an unforgettable snowy adventure!
Starting bid
Pascal Grenier has a fantastic offer for you this year: a full day of fun in the snow in St-Sauveur ! Many of you are already familiar with Pascal's passion for the outdoors and his impressive, sometimes daredevil, downhill skiing skills 😜. The prize includes a personalized ski lesson from Pascal himself, primarily aimed for beginners, so no need to worry about performing at Olympic levels afterwards 🙂. The lesson will be followed by more skiing to practice your new skills. Don't forget to bring your smile and sunglasses, as this day promises to be filled with fun and laughter. In hopes that this activity attracts many bids! Good luck on winning this wonderful prize! The minimum bid is $75. So, get ready and gear up for an unforgettable snowy adventure!
Starting bid
Pascal Grenier has a fantastic offer for you this year: a full day of fun in the snow in St-Sauveur ! Many of you are already familiar with Pascal's passion for the outdoors and his impressive, sometimes daredevil, downhill skiing skills 😜. The prize includes a personalized ski lesson from Pascal himself, primarily aimed for beginners, so no need to worry about performing at Olympic levels afterwards 🙂. The lesson will be followed by more skiing to practice your new skills. Don't forget to bring your smile and sunglasses, as this day promises to be filled with fun and laughter. In hopes that this activity attracts many bids! Good luck on winning this wonderful prize! The minimum bid is $75. So, get ready and gear up for an unforgettable snowy adventure!
Starting bid
Pascal Grenier has a fantastic offer for you this year: a full day of fun in the snow in St-Sauveur ! Many of you are already familiar with Pascal's passion for the outdoors and his impressive, sometimes daredevil, downhill skiing skills 😜. The prize includes a personalized ski lesson from Pascal himself, primarily aimed for beginners, so no need to worry about performing at Olympic levels afterwards 🙂. The lesson will be followed by more skiing to practice your new skills. Don't forget to bring your smile and sunglasses, as this day promises to be filled with fun and laughter. In hopes that this activity attracts many bids! Good luck on winning this wonderful prize! The minimum bid is $75. So, get ready and gear up for an unforgettable snowy adventure!
Starting bid
Pascal Grenier has a fantastic offer for you this year: a full day of fun in the snow in St-Sauveur ! Many of you are already familiar with Pascal's passion for the outdoors and his impressive, sometimes daredevil, downhill skiing skills 😜. The prize includes a personalized ski lesson from Pascal himself, primarily aimed for beginners, so no need to worry about performing at Olympic levels afterwards 🙂. The lesson will be followed by more skiing to practice your new skills. Don't forget to bring your smile and sunglasses, as this day promises to be filled with fun and laughter. In hopes that this activity attracts many bids! Good luck on winning this wonderful prize! The minimum bid is $75. So, get ready and gear up for an unforgettable snowy adventure!
Starting bid
GO HABS GO! This is your chance to experience a night of excitement and camaraderie as the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre on December 9, 2025 including a delicious pre-game dinner before heading to the big game. Bid now for an evening filled with good food, great company, and electrifying hockey action with Mark Hounsell, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary.
Starting bid
GO HABS GO! This is your chance to experience a night of excitement and camaraderie as the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre on December 9, 2025 including a delicious pre-game dinner before heading to the big game. Bid now for an evening filled with good food, great company, and electrifying hockey action with Mark Hounsell, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary.
Starting bid
GO HABS GO! This is your chance to experience a night of excitement and camaraderie as the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre on December 9, 2025 including a delicious pre-game dinner before heading to the big game. Bid now for an evening filled with good food, great company, and electrifying hockey action with Mark Hounsell, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary.
Starting bid
Constantino Malatesta, Interim Chief Financial Officer, is offering an experience with a private whisky tasting, guided by a passionate specialist at Bootlegger Cocktail Bar Montreal. This unique activity immerses you in the world of whisky through an exploration of its aromas, history, and tasting techniques. This immersive experience takes you deep into the world of whisky through its aromas, history, and tasting techniques. • A private whisky tasting guided by a whisky specialist. • 5 whiskies presented and explained with expertise and passion. • The experience is available for a minimum there will be a dinner immediately after the tasting.
Starting bid
Constantino Malatesta, Interim Chief Financial Officer, is offering an experience with a private whisky tasting, guided by a passionate specialist at Bootlegger Cocktail Bar Montreal. This unique activity immerses you in the world of whisky through an exploration of its aromas, history, and tasting techniques. This immersive experience takes you deep into the world of whisky through its aromas, history, and tasting techniques. • A private whisky tasting guided by a whisky specialist. • 5 whiskies presented and explained with expertise and passion. • The experience is available for a minimum there will be a dinner immediately after the tasting.
Starting bid
Constantino Malatesta, Interim Chief Financial Officer, is offering an experience with a private whisky tasting, guided by a passionate specialist at Bootlegger Cocktail Bar Montreal. This unique activity immerses you in the world of whisky through an exploration of its aromas, history, and tasting techniques. This immersive experience takes you deep into the world of whisky through its aromas, history, and tasting techniques. • A private whisky tasting guided by a whisky specialist. • 5 whiskies presented and explained with expertise and passion. • The experience is available for a minimum there will be a dinner immediately after the tasting.
Starting bid
Constantino Malatesta, Interim Chief Financial Officer, is offering an experience with a private whisky tasting, guided by a passionate specialist at Bootlegger Cocktail Bar Montreal. This unique activity immerses you in the world of whisky through an exploration of its aromas, history, and tasting techniques. This immersive experience takes you deep into the world of whisky through its aromas, history, and tasting techniques. • A private whisky tasting guided by a whisky specialist. • 5 whiskies presented and explained with expertise and passion. • The experience is available for a minimum there will be a dinner immediately after the tasting.
Starting bid
Constantino Malatesta, Interim Chief Financial Officer, is offering an experience with a private whisky tasting, guided by a passionate specialist at Bootlegger Cocktail Bar Montreal. This unique activity immerses you in the world of whisky through an exploration of its aromas, history, and tasting techniques. This immersive experience takes you deep into the world of whisky through its aromas, history, and tasting techniques. • A private whisky tasting guided by a whisky specialist. • 5 whiskies presented and explained with expertise and passion. • The experience is available for a minimum there will be a dinner immediately after the tasting.
Starting bid
Ruth Jebing (Chief of Staff for Matt Bromberg) invites you to a pre-game 5pm dinner at Les 3 Brasseurs followed by a Montreal Canadiens game at the Bell Centre on November 20, 7pm in the red section against the Washington Capitals.
Starting bid
Ruth Jebing (Chief of Staff for Matt Bromberg) invites you to a pre-game 5pm dinner at Les 3 Brasseurs followed by a Montreal Canadiens game at the Bell Centre on November 20, 7pm in the red section against the Washington Capitals.
Starting bid
Ruth Jebing (Chief of Staff for Matt Bromberg) invites you to a pre-game 5pm dinner at Les 3 Brasseurs followed by a Montreal Canadiens game at the Bell Centre on November 20, 7pm in the red section against the Washington Capitals.
Starting bid
Savour an unforgettable evening of fine dining in Canada’s National Capital. You and three colleagues will join France Hébert, our D&S Canada Division President and Global Operations Lead, for a luxurious tasting menu with expertly paired wines at the acclaimed Beckta Dining & Wine - a cornerstone of Ottawa’s culinary scene. Indulge in legendary Canadian cuisine crafted with signature local ingredients, all within the elegant ambiance of this award-winning restaurant. This exceptional experience, valued at $200 per guest, offers not only a feast for the senses but also an exclusive opportunity to connect with one of our distinguished leaders. Bid now for a night of flavour, conversation, and unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
Savour an unforgettable evening of fine dining in Canada’s National Capital. You and three colleagues will join France Hébert, our D&S Canada Division President and Global Operations Lead, for a luxurious tasting menu with expertly paired wines at the acclaimed Beckta Dining & Wine - a cornerstone of Ottawa’s culinary scene. Indulge in legendary Canadian cuisine crafted with signature local ingredients, all within the elegant ambiance of this award-winning restaurant. This exceptional experience, valued at $200 per guest, offers not only a feast for the senses but also an exclusive opportunity to connect with one of our distinguished leaders. Bid now for a night of flavour, conversation, and unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
Savour an unforgettable evening of fine dining in Canada’s National Capital. You and three colleagues will join France Hébert, our D&S Canada Division President and Global Operations Lead, for a luxurious tasting menu with expertly paired wines at the acclaimed Beckta Dining & Wine - a cornerstone of Ottawa’s culinary scene. Indulge in legendary Canadian cuisine crafted with signature local ingredients, all within the elegant ambiance of this award-winning restaurant. This exceptional experience, valued at $200 per guest, offers not only a feast for the senses but also an exclusive opportunity to connect with one of our distinguished leaders. Bid now for a night of flavour, conversation, and unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
CANCELLED - Stride into Autumn – kilometers, conversation & coffee with our D&S International Division President. Lace up for a unique experience that blends movement, leadership, and morning indulgence. This auction invites you to join four invigorating autumn runs, each tailored to your pace - choose between 10KM, 7KM, or 5KM. Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply enjoying the fall colours, we all cross the finish line together. But this isn’t just a run — it’s a chance to share the path with our Marc-Olivier Sabourin, D&S International Division President, whose presence brings a rare opportunity for informal connection and inspiring conversation. No podiums, no presentations, just shared strides and stories. Each run concludes with a well-earned reward: a freshly brewed coffee prepared by your personal barista - yes, Marc-Olivier - served in the crisp morning air. Whether you're a runner, a coffee lover, or simply someone who enjoys meaningful moments in motion, this is your chance to connect, recharge, and support a great cause - one stride at a time. Bid now, and let’s run into autumn together!
Starting bid
CANCELLED - Stride into Autumn – kilometers, conversation & coffee with our D&S International Division President. Lace up for a unique experience that blends movement, leadership, and morning indulgence. This auction invites you to join four invigorating autumn runs, each tailored to your pace - choose between 10KM, 7KM, or 5KM. Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply enjoying the fall colours, we all cross the finish line together. But this isn’t just a run — it’s a chance to share the path with our Marc-Olivier Sabourin, D&S International Division President, whose presence brings a rare opportunity for informal connection and inspiring conversation. No podiums, no presentations, just shared strides and stories. Each run concludes with a well-earned reward: a freshly brewed coffee prepared by your personal barista - yes, Marc-Olivier - served in the crisp morning air. Whether you're a runner, a coffee lover, or simply someone who enjoys meaningful moments in motion, this is your chance to connect, recharge, and support a great cause - one stride at a time. Bid now, and let’s run into autumn together!
Starting bid
CANCELLED - Stride into Autumn – kilometers, conversation & coffee with our D&S International Division President. Lace up for a unique experience that blends movement, leadership, and morning indulgence. This auction invites you to join four invigorating autumn runs, each tailored to your pace - choose between 10KM, 7KM, or 5KM. Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply enjoying the fall colours, we all cross the finish line together. But this isn’t just a run — it’s a chance to share the path with our Marc-Olivier Sabourin, D&S International Division President, whose presence brings a rare opportunity for informal connection and inspiring conversation. No podiums, no presentations, just shared strides and stories. Each run concludes with a well-earned reward: a freshly brewed coffee prepared by your personal barista - yes, Marc-Olivier - served in the crisp morning air. Whether you're a runner, a coffee lover, or simply someone who enjoys meaningful moments in motion, this is your chance to connect, recharge, and support a great cause - one stride at a time. Bid now, and let’s run into autumn together!
Starting bid
CANCELLED - Stride into Autumn – kilometers, conversation & coffee with our D&S International Division President. Lace up for a unique experience that blends movement, leadership, and morning indulgence. This auction invites you to join four invigorating autumn runs, each tailored to your pace - choose between 10KM, 7KM, or 5KM. Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply enjoying the fall colours, we all cross the finish line together. But this isn’t just a run — it’s a chance to share the path with our Marc-Olivier Sabourin, D&S International Division President, whose presence brings a rare opportunity for informal connection and inspiring conversation. No podiums, no presentations, just shared strides and stories. Each run concludes with a well-earned reward: a freshly brewed coffee prepared by your personal barista - yes, Marc-Olivier - served in the crisp morning air. Whether you're a runner, a coffee lover, or simply someone who enjoys meaningful moments in motion, this is your chance to connect, recharge, and support a great cause - one stride at a time. Bid now, and let’s run into autumn together!
Starting bid
Come with Steve Lévesque, Vice-President Gloibal Ops & Manufacturing and Emmanuel Levitte Chief, Technology and Product Officer, for a day of skiing at Mont Orford with post-ski. It’s a chance to enjoy the slopes and all in support of a charitable cause! It includes : ski ticket, lunch and post-ski.
Starting bid
Come with Steve Lévesque, Vice-President Gloibal Ops & Manufacturing and Emmanuel Levitte Chief, Technology and Product Officer, for a day of skiing at Mont Orford with post-ski. It’s a chance to enjoy the slopes and all in support of a charitable cause! It includes : ski ticket, lunch and post-ski.
Starting bid
Come with Steve Lévesque, Vice-President Gloibal Ops & Manufacturing and Emmanuel Levitte Chief, Technology and Product Officer, for a day of skiing at Mont Orford with post-ski. It’s a chance to enjoy the slopes and all in support of a charitable cause! It includes : ski ticket, lunch and post-ski.
Starting bid
Come with Steve Lévesque, Vice-President Gloibal Ops & Manufacturing and Emmanuel Levitte Chief, Technology and Product Officer, for a day of skiing at Mont Orford with post-ski. It’s a chance to enjoy the slopes and all in support of a charitable cause! It includes : ski ticket, lunch and post-ski.
Starting bid
Hockey Night Experience with Alexandre Prévost – December 2: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators Join our Business Aviation Division President, Alexandre Prévost, for an unforgettable evening of hockey and connection! This exclusive experience includes: • Dinner before the game – a relaxed opportunity to engage with Alexandre and fellow colleagues. • Premium tickets to see the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre. • A chance for three employees to join Alexandre for a night of team spirit, leadership access, and memorable moments. A perfect blend of connection and hockey. Bid now for your chance to be part of the action!
Starting bid
Hockey Night Experience with Alexandre Prévost – December 2: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators Join our Business Aviation Division President, Alexandre Prévost, for an unforgettable evening of hockey and connection! This exclusive experience includes: • Dinner before the game – a relaxed opportunity to engage with Alexandre and fellow colleagues. • Premium tickets to see the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre. • A chance for three employees to join Alexandre for a night of team spirit, leadership access, and memorable moments. A perfect blend of connection and hockey. Bid now for your chance to be part of the action!
Starting bid
Hockey Night Experience with Alexandre Prévost – December 2: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators Join our Business Aviation Division President, Alexandre Prévost, for an unforgettable evening of hockey and connection! This exclusive experience includes: • Dinner before the game – a relaxed opportunity to engage with Alexandre and fellow colleagues. • Premium tickets to see the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre. • A chance for three employees to join Alexandre for a night of team spirit, leadership access, and memorable moments. A perfect blend of connection and hockey. Bid now for your chance to be part of the action!
Starting bid
$200 gift certificate to Spa Scandinave. courtesy of Diane Valerio, Vice-President Integrated Solutions.
Starting bid
Join our Commercial Aviation Division President for a refined Lebanese evening – all for a great cause! Discover the flavors of Lebanon with a modern twist at Shay, one of Montreal's trendiest Lebanese restaurants. This exclusive evening invites you to share a convivial dinner with Michel, our Commercial Aviation Division President, accompanied by Aline Massouh, Director of Global Public Affairs and Communications - a duo whose lively exchanges you are no doubt familiar with from Michel's quarterly meetings. If you enjoy their dynamic stage presence, you'll love their conversations at the table just as much, this time over mezze rather than microphones. Expect delicious cuisine, fascinating discussions, and perhaps even the opportunity to ask Michel the questions you've always wanted to ask him. During the evening, you'll enjoy a refined menu of mezze, grilled specialties, and gourmet desserts, all in a setting that combines tradition and contemporary elegance. Bonus option: Feeling adventurous? Extend the night and elevate the experience with a post-dinner shisha at Kenza lounge nearby. Bid a little extra and enjoy the full Lebanese vibe! Whether you’re a foodie, a fan of great company, or simply looking for a unique night out in Montreal, this is your chance to enjoy a memorable evening in exceptional company, while supporting a great cause. Reserve your spot - this is one to savour!
Starting bid
Join our Commercial Aviation Division President for a refined Lebanese evening – all for a great cause! Discover the flavors of Lebanon with a modern twist at Shay, one of Montreal's trendiest Lebanese restaurants. This exclusive evening invites you to share a convivial dinner with Michel, our Commercial Aviation Division President, accompanied by Aline Massouh, Director of Global Public Affairs and Communications - a duo whose lively exchanges you are no doubt familiar with from Michel's quarterly meetings. If you enjoy their dynamic stage presence, you'll love their conversations at the table just as much, this time over mezze rather than microphones. Expect delicious cuisine, fascinating discussions, and perhaps even the opportunity to ask Michel the questions you've always wanted to ask him. During the evening, you'll enjoy a refined menu of mezze, grilled specialties, and gourmet desserts, all in a setting that combines tradition and contemporary elegance. Bonus option: Feeling adventurous? Extend the night and elevate the experience with a post-dinner shisha at Kenza lounge nearby. Bid a little extra and enjoy the full Lebanese vibe! Whether you’re a foodie, a fan of great company, or simply looking for a unique night out in Montreal, this is your chance to enjoy a memorable evening in exceptional company, while supporting a great cause. Reserve your spot - this is one to savour!
Starting bid
Join our Commercial Aviation Division President for a refined Lebanese evening – all for a great cause! Discover the flavors of Lebanon with a modern twist at Shay, one of Montreal's trendiest Lebanese restaurants. This exclusive evening invites you to share a convivial dinner with Michel, our Commercial Aviation Division President, accompanied by Aline Massouh, Director of Global Public Affairs and Communications - a duo whose lively exchanges you are no doubt familiar with from Michel's quarterly meetings. If you enjoy their dynamic stage presence, you'll love their conversations at the table just as much, this time over mezze rather than microphones. Expect delicious cuisine, fascinating discussions, and perhaps even the opportunity to ask Michel the questions you've always wanted to ask him. During the evening, you'll enjoy a refined menu of mezze, grilled specialties, and gourmet desserts, all in a setting that combines tradition and contemporary elegance. Bonus option: Feeling adventurous? Extend the night and elevate the experience with a post-dinner shisha at Kenza lounge nearby. Bid a little extra and enjoy the full Lebanese vibe! Whether you’re a foodie, a fan of great company, or simply looking for a unique night out in Montreal, this is your chance to enjoy a memorable evening in exceptional company, while supporting a great cause. Reserve your spot - this is one to savour!
Starting bid
Join our Commercial Aviation Division President for a refined Lebanese evening – all for a great cause! Discover the flavors of Lebanon with a modern twist at Shay, one of Montreal's trendiest Lebanese restaurants. This exclusive evening invites you to share a convivial dinner with Michel, our Commercial Aviation Division President, accompanied by Aline Massouh, Director of Global Public Affairs and Communications - a duo whose lively exchanges you are no doubt familiar with from Michel's quarterly meetings. If you enjoy their dynamic stage presence, you'll love their conversations at the table just as much, this time over mezze rather than microphones. Expect delicious cuisine, fascinating discussions, and perhaps even the opportunity to ask Michel the questions you've always wanted to ask him. During the evening, you'll enjoy a refined menu of mezze, grilled specialties, and gourmet desserts, all in a setting that combines tradition and contemporary elegance. Bonus option: Feeling adventurous? Extend the night and elevate the experience with a post-dinner shisha at Kenza lounge nearby. Bid a little extra and enjoy the full Lebanese vibe! Whether you’re a foodie, a fan of great company, or simply looking for a unique night out in Montreal, this is your chance to enjoy a memorable evening in exceptional company, while supporting a great cause. Reserve your spot - this is one to savour!
Starting bid
Join Dean Fisher, Vice President, Global Customer Strategy & OEM Relationships and François Dubé, Vice President, Civil Products, for an unforgettable hiking & dinner experience. We will meet at the mountain (Laurentians or Eastern Townships) in the afternoon for an intermediate-level hike. Following our activity we will proceed to a local restaurant for a nice dinner and fun conversation. We look forward to seeing you for a great view at the summit and conversations at the bar!
Starting bid
Join Dean Fisher, Vice President, Global Customer Strategy & OEM Relationships and François Dubé, Vice President, Civil Products, for an unforgettable hiking & dinner experience. We will meet at the mountain (Laurentians or Eastern Townships) in the afternoon for an intermediate-level hike. Following our activity we will proceed to a local restaurant for a nice dinner and fun conversation. We look forward to seeing you for a great view at the summit and conversations at the bar!
Starting bid
Join Dean Fisher, Vice President, Global Customer Strategy & OEM Relationships and François Dubé, Vice President, Civil Products, for an unforgettable hiking & dinner experience. We will meet at the mountain (Laurentians or Eastern Townships) in the afternoon for an intermediate-level hike. Following our activity we will proceed to a local restaurant for a nice dinner and fun conversation. We look forward to seeing you for a great view at the summit and conversations at the bar!
Starting bid
Join Dean Fisher, Vice President, Global Customer Strategy & OEM Relationships and François Dubé, Vice President, Civil Products, for an unforgettable hiking & dinner experience. We will meet at the mountain (Laurentians or Eastern Townships) in the afternoon for an intermediate-level hike. Following our activity we will proceed to a local restaurant for a nice dinner and fun conversation. We look forward to seeing you for a great view at the summit and conversations at the bar!
Starting bid
The couple can choose their favorite restaurant for a delightful dinner, followed by a movie or theatre show of their choice. courtesy of Merrill Stoddard, Division President, Defence & Security, USA
Starting bid
1 bottle of 2022 Passalacqua Ranch Dry Creek Valley Cabernet Sauvignon – Sonoma, CA. Only available at the vineyard. Courtesy of Marie-Josée Henri, Vice President, Legal Affairs
Starting bid
We’re thrilled to offer a 2½-hour kayak ride on the stunning Rivière du Nord in Val-David, followed by a ½-hour bike ride with Joanna Szymczyk, Vice President, Professional Services & Customer Care Flightscape and Marine Messin, Vice-President Human Resources, Defense & Security and Corporate Services . As we paddle and pedal through breathtaking scenery, we’ll share stories, laughter, and a few surprises along the way. Whether you're a nature lover, an adventure seeker, or just looking for a unique experience, this is your chance to enjoy a peaceful escape with great company and beautiful views. Bid now for this exclusive experience — we can’t wait to share it with you!
Starting bid
We’re thrilled to offer a 2½-hour kayak ride on the stunning Rivière du Nord in Val-David, followed by a ½-hour bike ride with Joanna Szymczyk, Vice President, Professional Services & Customer Care Flightscape and Marine Messin, Vice-President Human Resources, Defense & Security and Corporate Services . As we paddle and pedal through breathtaking scenery, we’ll share stories, laughter, and a few surprises along the way. Whether you're a nature lover, an adventure seeker, or just looking for a unique experience, this is your chance to enjoy a peaceful escape with great company and beautiful views. Bid now for this exclusive experience — we can’t wait to share it with you!
Starting bid
We’re thrilled to offer a 2½-hour kayak ride on the stunning Rivière du Nord in Val-David, followed by a ½-hour bike ride with Joanna Szymczyk, Vice President, Professional Services & Customer Care Flightscape and Marine Messin, Vice-President Human Resources, Defense & Security and Corporate Services . As we paddle and pedal through breathtaking scenery, we’ll share stories, laughter, and a few surprises along the way. Whether you're a nature lover, an adventure seeker, or just looking for a unique experience, this is your chance to enjoy a peaceful escape with great company and beautiful views. Bid now for this exclusive experience — we can’t wait to share it with you!
Starting bid
We’re thrilled to offer a 2½-hour kayak ride on the stunning Rivière du Nord in Val-David, followed by a ½-hour bike ride with Joanna Szymczyk, Vice President, Professional Services & Customer Care Flightscape and Marine Messin, Vice-President Human Resources, Defense & Security and Corporate Services . As we paddle and pedal through breathtaking scenery, we’ll share stories, laughter, and a few surprises along the way. Whether you're a nature lover, an adventure seeker, or just looking for a unique experience, this is your chance to enjoy a peaceful escape with great company and beautiful views. Bid now for this exclusive experience — we can’t wait to share it with you!
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the exclusive world of private wine imports with Les Vins Balthazard. Hosted by Marie-Christine Bernier, Operations Manager and holder of the Level III Wine & Spirit Education Trust certification, this evening will introduce you to five unique privately imported wines, carefully selected for the occasion. You’ll be joined by Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Global Communications and Public Affairs, and Marie-Christine Cloutier, Vice President, Strategy, Performance and Marketing. On the menu: refined tastings, gourmet bites, and captivating stories about the winemakers — all coming together for a truly unforgettable sensory experience.
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the exclusive world of private wine imports with Les Vins Balthazard. Hosted by Marie-Christine Bernier, Operations Manager and holder of the Level III Wine & Spirit Education Trust certification, this evening will introduce you to five unique privately imported wines, carefully selected for the occasion. You’ll be joined by Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Global Communications and Public Affairs, and Marie-Christine Cloutier, Vice President, Strategy, Performance and Marketing. On the menu: refined tastings, gourmet bites, and captivating stories about the winemakers — all coming together for a truly unforgettable sensory experience.
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the exclusive world of private wine imports with Les Vins Balthazard. Hosted by Marie-Christine Bernier, Operations Manager and holder of the Level III Wine & Spirit Education Trust certification, this evening will introduce you to five unique privately imported wines, carefully selected for the occasion. You’ll be joined by Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Global Communications and Public Affairs, and Marie-Christine Cloutier, Vice President, Strategy, Performance and Marketing. On the menu: refined tastings, gourmet bites, and captivating stories about the winemakers — all coming together for a truly unforgettable sensory experience.
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the exclusive world of private wine imports with Les Vins Balthazard. Hosted by Marie-Christine Bernier, Operations Manager and holder of the Level III Wine & Spirit Education Trust certification, this evening will introduce you to five unique privately imported wines, carefully selected for the occasion. You’ll be joined by Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Global Communications and Public Affairs, and Marie-Christine Cloutier, Vice President, Strategy, Performance and Marketing. On the menu: refined tastings, gourmet bites, and captivating stories about the winemakers — all coming together for a truly unforgettable sensory experience.
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the exclusive world of private wine imports with Les Vins Balthazard. Hosted by Marie-Christine Bernier, Operations Manager and holder of the Level III Wine & Spirit Education Trust certification, this evening will introduce you to five unique privately imported wines, carefully selected for the occasion. You’ll be joined by Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Global Communications and Public Affairs, and Marie-Christine Cloutier, Vice President, Strategy, Performance and Marketing. On the menu: refined tastings, gourmet bites, and captivating stories about the winemakers — all coming together for a truly unforgettable sensory experience.
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the exclusive world of private wine imports with Les Vins Balthazard. Hosted by Marie-Christine Bernier, Operations Manager and holder of the Level III Wine & Spirit Education Trust certification, this evening will introduce you to five unique privately imported wines, carefully selected for the occasion. You’ll be joined by Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Global Communications and Public Affairs, and Marie-Christine Cloutier, Vice President, Strategy, Performance and Marketing. On the menu: refined tastings, gourmet bites, and captivating stories about the winemakers — all coming together for a truly unforgettable sensory experience.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a discovery! 2 tickets for a tasting tour at the Courville vineyard. This prize includes a bottle of sparkling wine, two elegant champagne flutes, and two tickets for a guided tasting tour. The vineyard is located in the Eastern Townships, in a stunning landscape facing Lake Brome. The wine, “MUSE,” crafted using the traditional champagne method from the St. Pépin grape variety, stands out for its fine bubbles, aromatic richness, and beautiful persistence on the palate. Perfect for celebrating life’s special moments. The tasting tour will allow you to discover the renowned wines of Vignoble Courville and its winemaking facilities. Owned by the family of one of our colleagues, the vineyard hosts various activities—mainly during peak season (July to September)—but its charm and the quality of its products make it worth visiting year-round. courtesy of Maya Hourani, Vice-President, Total Rewards and HR operations
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a discovery! 2 tickets for a tasting tour at the Courville vineyard. This prize includes a bottle of sparkling wine, two elegant champagne flutes, and two tickets for a guided tasting tour. The vineyard is located in the Eastern Townships, in a stunning landscape facing Lake Brome. The wine, “MUSE,” crafted using the traditional champagne method from the St. Pépin grape variety, stands out for its fine bubbles, aromatic richness, and beautiful persistence on the palate. Perfect for celebrating life’s special moments. The tasting tour will allow you to discover the renowned wines of Vignoble Courville and its winemaking facilities. Owned by the family of one of our colleagues, the vineyard hosts various activities—mainly during peak season (July to September)—but its charm and the quality of its products make it worth visiting year-round. courtesy of Maya Hourani, Vice-President, Total Rewards and HR operations
Starting bid
Join Bernard Ross (Vice President Global Procurement & Supply Management) for a Friendly or Competitive—Your Choice! Enjoy two hours of doubles tennis with me and three lucky participants at the Tennis Îles-des-Sœurs Tennis Center. After the match, join us for a relaxing brunch onsite to wrap up a fun and active morning.
Starting bid
Join Bernard Ross (Vice President Global Procurement & Supply Management) for a Friendly or Competitive—Your Choice! Enjoy two hours of doubles tennis with me and three lucky participants at the Tennis Îles-des-Sœurs Tennis Center. After the match, join us for a relaxing brunch onsite to wrap up a fun and active morning.
Starting bid
Join Bernard Ross (Vice President Global Procurement & Supply Management) for a Friendly or Competitive—Your Choice! Enjoy two hours of doubles tennis with me and three lucky participants at the Tennis Îles-des-Sœurs Tennis Center. After the match, join us for a relaxing brunch onsite to wrap up a fun and active morning.
Starting bid
Bid for a chance to join David Nemes (Vice President and General Counsel, D&S International and Canada) on a delicious and quirky culinary adventure through Montreal’s iconic Mile End - a neighbourhood known for its legendary eats and local charm. This exclusive food tour includes: - Best Bagel Showdown: St-Viateur vs. Fairmount - you decide who wins! - Gnocchi stop at Drogheria Fine - The classic Wilensky Special - A cozy moment at Alphabet Café - Sweet treats from Bernie Beigne - A final indulgence at Boulangerie Cheskie Expect great food, fun debates, and insider stories from David as you explore one of Montreal’s tastiest neighbourhoods. Top 3 bidders win a spot - so bring your appetite and your competitive spirit!