Caldwell Family Centre's Online Auction Page 1

Starting bid
Treat your car to the care it deserves with this Full Service Oil Change Package. Valued at $70.04, this package includes everything your vehicle needs to keep running smoothly. Let your car feel the love with this premium service that will ensure its engine stays in top condition. Don't miss out on the chance to show your vehicle some extra TLC with this comprehensive oil change package.
Valued at $70.04
Terms & Conditions
Please note this certificate is valid only at 2471 Bank Street (at Hunt Club Road).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Unlock a world of fun and mystery with a $71 gift card to Escape Manor Entertainment Reimagined! Dive into thrilling puzzles, uncover secrets, and challenge your wits for unforgettable adventures.
Get ready for an epic escapade and make memories that last a lifetime!
Valued at $71
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a whole month of wellness and relaxation with the Pure Yoga Ottawa One Month Unlimited Pass! This pass gives you access to a ton of yoga classes, letting you explore and find your balance in a chill and welcoming vibe. Worth $230, it’s your go-to ticket for a month filled with peace, strength, and rejuvenation.
Valued at $230
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
If you have a thirst for adventure, zip lining between Ottawa and Gatineau is a must!
Not only is it a thrilling experience, but it's also a fun and exciting way to spend time with your favourite person. The adrenaline rush as you soar through the air and take in the beautiful views of the region is unbeatable.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable adventure with 2 adult zipline certificates!
Valued at $50
Terms & Condition
Terms & Condition
Starting bid
Explore the richness of Canadian history and culture with this Family Pack of 5 Tickets to the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau. This experience is a perfect opportunity for families to bond and learn together while discovering the fascinating exhibits and displays at this renowned museum. Don't miss out on this chance to create lasting memories while delving into the diverse stories that have shaped the Canadian identity. Bid now and secure your tickets for an enriching day out!
Valued at $115
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in a journey through history with this Family Pack of 5 Tickets to the Canadian War Museum. Delve into the stories and artifacts that have shaped Canada's military past while experiencing a day filled with learning and discovery. Don't miss this opportunity to explore the rich heritage of our country through this educational and enlightening experience at the museum. Bid now and secure this fascinating outing for your family to create lasting memories together surrounded by Canada's military history.
Valued at $105
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
The Graco Multi-Child Stroller is built for growing families, offering a smooth, comfortable ride for two or more children. With spacious seating, easy-fold design, and ample storage, it’s perfect for outings, errands, and everyday adventures.
Valued at $230
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
The Zizzo Campo in Black is a lightweight, foldable bike designed for convenience and versatility. With a durable aluminum frame, 7-speed gear system, and compact fold, it’s perfect for urban commuting, travel, or weekend rides.
Valued at $440
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Get ready for an exciting wildlife adventure with the Parc Omega Family Pass! This ticket includes entry for 2 adults and 2 kids, perfect for exploring the stunning nature and meeting fascinating animals together.
It’s a fantastic way to create fun family memories while enjoying the sights and sounds of the outdoors. Don’t miss this chance for a unique day out!
Valued at $150
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Indulge in a shopping spree with this $100 Costco gift certificate, your ticket to an array of high-quality products at unbeatable prices. Whether you're stocking up on pantry essentials, refreshing your wardrobe, or upgrading your home, this gift certificate is your key to an exceptional shopping experience. Don't miss out on the opportunity to enhance your lifestyle with the fantastic offerings available at Costco.
Valued at $100
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with this fabulous $75 Gift Card to Farmer's Pick! Your one-stop shop for all things delicious, featuring fresh produce, artisanal cheeses, gourmet delicatessen delights, and heavenly baked goods—all curated from local farms and European favourites.
This gift card is your golden ticket to gourmet goodness! Don’t miss the chance to elevate your pantry game!
Valued at $75
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Have you got a friend who loves entertaining and serving up all the tasty treats? If so, look no further for the perfect gift for them. This gift box has been lovingly curated with some of our vendors best goodies.
Included in this gift box, valued at $100 you will find:
Valued at $100
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Experience immersive gaming and crystal-clear visuals with the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch 4K UHD monitor. Perfect for gamers, creators, or anyone who loves immersive viewing, the Odyssey G7 combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design to give you a truly premium experience.
Valued at $900
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Starting bid
Get ready to scoop up some fun with a $25 gift card to Merry Dairy and a copy of their delightful book, Great Scoop! Dive into a world of creamy creations with ice cream recipes perfect for family fun. Whether you're a sprinkle lover or a chocolate aficionado, this bundle has something for everyone!
Valued at $65
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Starting bid
Indulge in this luxurious gift box filled with a delightful assortment of locally sourced goodies. Enjoy the rich aroma of Birch Bark Coffee and DiversiTea, paired perfectly with Stanley’s Maple Syrup. Elevate your morning routine with Heavenly Creamer Honey and Red Door Caesar Jam, creating a truly decadent experience. This collection is a true taste of the region's finest flavors and is sure to bring joy to your day.
Valued at $75
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
SereneLife Portable Steam Sauna for Home includes chair and remote. Perfect for detox, stress and fatigue reduction.
Valued at $249.99
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Indulge in a cozy treat with the Arlington Five gift set. Enjoy the flavors of Cherry Chocolate Comfy Beans paired with a stylish Move Mug for your favorite beverage on the go. Use the included gift certificate of $25 to sample even more delights from Arlington Five, described in reviews as a hipster cafe in Centretown. This bundle is a delightful escape waiting to be enjoyed.
Valued at $90
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Live large with this deluxe 3-month membership to the Cheese of the Month Club. For the true Cheese Aficionado, this membership includes four artisan cheeses, two unique accompaniments, and a charcuterie pairing delivered right to your door each month.
To guide you through each bespoke monthly selection, Jacobson's Food's expert cheesemonger includes detailed tasting notes and wine pairings. Indulge your love of cheese or share the love with someone celebrating a special occasion. This package is sure to spoil any recipient.
Valued at $225
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or a friend with this beautiful luxurious basket of lotions, body scrub, a selection of soaps, a hair turban and the list goes on.
Perfect for that special lady in your life.
Valued at $60
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Make pet care easier with this self-cleaning litter box! Designed to automatically remove waste, it keeps your cat’s space fresh and low-maintenance. Perfect for busy pet owners who want more convenience and a cleaner home.
Valued at $400
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Starting bid
The BenQ EW2780 27-inch 1080p Eye-Care Monitor offers vibrant visuals with IPS technology, HDRi optimization, and a smooth 75Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for work, entertainment, and comfortable all-day viewing.
Valued at $180
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
The BedStory Folding Mattress combines comfort and convenience with high-density foam for supportive sleep and a tri-fold design for easy storage.
Valued at $150
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This Roundhill Furniture Perth Coffee Table features a sleek oval design with a contemporary gray finish that adds modern elegance to any living space. Its lower shelf provides extra storage or display space, making it both stylish and functional.
Valued at $293.69
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Measuring approximately 36" x 44", this machine-washable, machine-dryable quilt is as practical as it is charming. A wonderful gift for a baby shower or first birthday, it grows with little ones—starting with tummy time, then discovering colors, animal characters, and finally enjoying games of “I Spy.” With over 60 unique squares, this quilt is both a playful activity and a treasured keepsake for years to come.
Valued at $90
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Bring a touch of charm to your kitchen with this beautifully coordinated set. Includes a reversible, washable countertop drying mat, two dish towels with a hydrangea motif, matching paper napkins and plates, four hydrangea-patterned coasters, all neatly arranged in a decorative basket. Perfect for everyday use or entertaining with style.
Valued at $60
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Beautifully handcrafted from solid wood, this unique walking stick features a twisted shaft and a detailed elephant motif on the handle—symbolizing wisdom and strength. A perfect blend of art and function, it makes a great decorative or collectible piece.
Valued at $100
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This striking hand-carved wooden panel features a row of interconnected human figures, symbolizing unity and community. Skillfully crafted from a single piece of wood, it adds a meaningful, artistic touch to any wall space. Perfect for lovers of cultural art and handmade décor.
Valued at $100
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This unique hand-carved wooden bowl features intricate detailing and animal head handles, blending artistry with function. Perfect as a centrepiece or conversation piece, it brings rustic charm and cultural craftsmanship into any home.
Valued at: $120
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This stunning hand-carved wooden mask features detailed geometric patterns and elegant horn-like elements. Representing traditional African artistry, it makes a powerful decorative statement and adds cultural depth to any space.
Valued at $125
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Enhance your collection with this vintage Guro African mask featuring a beautifully carved bird design. This authentic hand carved wood art is a remarkable piece that showcases the rich culture and heritage of Africa. The dark wood tone adds to its charm and enhances its appeal.
Valued at $200
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Elevate your kitchen game with this premium MASTER Chef 11-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set, a perfect combination of functionality, durability, and style. Whether you're a seasoned home chef or just starting out, this set has everything you need to cook like a pro.
Valued at $190
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This unique wooden sculpture, inspired by the famous Moai statues of Easter Island, features bold lines and a smooth dark finish. Handcrafted in Vietnam, it’s a striking decorative piece perfect for any space.
Valued at $125
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This very unique tribal mask features a metallic finish. Slight damage to the metal finish on the crown.
Valued at $50
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Gracefully carved from natural wood, this stylized bird sculpture features intricate wing detailing and a smooth, flowing design. Its elegant form captures both movement and serenity, making it a beautiful addition to any décor.
Valued at $125
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This beautifully detailed wooden sculpture features two mermaid-like figures intricately carved into a single vertical totem. The craftsmanship highlights flowing forms, expressive faces, and textured detail, making it a standout decorative piece with cultural flair.
Valued at $175
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This striking tribal-style wooden mask features bold lines, earthy tones, and a long, prominent nose. Rich in texture and character, it brings a sense of tradition and mystery—ideal for wall display or cultural decor.
Valued at $125
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This bold and expressive wooden mask features a traditional tribal design with rich earth tones and striking carved detail, including a prominent nose and eye slits. Perfect as a wall accent or cultural conversation piece, it reflects skilled craftsmanship and timeless artistry.
Valued at $125
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This small, beautifully hand-carved wooden wall hanging features a tribal mask motif with bold, symmetrical facial details and a patterned rim. A unique fusion of utility and cultural artistry, it’s perfect as a decorative piece or collector’s item.
Valued at $125
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This expressive hand-carved piece features a group of three interconnected figures, representing unity, strength, and heritage. Crafted from solid wood, it beautifully captures the essence of family and community through traditional design and careful detail.
Valued at $150
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This unique hand-carved wooden sculpture depicts a touching family scene, symbolizing care, tradition, and resilience. Crafted from a single piece of wood, it features beautifully detailed figures and retains part of the tree’s natural bark, giving it a raw and organic aesthetic.
Valued at $150
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted wooden mask with intricate details and expressive features. This unique piece adds cultural charm and artistic flair to any space.
Valued at $125
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This exquisite hand-carved wooden mask beautifully captures the essence of traditional artistry. With its intricate linear patterns. A captivating piece that brings timeless craftsmanship and soulful expression into any collection.
Valued at $125
Terms & Conditions
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
A beautifully handcrafted wooden container shaped like a turtle with a partially open lid. It features detailed woven accents and two carved birds perched on top, blending nature-inspired artistry with functional design. Perfect as a unique decorative piece.
Valued at $200
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
This striking wooden sculpture features detailed carvings of human figures in a traditional totem style. Crafted from rich, dark wood, it showcases authentic African artistry and makes a bold decorative statement. Perfect for collectors or as a unique cultural accent piece.
Approx. 3 ft tall – Solid wood – Excellent condition
Value: $350
Terms & Conditions
Starting bid
Indulge your gardening dreams with a personalized in-home consultation from the experts at Green Thumb Garden Centre. This unique opportunity is your ticket to transforming your outdoor space into a lush oasis that reflects your style and vision. This consultation is the perfect gift for any plant enthusiast or anyone looking to elevate their garden game. Don't miss out on the chance to bring your garden dreams to life with this exclusive experience.
Value: $200
Terms & Conditions
