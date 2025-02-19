Join us in our 4th year of the Calgary Angelman Strong Walk!!

This is the largest fundraiser for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation Canada (ASFC)! All donations provide funds to help us maintain our incredible momentum as we move forward with these main objectives - (1) providing Angelman Syndrome (AS) families with much needed support through our Family Fund, (2) giving hope to our AS loved ones as we work to set up more clinics nationwide; providing specialized care and access to proven therapeutics, and (3) educating and connecting families, researchers, and specialists through conferences and gatherings.

Calgary Angelman Strong Walk

Location: Bowness Park

Date: Saturday May 24, 2025

Time: 9:30 am - 2:30 pm (Check-In/T-Shirt Pick-up opens at 9:30am, Walk Starts at 10:30am, Lunch/Activities to follow)

This is family friendly gathering for our AS families and extended support communities - the more the merrier! There will be a 5km walk on a paved, largely flat pathway alongside the river, with lunch and entertainment to follow. Kids are welcome to walk, run, ride bikes/scooters, etc.

REGISTER! CREATE or JOIN A TEAM! and FUNDRAISE! If you are unable to join us and want to make a difference for our AS families, please DONATE! Help us make this our biggest year yet!



