Angelman Syndrome Foundation Canada

Hosted by

Angelman Syndrome Foundation Canada

About this event

Calgary - Angelman Strong 2026 Walk

8900 48 Ave NW

Calgary, AB T3B 2B2, Canada

Individual with AS Registration - FREE
Free
Adult Registration
$25

* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support be re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!

Adult Registration - Includes T-Shirt
$35

* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please keep this t-shirt to re-wear at future Angelman Strong walks!

Youth Registration (7-17)
$15

* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support be re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!

Child Registration (6 and under) - FREE
Free

* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support be re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!