Calgary - Angelman Strong 2026 Walk

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About this event
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support be re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please keep this t-shirt to re-wear at future Angelman Strong walks!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support be re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support be re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!