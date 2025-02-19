Calgary - Angelman Strong Walk 2025

* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support by re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support by re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
Adult Registration - Includes T-Shirt
$35
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please keep this t-shirt to re-wear at future Angelman Strong walks!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please keep this t-shirt to re-wear at future Angelman Strong walks!
Youth Registration (7-17) - No T-Shirt
$15
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support by re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support by re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
Youth Registration (7-17) - Includes T-Shirt
$20
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please keep this t-shirt to re-wear at future Angelman Strong walks!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please keep this t-shirt to re-wear at future Angelman Strong walks!
Child Registration (6 and under) - FREE - No T-Shirt
Free
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support by re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please show your support by re-wearing your Angelman Strong t-shirt from a previous walk!
Child Registration (6 and under) - Includes T-Shirt
$10
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please keep this t-shirt to re-wear at future Angelman Strong walks!
* Being mindful about sustainability, we have decided to carry the Angelman Strong theme forward for a number of years. Please keep this t-shirt to re-wear at future Angelman Strong walks!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!