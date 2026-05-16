Calgary Quilt Festival Shop

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About this shop
Financial contribution - thank you friend!
Benefits:
Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...
We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor. Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free. Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout. You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".
If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]
Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes. You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!
Financial contribution - thank you friend!
Benefits:
Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...
We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor. Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free. Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout. You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".
If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]
Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes. You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!
Financial contribution - thank you friend!
Benefits:
Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...
We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor. Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free. Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout. You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".
If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]
Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes. You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!
Financial contribution - thank you friend!
Benefits:
Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...
We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor. Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free. Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout. You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".
If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]
Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes. You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!
Financial contribution - thank you friend!
Benefits:
Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...
We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor. Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free. Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout. You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".
If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]
Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes. You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!
Financial contribution - thank you friend!
Benefits:
Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...
We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor. Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free. Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout. You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".
If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]
Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes. You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!
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Are you more of an improv kinda friend? Don't fit the categories above? Choose your own financial contribution, and you will qualify for whatever benefits fit your situation! We thank you for any support you can give :-)
Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...
We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor. Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free. Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout. You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".
If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]
Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes. You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!