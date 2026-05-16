Calgary Quilt Festival Association

Offered by

Calgary Quilt Festival Association

About this shop

Calgary Quilt Festival Shop

Legacy Quilter - Founding Friend item
Legacy Quilter - Founding Friend
$2,500

Financial contribution - thank you friend!


Benefits:

  • Name and/or logo prominently featured on Founding Friends page on the Calgary Quilt Festival website (in perpetuity) 
  • Name and/or logo prominently placed on all show promotional information   
  • 12 weeks of prominent social media recognition 
  • 4 show passes or 4 quilt entries  
  • Digital sponsoring stamp for use on your website

Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...  


We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor.  Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free.  Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout.  You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".


If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]


Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes.  You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!

0
Master Quilter - Founding Friend item
Master Quilter - Founding Friend
$1,000

Financial contribution - thank you friend!


Benefits:

  • Name and/or logo featured on Founding Friends page on the Calgary Quilt Festival website (in perpetuity) 
  • Name and/or logo placed on all show promotional information
  • 10 weeks of social media recognition  
  • 3 show passes or 3 quilt entries
  • Digital sponsoring stamp for use on your website or social media

Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...  


We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor.  Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free.  Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout.  You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".


If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]


Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes.  You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!

0
Pattern Partner - Founding Friend item
Pattern Partner - Founding Friend
$500

Financial contribution - thank you friend!


Benefits:

  • Name and/or logo featured on Founding Friends page on the Calgary Quilt Festival website (in perpetuity) 
  • 8 weeks of social media recognition 
  • Recognition at the event  
  • 2 show passes or 2 quilt entries

Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...  


We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor.  Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free.  Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout.  You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".


If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]


Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes.  You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!

0
Block Builder - Founding Friend item
Block Builder - Founding Friend
$250

Financial contribution - thank you friend!


Benefits:

  • Name and/or logo featured on Founding Friends page on the Calgary Quilt Festival website (in perpetuity) 
  • 6 weeks of social media recognition 
  • Recognition at the event  
  • 1 show pass or 1 quilt entry

Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...  


We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor.  Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free.  Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout.  You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".


If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]


Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes.  You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!

0
Stitch Supporter - Founding Friend item
Stitch Supporter - Founding Friend
$100

Financial contribution - thank you friend!


Benefits:

  • Name and/or logo featured on Founding Friends page on the Calgary Quilt Festival website (in perpetuity) 
  • Recognition at the event 

Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...  


We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor.  Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free.  Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout.  You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".


If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]


Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes.  You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!

0
Patchwork Partner - Founding Friend item
Patchwork Partner - Founding Friend
$20

Financial contribution - thank you friend!


Benefits:

  • Name and/or logo featured on Founding Friends page on the Calgary Quilt Festival website (in perpetuity) 

Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...  


We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor.  Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free.  Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout.  You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".


If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]


Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes.  You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!

0
Free Motion Friend - Choose Your Own Contribution item
Free Motion Friend - Choose Your Own Contribution
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Are you more of an improv kinda friend? Don't fit the categories above? Choose your own financial contribution, and you will qualify for whatever benefits fit your situation! We thank you for any support you can give :-)


Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...  


We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor.  Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free.  Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout.  You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".


If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]


Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes.  You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!