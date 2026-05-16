Calgary Quilt Festival Shop

Financial contribution - thank you friend!





Benefits:

Name and/or logo prominently featured on Founding Friends page on the Calgary Quilt Festival website (in perpetuity)

Name and/or logo prominently placed on all show promotional information

12 weeks of prominent social media recognition

4 show passes or 4 quilt entries

Digital sponsoring stamp for use on your website

Every $ you spend goes directly to the Calgary Quilt Festival Association - no credit card or platform or processing fees. 100% volunteer run, 100% of your support fuels the Calgary Quilt Festival, in 2027 and beyond...





We use Zeffy as our trusted payment processor. Zeffy's free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise for free. Zeffy is entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you checkout. You can always change that amount to one of your choice, including zero, by clicking the dropdown menu and selecting "Other".





If you would prefer to send your financial contribution by cheque or e-transfer, please reach out to the team by email: [email protected]





Please note that we are a registered Alberta nonprofit organization, but we do not yet have charitable status, so we are not able to provide receipts for income tax purposes. You will receive an emailed receipt of your contribution, and further benefits as listed on each item!