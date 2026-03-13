Calgary RATH's 2026 Silent Auction

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Enjoy a 2 night weekend stay in a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom ground-floor condo at Panorama Resort in the Upper Village. Enjoy full access to the resort’s outdoor pools, hot tubs, and saunas, all set against a stunning mountain backdrop. This exclusive stay is for a mutually agreed-upon weekend with the generous donor. (Value $1200)
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This is the perfect bundle for young artists and their families! Includes a spot in a ½ day 2026 summer camp at Aliki’s Art House, 1 Splatter Paint Experience at Pinnovate, and 2 x $25 giftcards to Bow Tie Pizza. (Value $360)
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Experience a Rocky-Mountain adventure like you’ve never had before! Take an unforgettable tour for two around Mount Assiniboine from the skies with Alpine Helicopters Inc. (Value $900)
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Finally get those at home DIY projects done with Anderson Controls and the help of their professional grade drill and socket set! (Value $600)
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Bring renewable energy home with this $500 credit for a Solar Panel Installation from Solar YYC. A smart, sustainable upgrade for any homeowner. (Value $500)
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This bundle has something for everyone! Treat yourself to an XO Ice Cream $25 giftcard and water bottle, a hand painted ceramic, a Lego flower set, a blanket, a $25 gift card to Clothing Bar Boutique and a Bath & Body Works candle and soap. (Value $185)
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Improve your skills with elite athlete training sessions. Includes 2 months of Bold Athlete training (adult or youth) and a Bold Athlete t‑shirt (Value $2000)
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Cheer on the Calgary Flames with this exciting night out for two! Includes 2 tickets to the April 14th game vs Colorado (Sec 112, row 4 aisle seats), and a $50 giftcard to Leopold’s Tavern. (Value $500)
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Uncork a little joy with this charming wine‑lover’s bundle. Includes 4 wine bottles, a pair of fun, wine-themed socks and a pack of party napkins. (Value $120)
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Experience the beauty of live music with two tickets to Mahler’s First Symphony with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of breathtaking performance. (Value $125)
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Spice up your BBQ adventures with this bundle. Includes a toque, 2 rubs, 4 knives, 3 sauces, coffee grounds, 2 sweet treats and a $150 giftcard to Ribeye Butcher Shop. (Value $500)
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Get ready for unforgettable live music, great energy, and country fun! Includes admission for 2 to Country Thunder AB (June 26-28, 2026) and access to the Gold Zone viewing area. Headliners include The Red Clay Strays, Kane Brown, and Lainey Wilson. (Value $1000)
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Don’t miss a single night of the Cowboys Music Festival, with Daily VIP Express Entry for 1 passholder and 1 guest. (Value $2000)
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This $100 voucher to a Mel Thomas Powerskating session is a great opportunity for athletes of all skill levels to develop stronger, faster skating under expert guidance. Can be used for a summer 2026 or 2027 program. (Value $100)
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Grab your friends and get ready to sweat! Enjoy an energizing private class for ~40 participants for spin/yoga or ~16 for barre at a Calgary HotShop location. (Value $400)
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Create priceless memories with this collection of family-friendly experiences! Includes 4 day passes to Calaway Park, 4 day passes to Butterfield Acres, 1 family pass to Royall Tyrrell Museum, and 2 x $25 giftcards to Xperience Games Calgary. (Value $405)
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Score big with this exclusive sports package. From the Calgary Flames, a player-autographed puck, a hat, and framed signed photos. Also includes 2 Calgary Roughnecks tickets to a 2026/2027 home game. (Value $220)
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Get your heart pumping with this high-energy adventure bundle! Includes 6 Laser City Games, 2 x 1hour jump passes to Flying Squirrel Calgary North, 2 x $25 giftcards to Xperience Games Calgary. (Value $165)
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Hit the course and sharpen your skills with this great golf experience! This package includes 4 green fees and cart fees to a City of Calgary course, as well as a 180 minute private lesson with PGA pro Tiff Gordon at Carnmoney golf course. (Value $800)
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Treat yourself to a collection of stylish and cozy everyday favorites! Includes a Milk jar candle, Lululemon Daily Multipack Tote, Lululemon Wide headband, Owala water bottle, Jellycat cow, Touchland hand sanitizer, Needoh, assorted candies, and $25 Starbucks card (Value $325)
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