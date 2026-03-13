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Calgary RATH

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Calgary RATH's 2026 Silent Auction

1 - Rocky Mountain Retreat item
1 - Rocky Mountain Retreat item
1 - Rocky Mountain Retreat
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2 night weekend stay in a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom ground-floor condo at Panorama Resort in the Upper Village. Enjoy full access to the resort’s outdoor pools, hot tubs, and saunas, all set against a stunning mountain backdrop. This exclusive stay is for a mutually agreed-upon weekend with the generous donor. (Value $1200)

2 - Paint, Play and Pizza item
2 - Paint, Play and Pizza
$90

Starting bid

This is the perfect bundle for young artists and their families! Includes a spot in a ½ day 2026 summer camp at Aliki’s Art House, 1 Splatter Paint Experience at Pinnovate, and 2 x $25 giftcards to Bow Tie Pizza. (Value $360)

3 - Sky-High Rockies Adventure item
3 - Sky-High Rockies Adventure item
3 - Sky-High Rockies Adventure
$250

Starting bid

Experience a Rocky-Mountain adventure like you’ve never had before! Take an unforgettable tour for two around Mount Assiniboine from the skies with Alpine Helicopters Inc. (Value $900)

4 - DIY Power Tool Kit item
4 - DIY Power Tool Kit item
4 - DIY Power Tool Kit
$125

Starting bid

Finally get those at home DIY projects done with Anderson Controls and the help of their professional grade drill and socket set! (Value $600)

5 - Bright Home Upgrade item
5 - Bright Home Upgrade
$125

Starting bid

Bring renewable energy home with this $500 credit for a Solar Panel Installation from Solar YYC. A smart, sustainable upgrade for any homeowner. (Value $500)

6 - Little Luxuries Gift Basket item
6 - Little Luxuries Gift Basket item
6 - Little Luxuries Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

This bundle has something for everyone! Treat yourself to an XO Ice Cream $25 giftcard and water bottle, a hand painted ceramic, a Lego flower set, a blanket, a $25 gift card to Clothing Bar Boutique and a Bath & Body Works candle and soap. (Value $185)

7 - Train Like a Champion item
7 - Train Like a Champion item
7 - Train Like a Champion
$400

Starting bid

Improve your skills with elite athlete training sessions. Includes 2 months of Bold Athlete training (adult or youth) and a Bold Athlete t‑shirt (Value $2000)

8 - Pucks & Pints item
8 - Pucks & Pints item
8 - Pucks & Pints
$150

Starting bid

Cheer on the Calgary Flames with this exciting night out for two! Includes 2 tickets to the April 14th game vs Colorado (Sec 112, row 4 aisle seats), and a $50 giftcard to Leopold’s Tavern. (Value $500)

9 - Girl’s Night Galore item
9 - Girl’s Night Galore item
9 - Girl’s Night Galore
$30

Starting bid

Uncork a little joy with this charming wine‑lover’s bundle. Includes 4 wine bottles, a pair of fun, wine-themed socks and a pack of party napkins. (Value $120)

10 - A Night at the Symphony item
10 - A Night at the Symphony item
10 - A Night at the Symphony
$35

Starting bid

Experience the beauty of live music with two tickets to Mahler’s First Symphony with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of breathtaking performance. (Value $125)

11 - Butcher’s BBQ Bundle item
11 - Butcher’s BBQ Bundle item
11 - Butcher’s BBQ Bundle
$125

Starting bid

Spice up your BBQ adventures with this bundle. Includes a toque, 2 rubs, 4 knives, 3 sauces, coffee grounds, 2 sweet treats and a $150 giftcard to Ribeye Butcher Shop. (Value $500)

12 - Country Thunder Alberta Gold Zone Experience item
12 - Country Thunder Alberta Gold Zone Experience item
12 - Country Thunder Alberta Gold Zone Experience item
12 - Country Thunder Alberta Gold Zone Experience
$250

Starting bid

Get ready for unforgettable live music, great energy, and country fun! Includes admission for 2 to Country Thunder AB (June 26-28, 2026) and access to the Gold Zone viewing area. Headliners include The Red Clay Strays, Kane Brown, and Lainey Wilson. (Value $1000)

13 - Cowboys Festival VIP Experience item
13 - Cowboys Festival VIP Experience item
13 - Cowboys Festival VIP Experience
$400

Starting bid

Don’t miss a single night of the Cowboys Music Festival, with Daily VIP Express Entry for 1 passholder and 1 guest. (Value $2000)

14 - Mel Thomas Powerskating item
14 - Mel Thomas Powerskating item
14 - Mel Thomas Powerskating
$25

Starting bid

This $100 voucher to a Mel Thomas Powerskating session is a great opportunity for athletes of all skill levels to develop stronger, faster skating under expert guidance. Can be used for a summer 2026 or 2027 program. (Value $100)

15 - Squad Sweat Party item
15 - Squad Sweat Party item
15 - Squad Sweat Party
$100

Starting bid

Grab your friends and get ready to sweat! Enjoy an energizing private class for ~40 participants for spin/yoga or ~16 for barre at a Calgary HotShop location. (Value $400)

16 - Ultimate Calgary Family Fun Pass item
16 - Ultimate Calgary Family Fun Pass
$100

Starting bid

Create priceless memories with this collection of family-friendly experiences! Includes 4 day passes to Calaway Park, 4 day passes to Butterfield Acres, 1 family pass to Royall Tyrrell Museum, and 2 x $25 giftcards to Xperience Games Calgary. (Value $405)

17 - Sports Fans item
17 - Sports Fans item
17 - Sports Fans
$55

Starting bid

Score big with this exclusive sports package. From the Calgary Flames, a player-autographed puck, a hat, and framed signed photos. Also includes 2 Calgary Roughnecks tickets to a 2026/2027 home game. (Value $220)

18 - Ultimate Game Night Adventure item
18 - Ultimate Game Night Adventure
$35

Starting bid

Get your heart pumping with this high-energy adventure bundle! Includes 6 Laser City Games, 2 x 1hour jump passes to Flying Squirrel Calgary North, 2 x $25 giftcards to Xperience Games Calgary. (Value $165)

19 - Golfer’s Dream Package item
19 - Golfer’s Dream Package item
19 - Golfer’s Dream Package
$200

Starting bid

Hit the course and sharpen your skills with this great golf experience! This package includes 4 green fees and cart fees to a City of Calgary course, as well as a 180 minute private lesson with PGA pro Tiff Gordon at Carnmoney golf course. (Value $800)

20 - Everyday Favs item
20 - Everyday Favs item
20 - Everyday Favs
$90

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a collection of stylish and cozy everyday favorites! Includes a Milk jar candle, Lululemon Daily Multipack Tote, Lululemon Wide headband, Owala water bottle, Jellycat cow, Touchland hand sanitizer, Needoh, assorted candies, and $25 Starbucks card (Value $325)

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