Calgary Region Airshed Zone's Silent Auction

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A13, 6120 2 St SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0P3, Canada
Starting bid
Take one item off your vacation to do list!
This voucher provides you with a 1 week Unlimited Parking Pass at YYC Airport.
Participating parkades:
Parkade 1 long-term, Parkade 2 long-term, and Overheight lot
Donated by YYC Authority
Starting bid
You have excellent taste! Enjoy this find selection of wines with a cute "polly wants a drink" corkatoo double hinged corkscrew
Folonari Valpolicella Ripasso
Chateau de Peyguerol
1884 Syrah
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Donated by the Royal Gopher Group and Friends
Starting bid
Be the backyard chef you have always wanted to be!
Game Day Classic BBQ sauce
Old Skool All Purpose Rub
Salt, Pepper, Garlic Beef Rub
Stainless Steel 2 Piece Toolset
Protective Grilling Mitt
BBQ Apron
Bonus: all Canadian Products
Starting bid
Unlimited rides, attractions, live entertainment and parking!
4 one day tickets for the time of your life. Tickets are good throughout the 2026 season and will expire on October 12th, 2026.
Starting bid
What's your favorite?
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Cono Sur Organic Rose
Dirty Laundry Merlot
4 wine glasses
Donated by the Royal Gopher Group and Friends
Starting bid
Yahoo, grab your boots and head to the Calgary Stampede Rodeo!
2 tickets to the Friday, July 10, 2026 Calgary Stampede Afternoon Rodeo
Starting bid
1 Yeti French press – Calgary Stampede branded
1 Stormtech Calgary Stampede jacket – Green – pick your size
1 cotton tote bag – Calgary Stampede branded
A great package donated by the Calgary Stampede.
Starting bid
Bring the breathtaking beauty of the Canadian Rockies into your space with this fine‑art photograph of Moraine Lake, captured in the heart of Banff National Park.
Perfect for nature lovers, travelers, and anyone who wants to bring a sense of serenity and grandeur into their home.
16" high and 20" wide
Photographed and donated by Heather Sinton
@sprigofheatheryyc
Starting bid
Experience the quiet majesty of the Canadian Rockies with Bow Lake Reflections, a fine‑art photograph capturing one of Banff National Park’s most serene and iconic landscapes.
11" high and 14" wide
Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton
@sprigofheatheryyc
Starting bid
Cloudy Canvas on Bow Lake captures the quiet drama of the Canadian Rockies as shifting clouds paint soft, moody textures across the sky. In this fine‑art photograph, Bow Lake becomes a reflective stage, mirroring the muted tones and layered atmosphere that roll across the mountains. The result is a scene that feels contemplative, cinematic, and deeply connected to the wild.
11" high and 14" wide
Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton
@sprigofheatheryyc
Starting bid
Celebrate the bold spirit of mid‑century European design with this West German Bay 62‑45 Fat Lava Vase, an authentic piece crafted in the 1970s—well before the fall of the Berlin Wall. This striking ceramic vase embodies the iconic Fat Lava style, known for its dramatic textures, volcanic glazes, and sculptural presence that defined West German pottery of the era.
18" tall
*Reserve auction: lowest bid accepted $250
Donated by Judy Stewart
Starting bid
Elevate your daily coffee ritual with this curated set of Nespresso‑compatible pods and premium CRAZ coffee cups!
Starbucks Single-origin Colombia medium roast.
Starbucks Iced Double Expresso
Starbucks Iced Double Expresso-Vanilla
2 CRAZ mugs
Donated by Liana McCreadie, Noreen Irvine, and Sophie McCoy
Starting bid
Upgrade your game on and off the court with this performance‑ready Nike Basketball and Dri‑Fit Long Sleeve set.
Womens size medium, long sleeve with hood
Donated by Skyline Athletics
Starting bid
Sit back and enjoy this cute set of wine and a sign.
Blasted Church - Big Bang Theory Red
Jacob's Creek Moscato
Donated by Noreen Irvine
Starting bid
"Lady's Slipper is a compilation of prose and poetry... Lady's Slipper is about human transformation in a complex, dynamic ecosystem where everything is connected, but where many emerging trends and objects go unnoticed or become obsolete."
Written and donated by Judy Stewart
Starting bid
Need a quick and yummy snack?
Walkers All-butter Shortbread
4 cans of Blue Monkey 100% Plum Juice
Donated by Noreen Irvine
Starting bid
Nike Dri‑Fit long sleeve, engineered with moisture‑wicking technology that keeps you cool, dry, and focused. The lightweight fabric moves with your body, offering a comfortable athletic fit perfect for practice sessions, gym workouts, or layering on cooler days.
Womens XL
Donated by Skyline Athletics
Starting bid
Celebrate the beauty of spring with this fine‑art photograph featuring balsamroot in full bloom.
8" high and 8" wide
Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton
@sprigofheatheryyc
Starting bid
Bring a touch of quiet elegance to your space with this fine‑art photograph featuring the delicate Canada anemone in bloom. Known for its soft white petals and graceful, open form, the Canada anemone is a wildflower that embodies simplicity and natural beauty.
8" high and 8" wide
Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton
@sprigofheatheryyc
Starting bid
mmmm coffee
Starbucks Dark Roast
Starbucks Pike Place Roast
Starbucks Single Origin Colombia Med. Roast
Half Caffeinato
Double Espresso
Solelio
Donated by Liana McCreadie, Noreen Irvine, and Sophie McCoy
Starting bid
Add timeless charm to your space with this hand-painted ceramic vase, featuring a warm cream base adorned with delicate floral artwork. The design showcases blooming purple and reddish-brown flowers with soft green leaves and stems, creating a natural, vintage-inspired aesthetic that complements both classic and contemporary interiors.
Donated by Judy Stewart
Starting bid
Capture the quiet grace of alpine meadows with this fine-art photograph of Subalpine Fleabane in bloom. Known for its delicate lavender petals and bright yellow centers, this wildflower thrives in high-elevation landscapes, bringing a soft burst of color to rugged terrain.
8" high and 8" wide
Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton
@sprigofheatheryyc
Starting bid
A bright and delicate Alberta Wild Rose captured in full bloom. Soft pink petals and a golden center bring a fresh, natural touch to any space. Perfect for nature lovers, floral décor, or anyone wanting a simple, uplifting accent inspired by Alberta’s landscapes.
8" high and 8" wide
Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton
@sprigofheatheryyc
Starting bid
A selection of short poems. "Lets share a cup of hibiscus tea and savour some chocolate roses" written by Gay Grannary
Donated by Judy Stewart
Starting bid
Nike Dri‑Fit long sleeve, engineered with moisture‑wicking technology that keeps you cool, dry, and focused.
Mens Large
Donated by Skyline Athletics
Starting bid
This original watercolour painting captures a serene woodland scene, where vibrant red foxgloves rise gracefully among slender tree trunks.
17" tall and 14" wide
Painted by Helga Sinton
Donated by Heather Sinton
Starting bid
The book "Enriched Childhood" by Judy Stewart is a delightful tale that captures the essence of a child's imaginative and adventurous life.
Donated by Judy Stewart
Starting bid
Bring tranquility into your space with this beautifully framed original watercolor painting.
11" tall and 14" wide
Painted by Helga Sinton
Donated by Heather Sinton
Starting bid
For the Hockey & Travel lover!
This NHL-themed Stadium Tour Map allows you to pin the team-inspired pin into the exact arena that you traveled to. Use the team name pin holders on the Eastern Conference and Western Conference cork plaques to hold each pin until you have attended a game at the arena, and have the pleasure of pinning your adventure.
Map Size:
36" x 20"
92 cm x 50 cm
Backing Color:
Onyx Black Paint
Includes:
32 Team Pins + Holder
Cork + Wood Wall Map
Wire Hangar
Donated by Wanderlust Creatures
Push Pin Travel Maps & Pet Products | Wanderlust Creatures | Order Now
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