Hosted by

Calgary Region Airshed Zone

About this event

Sales closed

Calgary Region Airshed Zone's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

A13, 6120 2 St SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0P3, Canada

Parking Voucher item
Parking Voucher item
Parking Voucher
$70

Starting bid

Take one item off your vacation to do list!


This voucher provides you with a 1 week Unlimited Parking Pass at YYC Airport.


Participating parkades:

Parkade 1 long-term, Parkade 2 long-term, and Overheight lot


Donated by YYC Authority

Wine and Corkscrew item
Wine and Corkscrew item
Wine and Corkscrew
$30

Starting bid

You have excellent taste! Enjoy this find selection of wines with a cute "polly wants a drink" corkatoo double hinged corkscrew


Folonari Valpolicella Ripasso

Chateau de Peyguerol

1884 Syrah

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio


Donated by the Royal Gopher Group and Friends

BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$30

Starting bid

Be the backyard chef you have always wanted to be!

Game Day Classic BBQ sauce

Old Skool All Purpose Rub

Salt, Pepper, Garlic Beef Rub

Stainless Steel 2 Piece Toolset

Protective Grilling Mitt

BBQ Apron


Bonus: all Canadian Products

4 One Day Passes item
4 One Day Passes
$80

Starting bid

Unlimited rides, attractions, live entertainment and parking!


4 one day tickets for the time of your life. Tickets are good throughout the 2026 season and will expire on October 12th, 2026.

Wine and Glasses item
Wine and Glasses item
Wine and Glasses
$30

Starting bid

What's your favorite?


Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

Cono Sur Organic Rose

Dirty Laundry Merlot

4 wine glasses


Donated by the Royal Gopher Group and Friends

Calgary Stampede Rodeo Tickets item
Calgary Stampede Rodeo Tickets item
Calgary Stampede Rodeo Tickets
$80

Starting bid

Yahoo, grab your boots and head to the Calgary Stampede Rodeo!


2 tickets to the Friday, July 10, 2026 Calgary Stampede Afternoon Rodeo


Calgary Stampede Sustainability Package item
Calgary Stampede Sustainability Package item
Calgary Stampede Sustainability Package item
Calgary Stampede Sustainability Package
$50

Starting bid

1 Yeti French press – Calgary Stampede branded


1 Stormtech Calgary Stampede jacket – Green – pick your size


1 cotton tote bag – Calgary Stampede branded


A great package donated by the Calgary Stampede.

Moraine Lake Majesty item
Moraine Lake Majesty item
Moraine Lake Majesty
$50

Starting bid

Bring the breathtaking beauty of the Canadian Rockies into your space with this fine‑art photograph of Moraine Lake, captured in the heart of Banff National Park.


Perfect for nature lovers, travelers, and anyone who wants to bring a sense of serenity and grandeur into their home.


16" high and 20" wide


Photographed and donated by Heather Sinton

@sprigofheatheryyc

Bow Lake Reflections item
Bow Lake Reflections
$30

Starting bid

Experience the quiet majesty of the Canadian Rockies with Bow Lake Reflections, a fine‑art photograph capturing one of Banff National Park’s most serene and iconic landscapes.


11" high and 14" wide


Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton

@sprigofheatheryyc

Cloudy Canvas on Bow Lake item
Cloudy Canvas on Bow Lake
$30

Starting bid

Cloudy Canvas on Bow Lake captures the quiet drama of the Canadian Rockies as shifting clouds paint soft, moody textures across the sky. In this fine‑art photograph, Bow Lake becomes a reflective stage, mirroring the muted tones and layered atmosphere that roll across the mountains. The result is a scene that feels contemplative, cinematic, and deeply connected to the wild.


11" high and 14" wide


Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton

@sprigofheatheryyc

West German Bay 62 45 Fat Lava Vase* item
West German Bay 62 45 Fat Lava Vase* item
West German Bay 62 45 Fat Lava Vase* item
West German Bay 62 45 Fat Lava Vase*
$250

Starting bid

Celebrate the bold spirit of mid‑century European design with this West German Bay 62‑45 Fat Lava Vase, an authentic piece crafted in the 1970s—well before the fall of the Berlin Wall. This striking ceramic vase embodies the iconic Fat Lava style, known for its dramatic textures, volcanic glazes, and sculptural presence that defined West German pottery of the era.


18" tall


*Reserve auction: lowest bid accepted $250


Donated by Judy Stewart

Nespresso and CRAZ Mugs item
Nespresso and CRAZ Mugs
$20

Starting bid

Elevate your daily coffee ritual with this curated set of Nespresso‑compatible pods and premium CRAZ coffee cups!


Starbucks Single-origin Colombia medium roast.

Starbucks Iced Double Expresso

Starbucks Iced Double Expresso-Vanilla

2 CRAZ mugs


Donated by Liana McCreadie, Noreen Irvine, and Sophie McCoy

Nike Basketball and Dri-Fit Long Sleeve item
Nike Basketball and Dri-Fit Long Sleeve
$50

Starting bid

Upgrade your game on and off the court with this performance‑ready Nike Basketball and Dri‑Fit Long Sleeve set.


Womens size medium, long sleeve with hood


Donated by Skyline Athletics

Wine and Sign item
Wine and Sign
$30

Starting bid

Sit back and enjoy this cute set of wine and a sign.


Blasted Church - Big Bang Theory Red

Jacob's Creek Moscato


Donated by Noreen Irvine


Lady's Slipper Prose and Poetry Book item
Lady's Slipper Prose and Poetry Book
$15

Starting bid

"Lady's Slipper is a compilation of prose and poetry... Lady's Slipper is about human transformation in a complex, dynamic ecosystem where everything is connected, but where many emerging trends and objects go unnoticed or become obsolete."


Written and donated by Judy Stewart

Goody Basket item
Goody Basket
$15

Starting bid

Need a quick and yummy snack?


Walkers All-butter Shortbread

4 cans of Blue Monkey 100% Plum Juice


Donated by Noreen Irvine

Nike Dry Fit Long Sleeve item
Nike Dry Fit Long Sleeve
$30

Starting bid

Nike Dri‑Fit long sleeve, engineered with moisture‑wicking technology that keeps you cool, dry, and focused. The lightweight fabric moves with your body, offering a comfortable athletic fit perfect for practice sessions, gym workouts, or layering on cooler days.


Womens XL


Donated by Skyline Athletics

Balsamroot item
Balsamroot
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the beauty of spring with this fine‑art photograph featuring balsamroot in full bloom.

8" high and 8" wide


Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton

@sprigofheatheryyc

]Canada Anemone item
]Canada Anemone
$25

Starting bid

Bring a touch of quiet elegance to your space with this fine‑art photograph featuring the delicate Canada anemone in bloom. Known for its soft white petals and graceful, open form, the Canada anemone is a wildflower that embodies simplicity and natural beauty.


8" high and 8" wide


Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton

@sprigofheatheryyc

Nespresso Coffee Basket item
Nespresso Coffee Basket
$50

Starting bid

mmmm coffee


Starbucks Dark Roast

Starbucks Pike Place Roast

Starbucks Single Origin Colombia Med. Roast

Half Caffeinato

Double Espresso

Solelio


Donated by Liana McCreadie, Noreen Irvine, and Sophie McCoy

Hand Crafted Vase item
Hand Crafted Vase
$40

Starting bid

Add timeless charm to your space with this hand-painted ceramic vase, featuring a warm cream base adorned with delicate floral artwork. The design showcases blooming purple and reddish-brown flowers with soft green leaves and stems, creating a natural, vintage-inspired aesthetic that complements both classic and contemporary interiors.


Donated by Judy Stewart

Subalpine Fleabane item
Subalpine Fleabane
$25

Starting bid

Capture the quiet grace of alpine meadows with this fine-art photograph of Subalpine Fleabane in bloom. Known for its delicate lavender petals and bright yellow centers, this wildflower thrives in high-elevation landscapes, bringing a soft burst of color to rugged terrain.


8" high and 8" wide


Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton

@sprigofheatheryyc

Prairie Wild Rose item
Prairie Wild Rose
$25

Starting bid

A bright and delicate Alberta Wild Rose captured in full bloom. Soft pink petals and a golden center bring a fresh, natural touch to any space. Perfect for nature lovers, floral décor, or anyone wanting a simple, uplifting accent inspired by Alberta’s landscapes.


8" high and 8" wide


Donated and photographed by Heather Sinton

@sprigofheatheryyc

Come Sit with Me in Cabin Three item
Come Sit with Me in Cabin Three
$10

Starting bid

A selection of short poems. "Lets share a cup of hibiscus tea and savour some chocolate roses" written by Gay Grannary


Donated by Judy Stewart

Nike Dry-Fit Long Sleeve item
Nike Dry-Fit Long Sleeve
$30

Starting bid

Nike Dri‑Fit long sleeve, engineered with moisture‑wicking technology that keeps you cool, dry, and focused.


Mens Large


Donated by Skyline Athletics


Water Color Painting item
Water Color Painting
$20

Starting bid

This original watercolour painting captures a serene woodland scene, where vibrant red foxgloves rise gracefully among slender tree trunks.


17" tall and 14" wide


Painted by Helga Sinton

Donated by Heather Sinton

Enriched Childhood item
Enriched Childhood
$15

Starting bid

The book "Enriched Childhood" by Judy Stewart is a delightful tale that captures the essence of a child's imaginative and adventurous life.


Donated by Judy Stewart

Watercolor Painting item
Watercolor Painting
$20

Starting bid

Bring tranquility into your space with this beautifully framed original watercolor painting.

11" tall and 14" wide


Painted by Helga Sinton

Donated by Heather Sinton

NHL Stadium Tour Map item
NHL Stadium Tour Map
$150

Starting bid

For the Hockey & Travel lover!

This NHL-themed Stadium Tour Map allows you to pin the team-inspired pin into the exact arena that you traveled to. Use the team name pin holders on the Eastern Conference and Western Conference cork plaques to hold each pin until you have attended a game at the arena, and have the pleasure of pinning your adventure.
 
Map Size:
36" x 20"
92 cm x 50 cm
 
Backing Color:
Onyx Black Paint
 
Includes:
32 Team Pins + Holder 
Cork + Wood Wall Map
Wire Hangar

Donated by Wanderlust Creatures
Push Pin Travel Maps & Pet Products | Wanderlust Creatures | Order Now

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!