Calgary Rocky Mountain Baseball Association's Silent Auction

Situated in Oak Bay Plaza, the Point and Feather is still renowned for its Old English style and charm, cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and ever-present welcome for all our guests. We have something for everyone.





Jared was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, but has called Calgary (Palliser local!) home since 2011. He began his career as an automotive designer in Melbourne and upon moving to Canada, he joined a local brew club where he became hooked on brewing, even after several undrinkable attempts. Brewing countless batches in his backyard and a few homebrew awards later, the dream to one day have his own brewery began in April 2019 when Long Hop released its first beer.

Jared wanted the Long Hop brand to be simple and effective, with a nod to his Aussie roots. “Long hop” is actually cricket term that refers to an easy delivery by a bowler which makes for an easy shot by the batsman. This aligns with the theme of the company: easy-drinking, straight to the point.





The year was 1988. The Olympics were showcasing our fine city, Tiffany was putting out #1 hits and style was all things neon.

Eighty-Eight Brewing Company opened in August 2018, and in the spirit of Calgary '88, we will continue to celebrate diversity and inclusivity while showcasing our great city. And drink great beer of course