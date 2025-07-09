Calgary Rocky Mountain Baseball Association's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Plan a getaway to the Canadian Rockies.
Book a stay at either Buffalo Mountain Lodge in Banff or at the picturesque Emerald Lake Lodge.
Make a reservation at one of the 16 incredible dining destinations from Banff Hospitality Collective - Bluebird, Chuck's Steakhouse, Park, Helo Sunshine, The Bison and more.
Check out Tavern 1883 and Rocket Pie in Canmore for some of the best pizza in Alberta, or enjoy the warm inviting hospitality of Canmore's best pub.
The successful bid will enjoy:
1 night at either CRMR property ($300 value)
Banff Hospitality Collective Gift Card ($150 value)
Tavern 1883 Gift Card ($100 Value) Rocket Pie Gift Card ($100 value)
Over $1000 in value.
It's game time at the Saddledome!
Pick up a pair of lower bowl seats courtesy of Stampede Messenger & Express! (Games TBD as the 2025/2026 schedule hasn't been released yet - Approximate value $500)
Add a signed and authenticated Calgary Flames jersey from our captain Mikael Backlund from the Calgary Flames (Approximate value $450).
Top the night off with good times at Home & Away ($50 Gift Card) just a stones throw away from the 'Dome on First Street SW, then some fun and games at Greta ($50 Gift Card)for some arcade, street food and beverages.
Grab some friends and book a tee time at one of Calgary's best golf Courses.
Celebrate your birdies and lament your bogeys with some friendship juice courtesy of Corby's Spirits.
The succesful bidder will receive a voucher to be redeemed for 4 green fees with carts at Lynx Ridge and a bottle of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Receive $100 Gift Cards to both Rodneys Oyster House, Calgary's preeminent seafood destination, and Vintage Chophouse - Home to Calgary's best steaks.
Cassis’s secret lies in its ability to take its food seriously without too much pretention, making it the perfect restaurant for both tried-and-true lovers of European cuisine and French first-timers.
- River Cafe or Deane House
'An extraordinary dining experience is to embark upon a journey. We have created a beautiful place in a spectacular setting and have tended to the details that make you feel at home: staff who care, chefs who are passionate about the quality of seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors, farmers and coastal fishermen practising responsible stewardship of the land, rivers and sea that bring to your palate a ‘taste of place’.
At Kama, Chef Kenny Kaechele brings heart and creativity to every dish, blending old world flavours with a thoughtful, creative edge. Built with the belief in family at its core, Kama reflects Kenny’s vision of a space where community comes together. Nestled in Calgary’s Beltline, it’s more than a neighbourhood spot—it’s where friends gather, milestones are celebrated, and everyday moments are shared. With inspired flavours and intentionally sourced ingredients, every meal balances tradition and innovation. Here, it’s all about good food in good company—where wanderers are always welcome.
Luca Restaurant offers indulgent premium Italian fare with dishes crafted from scratch, fresh pasta, and authentic ingredients imported directly from Italy. Socialize with those you care for most or entertain your clients in Luca’s upscale, stylish dining environment.
The winning bidder will receive a $100 gift card for Luca (also valid at Fleetwood, Pazzi or Gatsby's)
Receive a $50 Gift Card to each of these stunning, innovative, award winning restaurants.
ORCHARD - Guests can expect a familiar yet surprising selection of menu items that challenge preconceived notions of Mediterranean cuisine.
The entire restaurant has been crafted to provide guests an immersive experience from entry to exit, delivering separate yet related spaces within one all-encompassing environment. Supple furnishings throughout the restaurant evoke a sense of casual elegance that encourages guests to linger, trading the outside world for a romantic experience reminiscent of a European supper club.
ALLOY - Bringing creativity and passion from their respective Mediterranean and Latin heritages, their influences are introduced to Asian flavours and sensibilities to create a menu and atmosphere that represents a harmonious culinary adventure that will leave a lasting impression.
Alloy employs a guest-centric philosophy. From our insistence for using only the freshest ingredients, to our carefully selected wines, to our hand-picked staff, we strive to infuse our passion for food, wine, and customer service into everything we do.
Receive a $50 Gift Card to each of these restaurants.
Pat & Betty - Our ethos is all about allowing you to savour the moments spent at our table.
Pat & Betty is a European inspired dinette & bar which takes it’s cues from family legacy and Canadian influence. A place to celebrate simply being together, with unapologetically indulgent food, vivid wines and big-hearted service.
Fortuna's Row - Building on the contemporary cuisines of Mexico, Peru, Brazil, and a host of regions across Central and South American, Fortuna's Row delivered a finely tuned and exquisite depiction of the abundance of Mesoamerica. A fresh and exciting take on the regional and historical ingredients and preparation techniques, we are proud to take our guests on a culinary journey designed to delight the senses and envelop the mind.
Ten Foot Henry is an all-day-restaurant that offers a fresh vegetable-anchored menu and fun, family style dining. We bridge the gap between what you should be eating and what you really want to eat. We are open every day from 11am - 11pm. We offer a brunch card in addition to our regular menu on Saturdays and Sundays until 2pm. While reservations are encouraged, we happily welcome walk-ins!
Receive a $50 Gift to each of the following restaurants:
Diner Deluxe - We'd like to think of ourselves as your second home – whether it be in our Mahogany SE store with a Mid-Century Modern vibe, Beach styled Kelowna or the new European Cafe styled Marda Loop location.
We believe that food is best served when you're comfortable – and we look forward to making you just that.
Holy Grill - Good food, made from fresh ingredients, ready before the conversation at your table has a chance to hit an awkward lull. And, because life is definitely too short to skip the most important meal of the day, we’re also open for breakfast!
At The Nash, we care deeply about what we put on the table, but more importantly, who’s at it. When you set foot in The Nash, you can rest assured that you’ll be receiving some of Calgary’s finest seasonal fare, but also friendly, thoughtful service that will have you coming back for years to come.
Tacos, Tequila, Mezcal & Margaritas!
Receive a $50 Gift to each of the following restaurants + bonus Tequila package:
Native Tongues - We’re all about tacos, cumbia, and mezcal! That’s why we offer street market food and unique cocktails in a vibrant and laid-back setting. For tequila and mezcal enthusiasts, you will find one of the city's most extensive and diverse selections in our bar menu.
Masa Mama - Masa Mama Taqueria, located in the heart of Marda Loop, offers a fresh take on traditional tacos with bold, creative flavours that are sure to satisfy every craving. Born from the popular Con Mi Taco pop-up, Masa Mama brings a menu full of expertly crafted tacos and vibrant dishes made with only the freshest ingredients.
Bonus Gift Basket courtesy of El Tequileno - Mexico's best kept secret. 750ml Reposado Tequila, branded glassware, etc. ($75 value)
$100 Gift Card - Calcutta Cricket Club is a fun & lively Indian restaurant located on 1st Street that draws inspiration from the cosmopolitan nature and cuisine of West Bengal. You can find your favourites like Biryani, Kati Rolls, Elevated Home Style Curries (& more!) made with a modern twist.
$50 Gift Card - Moti Mahal is one of Calgary’s premier Indian restaurants, a place that specializes in the northern styles of Indian cuisine. Much of the menu is Kashmiri and Mughlai, the cuisine of the imperial kitchens of the Muslim Mughlai Empire.
At NOtaBLE The Steakhouse, we’re proud to serve 100% Alberta-raised beef. Wood-fire grilled and seasoned with prairie pride.
From ranch to table, our commitment is local, honest, and unmistakably bold.
Cooked over hardwood fire. Always made to order. Never ordinary.
Receive a $50 Gift to each of the following restaurants:
Diner Deluxe - We'd like to think of ourselves as your second home – whether it be in our Mahogany SE store with a Mid-Century Modern vibe, Beach styled Kelowna or the new European Cafe styled Marda Loop location.
We believe that food is best served when you're comfortable – and we look forward to making you just that.
Dairy Lane - We’re on a first name basis with our butcher, we source locally whenever possible, we’re ardent recyclers, but most importantly, we focus on delicious meals, and wholesome ingredients.
Receive a $100 Gift Card to each of these fine restaurants:
Teatro Ristorante - It is no secret that the key to every great meal is the quality of its ingredients. At Teatro we source those ingredients from local and organic producers whenever possible. For those items that we cannot acquire locally, we seek elsewhere with equal care. These include extra virgin olive oil from owner Dario Berloni’s family olive groves in Italy’s Marche, finishing salt from Italy and Brittany and fine imported cheeses from all over the world.
Saltlik - a spacious, upscale restaurant with a relaxed vibe. Where outstanding service meets exquisite flavours with no details left behind.
While our steaks are simply iconic, our menu goes beyond that. From succulent seafood to rustic homemade pasta and season-inspired desserts, our team do it all, and we do it all well. Complete your SALTLIK experience with our sommelier-curated wine list and our handcrafted cocktails.
Calgary’s upscale steakhouse for Prime Grade Alberta Beef, authentic Kobe beef, fresh seafood & award winning wines.
At Modern, we're proud to source our beef from the best local farms in Alberta and Western Canada. We believe that quality starts with knowing exactly where our food comes from, which is why we only work with the finest producers and artisan cheese makers. The result? Delectable dishes bursting with rich flavours and made with the freshest seasonal and organic ingredients.
Receive a $100 gift card to each of these brands:
Powerplay - Discover Calgary's ultimate entertainment destination! We offer a premium multi-sensory experience for all ages, featuring state-of-the-art game zones, dine-in movie theatres, golf simulators and batting cages, bowling and more!
Banquet - A premium dive bar in Fort McMurray, Calgary, and Edmonton’s ICE District. Our mantra is Get Real, Play Hard: we pride ourselves on delivering an authentic experience, from every ingredient on our menu, to our amazing staff, to the huge selection of games, events, and amenities that ensure the vibes here are always immaculate.
*Bonus Bowling voucher for the Banquet - Mahogany location.
Love pubs? Us too!
Grab a $100 gift card to Pedal Pub, $100 from "Calgary's Best Pubs" and $100 from Cactus Bike & Ski - SW Calgary's best bike shop!
Pedal Pub - Pedal Pub opened in Calgary in 2018 to bring a unique kind of experience to our city. Our tours are just as much about embracing our local entertainment and culture scene as they are about trying something new with your friends or family. New experiences make for great memories, after all. We cater to those looking for a new way to party and make sure your group has what it needs for an outing no one will ever forget.
Calgary's Best Pubs - From Brentwood to Walden, CBP Group has something close to you with 5 unique pub experiences. Kilkenny, Joyce on 4th, Dixons, Limmerick's or Windsor Rose.
Cactus Bike and Ski is a speciality bike shop located on Horton Rd SW in Calgary. For over 25 years, we have been the one-stop-shop riders' trust for everything on two wheels. Whether you are in the market for a new bike from Devinci , Marin or Cannondale or need the suspension on your mountain bike repaired, we can get that sorted out by our team of bike experts.
Whether you’re a first-time cyclist or a pro, the folks at the family-owned Cactus Bike & Ski love to talk bikes and take pride in finding the perfect fit for your riding style. “We treat you like a human being and take care of you and make sure you get the right product,” says second generation owner Steven Haar. “We are fair and passionate about it. We work hard and treat people right.”
Canada's Best New Restaurant list at #4, #56 overall DOPO ($100 Gift Card)
DOPO, an Italian restaurant located in the heart of Marda Loop, Calgary. Our cuisine is inspired by recipes from Tony’s mother, Rose. We pair simple ingredients with family hospitality, making DOPO a perfect place to gather, celebrate, and make memories.
Bar Gigi ($100 Gift Card) EnRoute Best New Restaurants 2024 - The 22-seat restaurant sits in the former Halibut Hut/Halibut House on Edmonton Trail, and while the interior has been overhauled, the independent spirit and sign (which is now overlaid with a little neon “Bar Gigi” script) remain intact. The new crew has transformed the fish and chips joint into a beautiful blue jewel box of a restaurant, ripping out the service counter, installing a stylish tiled floor, and revamping the kitchen. Make no mistake, Bar Gigi is a hip restaurant, but there’s no intimidation factor at play — it is elegant and pushes the envelope, but it also feels homey and personal.
$100 Gift Card to "Craft Beer Market",
$75 Gift Card to Tailgunner Brewing, $30 Gift Card to Establishment Brew Co.
Mixed Flat of Beer courtesy of Cabin & Tailgunner ($75 value)
$100 Gift Card
Acme Pizza & Pasta Co. is a carb-forward, Italian-leaning neighbourhood restaurant located in the heart of Sunnyside. (Gluten-aware options are always available.) We’re proud to call the beautiful and historic Vendome Block Building our home.
Building on the original Acme Pizza Co. concept, Acme Pizza & Pasta Co. expands into a full-service restaurant with a multifaceted menu — all while keeping the same signature pizza program that started it all. As both the sister and flagship restaurant of Acme Pizza Co., it marks the next exciting step in the evolution of the Acme brand.
Gift card is also valid at Tailgunner Brewing for Acme Pizza ordered. Dine-in only.
3 Month Subscription to "Pasta La Mano" Pasta Club ($125 value), and $50 Gift Card to Cardinale.
Pasta La Mano Pasta Club -
Made By Hand, Delivered Fresh To Your Door
Our small team takes pride in using great ingredients and perfected methods for making fresh pasta. With the magic of the internet (and a lot of delivery drivers) we make everything to order then send directly to your home!
Cardinale - Experience the casual Italian menu for dinner or stop in for cocktails on the seasonal patio. The restaurant features a stunning antique brass-topped bar and a beautiful outdoor patio. The bar area and three rooms are lined with brick of the 1910-era Dafoe Terrace building. You'll enjoy fresh and seasonal dishes, hand-made pastas, sauces, dressings and focaccia bread which are all prepared in-house everyday. Hand-crafted cocktails.
A Calgary institution of hospitality. IYKYK
The Living Room - Contemporary Interactive Cuisine ‘food to be shared’ defined as comfort food with a modern twist! Proudly serving organically raised meats and dairy, and local artisan products.
Dont forget to have a Shaft!
Hit up these Calgary speak-easy joints for delicious cocktails and vibe.
$50 Gift Card to each of: Proof, Blue Rock Swim Club, Prickett Richard, Tubby's and Shelter.
Blue Rock Swim Club - Blue Rock Swim Club offers a unique and enchanting experience with its "immaculate vibes," "tasty cocktails," and stunning decor. Perfect for a night out, this hidden gem in Calgary is praised for its amazing servic and beautiful space.
Tubby's - it's just a bar... that serves hot dogs. ;)
Proof% - #16 on Canadas Top 50 Bars
As one of Canada's best and most decorated cocktail bars we endeavour to give everyone who enters the space a world class experience.
Shelter - #45 on Canadas Top 50 Bars
Combining roots in pre-prohibition style cocktails with cutting-edge, modern mixing technology, SHELTER features a seasonally rotating cocktail list, signature classics, and an awarding winning menu using active aroma compounds. SHELTER carries an extensive selection of sought-after spirits and unique imports as well as a boutique collection of sharing plates combining local ingredients and international flavours.
Prickett Richard - You’ll find the entrance in the back alley just off the corner of 17th Avenue and 6th Street SW. Look for the steel door and head inside. You’ll see a kitchen on your left, don’t go in there. Just head downstairs and through the wooden clad door straight ahead. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are available based on availability.
Satisfy your craving for authentic BBQ without having to travel to Texas, Tennessee or the Carolina's!
Grab a $50 gift card to each of the "Block" establishments and a Gift Card, Beer and Swag from Tool Shed:
Hayden Block - Busy BBQ joint with rustic and Southern decor, serves up the best Texas barbecue outside of the "Lonestar State". Barbecue classics, house-smoked from 10 - 14 hours, and over 100 different whiskey's in Kensington.
South Block - South Block is a North Carolina-inspired BBQ hall and brewery on the edge of Mission, in Calgary. Upstairs you’ll find a large dining room, a 20-seat bar, and a year-round indoor/outdoor beer garden. Inspired by the flavours of North Carolina, their team arrives early every morning to smoke their famous brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and more for up to 14 hours.
Comery Block - Comery Block Barbecue is a West-Tennessee inspired "BBQ and Bourbon" joint on Calgary's bustling 17th Avenue. Meats are smoked between 10 to 14 hours each morning and they've got an impressive whiskey list of about 150 different types to choose from. Their 17th Avenue patio is perfect for people watching and sipping a cold drink on a warm sunny day.
Tool Shed Brewing & BBQ - This award winning brewery also boasts some serious BBQ. All of their dishes are cooked on Josper Ovens over charcoal. Some of the best BBQ you will find in Canada.
$100 Gift Cards to each of these awesome Calgary watering holes. Arguably the best patio options this city has.
CENTRAL is the neighborhood gathering place where great food, friends and good times are life. Our food is prepared with quality ingredients and passion; so join us for lunch, dinner, late-night and everything in between - we’ve got you covered. Our wine and signature cocktails are crushable and damn good. Our beers - well they are carefully selected and local - like us.
Local Public Eatery (Eau Clarie/Barclay) - Welcome to LOCAL Public Eatery, your neighbourhood gathering spot with an emphasis on quality. Quality food, drinks, atmosphere & experiences. We bring family & friends (new & old) together over our favourite things: local craft beer, wine & cocktails, elevated food that comforts the soul, sports & social games.
Check out the hidden gem that is The Eden ($100 Gift Card) in Inglewood for dinner then head over to entry #46 on Canadas Top 50 Bars Business & Pleasure ($50 Gift Card) for some funky vibes and top-notch cocktails.
The Eden - A family owned & operated “blue collar” bistro located in the heart of Inglewood; honoured to be serving menus curated by the talented culinary team led by Chef Dirk McCabe.
Business & Pleasure - This 21-seat Inglewood cocktail bar is warm, lively and feels familiar in the best way. Drinks are nostalgic, like the Chic-A-Cherry Cola, a highball made with cola syrup, egg white, gin and cherry bitters. The menu looks like a golf scorecard, and the food is an ode to great bar snacks: tiny Cubano sandwiches, baked Brillat-Savarin cheese or sour-cream-and-onion popcorn.
Located in downtown Calgary on Stephen Avenue, KLEIN / HARRIS highlights the stories of passionate Canadian producers with the use of exceptional products and ingredients. Working with a long list of national heroes that make True North Cuisine possible, Executive Chef James Waters focuses on distinct coast-to-coast Canadiana dishes; a culinary journey that begins in the West to eventually end on the East Coast, highlighting ingredients like wild seasonal mushrooms from British Columbia and fresh notable oysters from The Maritimes.
$100 Gift Card to First Street Market, Calgary's premiere fully licensed Food Hall featuring brands like Actually Pretty Good (Pizza), Moose & Poncho (award winning Tacos), Hi 5 Burger, Friends with Benedicts and Food Network featured Saffron Street (Indian Street Food) and Pure Vietnamese.
$50 Gift Card to Spolumbo's, a Calgary icon.
~ The transition from professional CFL football players turned sausage makers is a vision that began in 1991 and was realized by your loyalty and support. We appreciate knowing our customers and helping our community. Our business continues to centre on our passion for great food and our famous Italian artisan sausage.
Neighbourhood watering holes are where its at.
Check out these 4 amazing spots in SW Calgary!
The Station ($50 Gift Card) in Riverbend is a true neighbourhood pub. A popular spot for local residents for over 20 years, it features traditionally rustic decor with an updated warm and intimate atmosphere.
Penny Black ($50 Gift Card) is a southeast Calgary neighbourhood pub known for its memorable service, exceptional food and thirst-quenching bevies.
Park Kitchen ($50 Gift Card) A passion for food leads the effort to create modern takes on the traditional and results in culinary masterpieces delivered from our kitchen to your table. Pair that with inventive takes on the cocktail inspired by local brands and flavours and you have euphoria for the taste buds.
Rockwell ($50 Gift Card) IS A TREASURE NESTLED IN THE SOUTH OF CALGARY; THERE'S TRULY NOTHING QUITE LIKE IT IN THE AREA! EVERY ASPECT, FROM THE DECOR TO THE AMBIENCE, THE FOOD, AND THE SERVICE, IS SIMPLY IMPECCABLE.
In the heart of the 17th ave sits an oasis of impeccable design and hospitality.
Porch ($100 Gift Card) has quickly cemented itself as one of Calgary's best dining destinations for food and atmosphere.
Salt & Brick ($50 Gift Card) in the Beltline is a trendy "go to spot" for innovative dishes, excellent apps, or cocktails in their attached speak-easy "Charlies Watch Repair".
Simply put, Chairman's Steakhouse ($100 Gift Card) is in a class of it's own.
~Welcome to Calgary’s finest steakhouse experience. From the best cuts of meat to an unparalleled wine selection and delicious cocktails, we promise an unforgettable experience each time you visit.
3 of the best pizza joints in SW Calgary serving Bayview, Oakridge, Canyon Meadows & more.
Sammy's Worlds Greatest Pizza ($50 Gift Card) - We know you have a lot of options when ordering pizza. Sammy’s Worlds Greatest Pizza stands behind our unique recipe created by Sammy himself, which is a delicious combination of fresh ingredients, a bit of traditional style mixed in, and hand made quality that comes through with great taste!
Francas PIzza ($25 Gift Card) - a little bit of Italy in the heart of Calgary.
Bow Tie Pizza ($50 Gift Card) The pizzas are made with care, Toppings are fresh and generous and the taste is fantastic.
Empire Provisions ($50 Gift Card) is a place where fine food connects communities, families and friends. We believe in making food with our hands and using the best ingredients at our disposal. Our mini market is stocked with hand-made meals, locally prepared butchery specialties, fine wines and a curated selection of products from Alberta food artisans.
Cluck n Cleaver ($50 Gift Card) is Calgary's favorite chicken joint for Rotisserie and Fried Chicken, scratch-made sides & biscuits. Family-owned, good food fast. No cluckin' compromises.
Don't wait until March 17th to enjoy either of these Calgary pubs.
St. James Corner ($50 Gift Card) Calgary's most authentic Irish Pub. Located in the historic Radio Block, only 4 blocks from the Saddledome.
Jamesons Pub ($50 Gift Card - valid at any location) Experience the authentic taste of Ireland at Jameson Pubs.
Courtesy of Vine Arts & Bonvida Wines
Vine Arts Wine and Spirits was established in 2012 and offers a curated selection of unique wines, specialty spirits, craft beer, cocktail supplies and much more. Vine Arts has become recognized as one of the top boutique liquor stores in Canada, and we continue to scour the world to find unique and interesting products for our clients.
3 bottles of wine selected by the wine experts at Vine Arts along with a Jeroboam (3L Bottle) of Triennes Rosé from Bonvida Wines.
Bar Rocca (sister spot to DOPO) ($50 Gift Card) Apertivo, cool cocktails, great wine and delicious snacks. You will not be disappointed.
Annabelle's Kitchen ($50 Gift Card) is a modern Italian 'neighbourhood' restaurant and a loving homage to our Italian roots. Serving the food we were raised on and the food you love to eat, we offer a variety of classic pasta, antipasti, and pizza made from scratch using the freshest ingredients. We also offer great wine, innovative cocktails, and local craft beer.
Merchant's ($50 Gift Card) is notorious for their Wednesday half-price wine night, casual dining and electric atmosphere.
Located in the heart of Marda Loop, Calgary, Merchants YYC is your vibrant outpost for exceptional craft beer, handcrafted food, and wine.
Grab your family and friends and enjoy a leisurely float down the Bow River courtesy of The Paddle Station, Calgary's premiere river boat rental company.
Book a trip down the river for 6 - 8 people ($159 value), enjoy some cold drinks from Tuesday Brewing Co. (24 non alc. beer $60 value).
Tuesday - We’re inspired by active living and want to inspire active lives. With TUESDAY there’s no compromising taste for clarity. No more hangovers and no wasted days. Go forth and get s#*t done.
Finish the day off with some treats from Village Ice Cream ($30 Gift Card). Enjoy their Super-premium ice cream, handmade in YYC.
*Bonus Hats & Water Bottles thanks to the crew at Advantage Ford!
WE ARE SINATRAS, A NEW YORK INSPIRED PIZZERIA OFFERING CLASSIC AND SPECIALTY PIZZAS AND PIZZA BY THE SLICE. EVERYTHING WE CREATE IS MADE WITH FRESH AND PREMIUM INGREDIENTS... OH, AND LOTS OF LOVE!
The winning bidder will receive a coupon valid for :
4 x 18" Pizzas
1 x Large Salad Tray
8 x Cans of Pop
Craft Beer? Pizza?
Meet Trolley 5 ($50 Gift Card + Boombox Mix Pack of their greatest beer $30 value)
We believe a true craft brewery brings people together to celebrate milestones, sunshine, food, winter and of course, one another.
Pizzaface ($50 Gift Card) Available for dine-in, delivery, or by the slice! We encourage you to enjoy Pizzaface at home, on your lunch break, first date, last date (you might as well go out on a high note?) and everything in between. Oh, and we serve alcohol and host events, so we really are your one-stop-pizza-shop.
Seed n Salt ($30 Gift Card) - Everything starts as a seed. A new beginning. A new adventure. The opportunity for growth. Help us plant seeds for a better tomorrow. Where quick service can and needs to be healthy, delicious and quick and where we set the standard to serve others with kindness.
Spolumbo's ($25 Gift Card) - A famous Calgary-favourite Italian deli serving fresh gourmet sausage, cold cuts, paninis, sandwiches, soups and more.
Our vibe is upbeat and stylish, fueled by energetic music, magnetic people, and spaces that feel as good as they look. Our chef-driven menu delivers bold, refined dishes with something for every craving. Fresh yet familiar, it’s easy to love and easy to come back to.
$50 Gift Card to The Point, a mixed Flat of Beer from Long Hop Brewing & Eighty Eight Brewing (plus swag package) $75 value
Situated in Oak Bay Plaza, the Point and Feather is still renowned for its Old English style and charm, cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and ever-present welcome for all our guests. We have something for everyone.
Jared was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, but has called Calgary (Palliser local!) home since 2011. He began his career as an automotive designer in Melbourne and upon moving to Canada, he joined a local brew club where he became hooked on brewing, even after several undrinkable attempts. Brewing countless batches in his backyard and a few homebrew awards later, the dream to one day have his own brewery began in April 2019 when Long Hop released its first beer.
Jared wanted the Long Hop brand to be simple and effective, with a nod to his Aussie roots. “Long hop” is actually cricket term that refers to an easy delivery by a bowler which makes for an easy shot by the batsman. This aligns with the theme of the company: easy-drinking, straight to the point.
The year was 1988. The Olympics were showcasing our fine city, Tiffany was putting out #1 hits and style was all things neon.
Eighty-Eight Brewing Company opened in August 2018, and in the spirit of Calgary '88, we will continue to celebrate diversity and inclusivity while showcasing our great city. And drink great beer of course
Amazing dining and atmosphere on the north side of the Bow River.
At Sorella ($100 Gift Card), sister restaurant of Calgary's "Mercato" we serve you with the big-hearted warmth of our Italian heritage. Our name means Sister, embracing the idea that everyone who comes through our door will be treated like a member of our extended family.
On the menu, you’ll find traditional dishes with a twist, showcasing only the highest quality ingredients. Shareable, seasonal and refreshing. Our wine list and cocktail menu embodies our passion for la dolce vita.
Our House ($50 Gift Card)- The ultimate cozy vintage restaurant and bar in Calgary's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood! Here, rustic charm meets trendy vibes, creating a warm atmosphere perfect for any occasion.
Discover PZA Parlour, Calgary’s hub for exquisite pizzas and welcoming ambiance! Set in a lively contemporary space, we offer a delightful blend of gourmet pizzas, flavourful pastas, and authentic Italian dishes. Our focus on fresh ingredients and homemade sauces guarantees a burst of flavours in every bite, from classic Margherita to indulgent truffle mushroom pizzas. Enhance your dining experience with our carefully curated wine list, featuring a selection of fine wines to complement your meal perfectly.
Family Ticket Packet for 4 !!
The Calgary Surge tipped off their inaugural season at the WinSport Event Centre in May 2023.
From day one, the Surge have been committed to being the Home Team for Calgary and a space where everyone is welcome. The Calgary Surge are active members of the community and have participated in hundreds of events (and counting) around the city that connect the team with diverse communities through sport and entertainment.
The Surge have made back-to-back CEBL Championship Weekend appearances and were crowned Western Conference Champions in 2023. Fans can expect even more excitement for 2025!
Welcome to Villa Firenze, where family tradition meets culinary excellence! With over 30 years of experience in authentic Italian cuisine, we take pride in crafting dishes that are a true celebration of flavour and heritage. Indulge in our carefully curated menu, featuring homemade pastas, savoury entrees, and delectable desserts that are sure to delight your palate. Our welcoming ambiance radiates elegance and warmth, creating unforgettable dining experiences for our guests.
Welcome to New Camp Bar & Table ($100 Gift Card) your destination for a premium casual dining experience that prioritizes exceptional food and guest satisfaction. As an upscale pub, we offer a unique blend of comfort and sophistication, complete with VLTs for added entertainment. Indulge in our extensive cocktail and wine lists, carefully curated to complement our flavourful menu offerings.
$300 Gift Card valid towards 1-1 Personal or Group Training.
At Diamondawgs we specialize in education. We see all of our staff as teachers, not just as coaches. We see our athletes as an active part of the baseball or softball learning process. This means that our staff communicates with each of our athletes in a way that provides them with detailed information on the skill or movement being executed. The athlete then has the internal knowledge to make the necessary adjustments rather than a reliance on external feedback for improved performance.
We know that athletes must get to the point where they can feel their mistakes in order to correct them. The drills and exercises that we use are specifically chosen to provide our players with a greater awareness of the most efficient movement patterns.
Gift Card is valid at any Concorde Group venue.
Major Tom, Bridgette Bar, Barbarella, Model Milk, Lulu, Lonely Mouth and many more...
Concorde Group entered Calgary’s hospitality scene in 1987 with the opening of Republik, a college bar dedicated to alternative music fans and 35 years later has grown to become one of Canada’s largest and most diverse hospitality companies. Now with a total of 21 establishments under its banner, each with its own unique vision, Concorde Group remains focused on bringing exceptional dining and entertainment experiences to Calgary. Whether you're looking for a seat on a patio, a gourmet meal, a counter-served burger and shake or a night out on the town, Concorde Group is always at the heart of fun offering something for all Calgarians.
