Calgary Roller Derby Association's Silent Auction

🛼 Riedell Dart Roller Skates – Size 3 (Gently Used)
Small but mighty! These sleek skates have just the right amount of mileage to prove they roll like a dream.
Perfect for a future derby star, a speedy junior, or anyone who wants to glide through life in style.
Lace up, roll out, and bid before they skate away!
Estimated value: $175
WILL KIT
$150
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for the preparation and execution of basic legal Last Will and Testaments, Enduring Power of Attorneys and Personal Directives for a couple/spouses in Alberta.
ALTALAW LLP BARRISTERS, SOLICITORS, NOTARIES
Estimated value: $1,155
Wireless head phones
$10
Starting bid
🎧 JBUDS Wireless Headphones
24+ hours of playtime—because who needs sleep when you’ve got great sound?
Perfect for workouts, jam sessions, or ignoring awkward small talk. Bid now and let the music play on (and on…and on)!
Estimated value $25
SoundBuds head phones
$10
Starting bid
🎧 Anker SoundBuds Slim Headphones
Bluetooth? Check.
Water-resistant? Yup.
Battery that lasts longer than your last relationship? Absolutely.
Perfect for workouts, walks, or pretending you can’t hear your name being called. Bid now and tune the world out in style!
Estimate value: 25
Necklace and earring set
$15
Starting bid
🌿 Organic Jewellery – Queen Anne’s Lace Set
Handcrafted with real pressed flowers, this necklace and earring set brings nature’s elegance to your outfit—without the need for watering.
Estimated value: $100
Made in Canada with hypoallergenic stainless steel, it’s perfect for flower lovers and anyone who enjoys looking effortlessly enchanting. 🌸✨
Tattoo Gift Certificate (1 of 2)
$50
Starting bid
🖋️ $150 Tattoo Gift Certificate – Skidlette Tattoos
Don’t have a tattoo by the one and only Skidlette? Time to join the cool kids.
Whether it’s your spirit animal, a slice of pizza, or your dog’s name in fancy script—this gift card gets you inked your way. Flash or custom, colour or black and grey. No coverups, but we won't judge your ex's name.
Bid now and wear your art proudly!
Tattoo Gift Certificate (2 of 2)
$50
Starting bid
🖋️ Another $150 Tattoo Gift Certificate – Skidlette Tattoos
Because one chance to get tattooed by Skidlette just isn’t enough.
Missed out on the first one? Here’s your second shot to join the inked elite. Flash, custom, colour, black and grey—your skin, your masterpiece.
Don’t be the only one without a Skidlette original. Bid now and get ready to show off your fresh ink!
Knit Toque by Ruthless Red
$10
Starting bid
🧶 Handmade Knit Toque by Ruthless Red
One-of-a-kind. Cozy. Adorably fierce.
Crafted with love (and a little bit of sass), this pastel pom-pom beauty is guaranteed to keep heads warm and hearts melted. Made by the legendary Ruthless Red, which basically makes it a collector’s item.
Bid now—because style like this doesn’t come off an assembly line. 💜💚
Skates!
$100
Starting bid
🛼 Roller Derby Elite Factor One Boots (Size 7.5) + Pro Octane 7000 Plates (Size 650)
Built for speed, agility, and making your opponents question their life choices.
Estimated value: $450
These top-tier derby boots paired with RD Elite Pro Octane 7000 plates are ready to tear up the track. Whether you're jamming, blocking, or just flexin’ —this setup means business.
Bid now and level up your derby game! 🖤💥
Framed Unstained Glass Art
$10
Starting bid
🪟 Framed Unstained Glass Panel – Geometric Elegance - 25" x 28"
Add a little sparkle to your space with this beautifully framed glass piece.
The geometric design is timeless, and it’s beautiful as is—but if you're feeling creative, paint it to add a little colour to your day!
Bid now and brighten up your walls in the most artistic way. ✨
🦩 Handmade Flamingo Cross-Stitch by Jo Means Jo
$15
Starting bid
🦩 Handmade Flamingo Cross-Stitch by Jo Means Jo
Two flamingos. Endless cuteness.
This charming little piece was lovingly stitched by the talented Jo Means Jo and is guaranteed to add a pop of personality (and pink) to any wall, desk, or shelf.
Bid now and bring home a 4" masterpiece.
🧵 4" Handmade Cross-Stitch – Sally by Jo Means Jo
$15
Starting bid
🧵 4" Handmade Cross-Stitch – Sally by Jo Means Jo
Spooky meets sweet in this adorable stitched version of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Handmade with love (and probably a little Halloween magic) by Jo Means Jo, this 4" piece is perfect for fans of Tim Burton, cross-stitch, or just being delightfully awesome.
Bid now and take home a little stitched sass! 🧡🖤
🎃 4" Cross-Stitch – Jack Skellington by Jo Means Jo
$15
Starting bid
The Pumpkin King has never looked cuter!
This tiny stitched Jack, crafted by the talented Jo Means Jo, brings big charm in a 4" hoop. Perfect for Halloween lovers, Tim Burton fans, or anyone who likes their spooky with a side of adorable.
Bid now and let Jack bring a little frightful delight to your wall!
🖤 And don’t forget to bid on Sally too—because Jack is always better with his ghoulfriend. 💀🧵
Trio of Bracelets
$10
Starting bid
✨ Trio of Gemstone Bracelets – Rose Quartz, Black Agate & Green Rutilated Quartz
A little bit of love, a little bit of grounding, and a whole lot of good vibes.
This gorgeous set of stretch bracelets features the soft glow of rose quartz, the bold energy of black agate, and the earthy beauty of natural green rutilated quartz. Wear them together, mix and match, or share the good energy with friends!
Bid now—your aura will thank you. 💖🖤🌿
🏂 Hit the slopes in style with this epic winter-ready package!
This barely-used snowboard bundle includes:
2 snowboards (lightly loved, ready to shred)
2 pairs of boots (one pair ladies size 6 brand new!)
4 sets of goggles
1 purple helmet that's equal parts cute and safe
Whether you're a seasoned rider or just snowboard-curious, this set has everything you need to carve it up like a pro.
Bid now and let it snow, baby! ❄️⛷️🖤
Handmade Crochet Blanket – by Bruisey
$40
Starting bid
🧶 Handmade Crochet Blanket – by Bruisey
Wrap yourself in comfort and star-shaped style with this ultra-soft, hand-crocheted blanket.
Crafted with love (and serious talent) by Bruisey, this cozy creation is perfect for couch cuddles, bed snuggles, or dramatic blanket capes.
Bid now and take home the softest hug you'll ever win! 💙✨
Estimated value: $200 - Actual value: Priceless
Eclectic Home Basket
$10
Starting bid
This colourful basket of goodies includes:
A set of RIRIKU resin coasters.
Bottle stoppers for keeping the party fresh.
Crochet donut (zero calories, 100% adorable).
Paring knives for your next kitchen masterpiece.
Floral napkins & Day of the Dead garland for your next themed soirée.
And of course, the basket itself—perfect for organizing or re-gifting like a pro.
Bid now and treat yourself to a curated bundle of joy! 🌸🎉🧶
Cozy & Chic Backpack Bundle
$25
Starting bid
🎒 The Ultimate Cozy & Chic Backpack Bundle
Treat yourself (or someone fabulous) to a head-to-toe glow-up with this stylish and self-care-filled bundle!
Includes:
Sleek gold-toned mini backpack
Fuzzy warm gloves
Fun and funky socks (including mushroom magic!)
Batiste dry shampoo for hair that’s always ready
Aveda & Kevin Murphy products for a salon-like touch
Face serum & mist for that dewy glow
Gold-toned earrings for a little sparkle
And a few bonus pampering surprises
🧩 Games, Puzzles & DIY Fun Pack
$20
Starting bid
🧩 Games, Puzzles & DIY Fun Pack
Rainy days? Game nights? Quiet weekends? This bundle has you more than covered.
Includes:
🕵️♂️ Hunt A Killer: The Moon Summit Mystery – Solve the case, if you dare.
🏡 DIY Miniature House Kit – Build Cathy’s flower-filled greenhouse from scratch.
🧠 Poetry for Neanderthals – Speak good or get hit with stick (literally).
🧩 Costco Puzzle (1000 pieces) – Because nothing says fun like assembling a warehouse.
🧳 Dowdle Jigsaw Puzzle – Artistic, map-inspired, and oh-so-satisfying.
🎨 Original Artwork – “Tree of Life”
$10
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind piece brings nature and emotion together in a swirl of blues, purples, and radiant energy.
Hand-painted with love and depth, this vibrant tree of life reminds us to stay grounded while reaching for the skies—ideal for any space that needs a little inspiration and soul.
🍫 Pay's Famous Skor Bars – A CRD Legend
$10
Starting bid
IYKYK... and if you don’t, now’s your chance to find out.
If you’ve ever stopped by a Calgary Roller Derby bake sale, you’ve probably heard whispers of the Skor bars. Gooey, crunchy, buttery perfection—crafted with love and guarded like a family treasure.
This isn’t just dessert. It’s a full batch of sweet, secret-recipe bliss. Share it with your friends... or don’t. We won’t judge.
It may or may not look like the image but we promise it will be delicious.
🍰 Kiki’s Infamous Vanilla Cheesecake
$10
Starting bid
Straight from the kitchen of The Lakehouse Restaurant—yes, the fancy one—comes the most legendary cheesecake ever to grace a dessert plate.
Crafted by professional pastry chef (and derby badass) Kiki, this vanilla cheesecake is rich, dreamy, and unforgettable. If you’ve had one at a CRD fundraiser, you already know. If you haven’t—your taste buds are in for a treat.
This voucher gets you one cheesecake, made fresh just for you. Schedule it when you're ready—just not when Kiki’s out crushing it on the derby track.
Best time to order? Honestly... probably right now. 😉
Bid now and claim dessert glory!
🌵 Succulent Trio
$10
Starting bid
Low-maintenance, high-cuteness, and guaranteed to make your desk, kitchen, or windowsill 100% happier.
This cheerful trio features three vibrant succulents nestled in adorable pastel pots—perfect for plant newbies and green thumbs alike. Minimal watering, maximum style.
Bid now and bring home a little pop of life and colour! 🌸🪴✨
💥 Custom Derby Name Decal – Created by Projectile
$25
Starting bid
Ready to level up your derby identity?
This one-of-a-kind design package includes your derby name turned into a slick, eye-catching graphic—perfect for slapping on helmets, water bottles, notebooks, or turning into your own merch line.
Includes 10 custom stickers to get you started, because one is never enough. Designed by CRD’s own creative powerhouse, Projectile.
Bid now and wear your name with style! 🛼🔥🖤
🍪 Smackie’s World Famous Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies
$10
Starting bid
Yes, they're actually famous. Ask anyone who’s had the privilege of tasting one.
These cookies strike the perfect balance of sweet and salty, soft and chewy, gooey and golden. Made with love, loaded with chocolate chips, and topped with just the right sprinkle of flaky sea salt—it’s no wonder they’ve achieved cult status at CRD events.
You’ll get a full, glorious batch. Share if you must… but honestly, we wouldn’t.
Bid now and treat yourself to cookie perfection! 😍
💖 “TikTok Made Me Do It” Hoodie – Size Large
$10
Starting bid
Comfy, cozy, and dangerously relatable.
This hoodie is perfect for those of us who’ve tried a new recipe, impulse-bought something weird, or picked up a new hobby—just because TikTok said so. Featuring fun graphics on the sleeves and chest, it's a whole vibe.
Bid now and wear your algorithm-induced chaos with pride! 💖📲🛍
🍞 Smackie’s Artisan Bread
$5
Starting bid
🍞 Smackie’s Artisan Bread Loaf
Crispy crust? ✔️
Soft, airy centre? ✔️
Baked with love and serious talent? ✔️✔️
This golden, bakery-worthy loaf is made by the one and only Smackie—a roller and a baker of legendary status. Perfect for soups, sandwiches, or just tearing off chunks to eat.
Bid now and get a slice of heaven! 🥖💛
