Calgary Roller Derby's Online Auction 2026

Bring some serious heat to your next scrimmage. These Black & White Ruthless Red Team Canada jerseys are the perfect go-to when you want to channel that triple threat energy and play with confidence.



Rep a standout skater who’s competed across All Stars, Team Canada Women’s, and Team Canada Men’s—this isn’t just gear, it’s a piece of derby history.



Perfect for:

Everyday scrimmages with extra intensity

Repping elite-level derby roots

Adding a unique piece to your collection

Bid now and skate in something that’s already seen greatness 💥