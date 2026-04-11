Calgary Roller Derby's Online Auction 2026

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Bring some serious heat to your next scrimmage. These Black & White Ruthless Red Team Canada jerseys are the perfect go-to when you want to channel that triple threat energy and play with confidence.
Rep a standout skater who’s competed across All Stars, Team Canada Women’s, and Team Canada Men’s—this isn’t just gear, it’s a piece of derby history.
Perfect for:
Bid now and skate in something that’s already seen greatness 💥
Starting bid
Ready to level up your derby identity? This one-of-a-kind design package includes your derby name turned into a slick, eye-catching graphic. Perfect for slapping on helmets, water bottles, notebooks, or turning into your own merch line. Includes 10 custom stickers to get you started, because one is never enough. Designed by CRD’s own creative powerhouse, Projectile.
Starting bid
Straight from the kitchen of The Lakehouse Restaurant, yes, the fancy one, comes the most legendary pastry chef in Calgary. IYKYK
Crafted by Kiki, this vanilla cheesecake is rich, dreamy, and unforgettable. If you’ve had one at a CRD fundraiser, you already know.
This voucher gets you one cheesecake, made fresh just for you. Schedule it when you're ready, just not when Kiki’s out crushing it on the derby track.
Bid now and claim dessert glory!
Starting bid
Low-maintenance, high-cuteness, and guaranteed to make your desk, kitchen, or windowsill 100% happier.
This cheerful trio features three vibrant succulents nestled in adorable heart pots 💕Perfect for plant newbies and green thumbs alike. Minimal watering, maximum style.
Bid now and bring home a little pop of life and colour! 🪴✨
Warranty: If you “accidentally” kill one of these guys, just ask Knox for a new one. (No questions asked… we’ve all been there.)
Starting bid
Meet your new power duo: a rugged YETI Tumbler and a glorious $50 to spend at Starbucks ☕🔥
Fuel up for your next derby practice like the caffeinated champion you are. Whether you’re sprinting laps, perfecting your crossovers, or just trying to survive that one teammate who loves endurance drills, this combo has your back.
The YETI keeps your drink ice-cold or piping hot longer than your coach can make you do planks, and the Starbucks gift card ensures you’re never more than a latte away from greatness.
And hey—if you’re more of a fan than a skater, this is still a total win. Whether you’re keeping warm in a chilly derby arena or just trying to survive a long work day, this belongs on everyone’s must-have list.
Perfect for:
Bid high, bid often, and treat yourself to the ultimate derby survival kit. Because let’s be honest… cardio is easier with caffeine. 💀☕
Starting bid
Starting bid
Scoop up a little personality with these cheeky hand-stamped spoons 🥄✨
Whether you’re stirring your morning coffee while hoping it kicks in before reality does… or digging aggressively into a well-earned bowl of ice cream (because yes, it’s basically a sport), these spoons bring the perfect mix of sass and function.
Each one is handmade, slightly unique, and guaranteed to make you smile—whether you’re a caffeine-fueled derby skater or just here for the snacks.
And according to very official, totally serious, not-at-all-biased reports… ice cream is basically a post-workout protein source now.
Perfect for:
Bid now and upgrade your spoon game—because boring cutlery should not be part of your personality.
Starting bid
Meet your new low-maintenance drama queens: three tiny succulents that look adorable but will absolutely ghost you if you overwater them.
These three besties have been living their best life on a sunny windowsill, soaking up rays and looking adorable while doing it. They’re low-drama, low-maintenance, and way harder to kill than your last houseplant (we’ve all been there).
Warning: May cause sudden urges to buy more plants or to propagate into 100 more. Side effects include googling “why is my succulent turning purple?” at 2 a.m. and naming them after your jammer, pivot, and blocker.
Warranty: If you forget to water them, or water them too much, just ask Knox for a new one. (No questions asked… we’ve all been there.)
Starting bid
Perfect for the skater who needs to warm up those muscles… or just warm up after spending a day in Springbrook Multiplex in the winter!
This elegant borosilicate glass teapot is basically indestructible (it laughs at boiling water and sudden temperature changes). It comes with a matching teacup so you can sip in style like the classy jammer you want to be.
Paired with a delicious jars of Charbrew Rose Hibiscus & Peppermint Green Tea — floral, refreshing, and just the right amount of zing to revive you between bouts. It’s like a gentle hug for your insides after a hard practice.
Whether you’re relaxing after a tough scrimmage or hosting a post-bout tea party with your team, this set is cute, practical, and way fancier than your usual “mug with a chip in it.”
Starting bid
Because even the toughest skater needs a little extra love for their knees!
These S1 Knee Gaskets are the perfect undercover heroes: slide them under your knee pads (or under your pants if you're too cool for pads during an outdoor skate) for an extra layer of protection, comfort, stability, and grip.
They feature:
One pair (left + right) in Large — measure 15 - 17" around your extended knee for the perfect fit.
Perfect for anyone who wants their knees to thank them later.
Starting bid
Because your wrists deserve better than eating concrete during that one dramatic fall we all pretend didn’t happen.
These S1 Wrist Guards are built like tanks:
Size Medium – fits wrists measuring 6.5″ to 7.4″ around the wrist joint.
Perfect for the skater who wants solid protection without feeling like they're wearing bricks. Whether you’re jamming, blocking, or just dramatically gesturing at practice, these guards have your back (and your wrists).
Starting bid
This cheeky little butterfly is ready to add a splash of colour (and a dash of giggles) to any window, balcony, or rear view mirror!
Handcrafted in vibrant shades of shimmering blue and deep emerald green, this stained glass butterfly catches the light beautifully and flutters gently in the breeze.
It’s the perfect mix of pretty and playful — a cute conversation starter that brings a smile every time the sun hits it just right. Great for brightening up a space, gifting to your favourite derby bestie, or just treating yourself to something unique and handmade.
Who doesn’t love a butterfly with a little extra personality?
Starting bid
Your body puts in the work, now it is time to give it some backup.
This package lets you choose your own adventure: go for custom orthotics to keep your feet happy, or an initial chiropractic assessment to get everything moving the way it should.
Whether you’re logging derby miles, dealing with those “mystery aches,” or just trying to stay in top form, this is a solid upgrade to your performance and recovery game.
Starting bid
IYKYK... and if you don’t, now’s your chance to find out. If you’ve ever stopped by a Calgary Roller Derby bake sale, you’ve probably heard whispers of the Skor bars. Gooey, crunchy, buttery perfection—crafted with love and guarded like a family treasure. This isn’t just dessert. It’s a FULL BATCH of sweet, secret-recipe bliss. Share it with your friends... or don’t. We won’t judge. It may or may not look like the image but we promise it will be delicious.
Starting bid
Who doesn’t love a mystery goodie bag?
This fun surprise bag is packed with an assortment of pins and stickers — perfect for decorating your helmet, water bottle, gear bag, or laptop. You might get funny sayings, team vibes, sassy skates, or cute derby designs (honestly, I don't even know what's in there, I just do the write-ups).
One lucky winner gets the whole mystery mix.
Starting bid
Perfect for the skater who’s been eyeing those shiny new wheels, bearings, or laces!
It’s the perfect excuse to buy whatever you want — need new skates? You may as well, since you’re part way there if you've got this gift card!
Starting bid
Bring home a bold statement piece with this large aluminum skull cutout!
Measuring a striking 32.25" tall by 9" wide, this sleek metallic skulls ornament is lightweight yet sturdy and ready to hang indoors or outdoors. The cutout design adds a cool, edgy vibe to any space — whether it’s on a garage wall, dude cave, derby practice space, or even as a porch guardian.
Starting bid
This flirty little stained glass lady is serving curves and confidence!
Shimmering emerald green with iridescent purple-silver accents on top, she’s got that classic hourglass shape and a sassy, elegant vibe. The rich swirls catch the light beautifully, making her glow in any window.
Bring this pretty lady home and let her strut her stuff!
Starting bid
What’s inside? That’s part of the adventure.
This box is packed with a playful mix of goodies that are equal parts fun, quirky, and unexpected—handpicked to keep things interesting. That's what I'm assuming anyways, your guess is honestly as good as mine.
Perfect for anyone who loves surprises, a little chaos, and a whole lot of personality.
Kitty not included… but plenty of fun still is. 😏
Starting bid
Comfy, casual, and easy to wear! This tie dye crop hoodie is perfect for repping your Canada Derby pride on and off the track. Soft fabric, relaxed fit, and a fun pop of colour make it a go-to for everyday wear.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!