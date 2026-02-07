Calgary Stringfest

For students with a minimum playing level of RCM Level 9 and who are at least 12 years old. Programming includes a large ensemble component.



Students not currently registered in the Amici String Program, please include a letter of reference or recording (unlisted youtube file) at check out in order to place students in the appropriate group (level, age, experience).



Only offered from August 24, 2026 to August 28, 2026.



NOTE: There is a $50 non-refundable registration fee. There are no refunds after July 11, 2026.