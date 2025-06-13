Calgary Zoo Attendance Confirmation

This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
Preschool siblings aged 3-5
free
This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
NorthStar Academy Student aged 5-17
free
This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
Adult Supervisor
free
This is for one adult supervisor per family.
This is for one adult supervisor per family.
Placeholder Ticket for Non-sibling Preschooler aged 0-2
free
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
Placeholder Ticket for Non-sibling Preschooler aged 3-5
free
This ticket is for preschoolers without a sibling registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $23.
This ticket is for preschoolers without a sibling registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $23.
Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students aged 5-17
free
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $23.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $23.
Placeholder Ticket for Extra Adults
free
This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee. There is no charge now, but if space is available, you will be invoiced $28. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.
This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee. There is no charge now, but if space is available, you will be invoiced $28. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.