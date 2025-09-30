Calgary & Area JNT Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Start your day right with this cozy basket featuring items from Bro’kin Yolk. Includes a $50 giftcard, a crewneck and a bag of signature coffee. Great for brunch lovers, coffee addicts, or anyone who believes breakfast is the best meal of the day. (Value: $125)
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4 one-day admissions to Calaway Park. Enjoy unlimited rides, live entertainment, the Cinemagic 3D theatre, Haunted Hotel, CP Spray n’ Play, not to mention lots of free parking. Get ready for a day full of safe, family fun. (Value: $216)
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Make memories that last with a bundle of family-friendly activities! Includes 4 one-day passes to Butterfield Acres, and a family day pass to the Royal Tyrrell Museum. A perfect way to enjoy quality time together. (Value: $126)
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Score big at your next backyard BBQ or tailgate with handcrafted, custom-designed cornhole boards! Fully customizable with the ability to engrave and paint, featuring a design of your choice (team logo, family name, etc.). Let the games begin! (Value: $500)
*the photo is just an example of what they could look like
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Hit the slopes this winter with ski passes to Revelstoke Ski Resort! This package includes 4 full-day lift tickets, perfect for skiers or snowboarders of any skill level. Enjoy fresh powder, crisp mountain air, and unforgettable outdoor adventure. (Value: $800)
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Elevate your next gathering or your next night in with this gourmet basket. Includes a handcrafted cutting board, 3 cheese knives and a $25 gift card to Springbank Cheese Company. Ideal for entertainers and food lovers alike! (value: $175)
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Level up your skating with this $200 voucher for a summer 2026 Mel Thomas powerskating session in Calgary or Cochrane. Learn from a NRL and Team Canada athlete, who is also the current Team Canada skating coach. Ideal for athletes looking to improve speed, agility, and technique on the ice! (Value: $200)
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Step up your game with a 1-hour private or team powerskating session from Clark Power Skating. Perfect for athletes of all levels who are ready to level up. (Value: $150)
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A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hit the ice with Junior National Team athletes! Your team will provide the ice, and at least two JNT athletes will join to lead a custom on-ice session working on skills of your choice. After the skate, enjoy a meet-and-greet complete with photos, autographs, and a chance to see their medals up close. An unforgettable experience for any young athlete or team. (Value: priceless!)
*for this item, winning team must be based in the Calgary and surrounding area
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Enjoy a 2 hour suite at LaunchPad Golf (Heritage Pointe), along with 2 hats and 2 t-shirts to complete your look. Whether you're a scratch golfer or just swinging for laughs, this package is the perfect way to spend a few hours with friends. (Value: $220)
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Treat yourself to a little self-care with this relaxing basket. Features a $30 giftcard to Amber’s Home Spa, a soothing sugar scrub and a selection of local soaps. Perfect for winding down after a long day or gifting to someone who deserves a moment of calm. (Value: $70)
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This bundle is packed with everything needed for a laid-back evening, or an exciting get-together. Includes an empty growler with fill gift card at Cold Garden, 4 tall cans of assorted beer, 1 beery-licious ranch water, 1 tall skittle blonde ale, 1 flat-brim hat, 2 cold garden glasses, 1 set of cards, 1 beer koozie, and assorted temporary tattoos. Cheers to a good time! (Value: $120)
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Early mornings call for serious support. This cozy bundle includes a YETI travel mug, premium espresso beans, a warm toque, chocolates, and a stylish ring for a touch of flair. Perfect for early risers and rink-side warriors. (Value: $100)
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Designed with active bodies in mind, this premium bundle includes rejuvenating items as well as fan-favorites from Rocky Mountain Soap Company. Includes shower gel, bar soap, daily oat lotion, Omega-3 handcream, massage butter, and body butter. Enjoy this mind and body reset. (Value: $90)
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Own a puck signed by Connor Bedard, a keepsake that’s perfect for any hockey fan. Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave. This collectible is sure to spark conversations and admiration. (Value: $400)
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Let the music move you with a pair of tickets to IX- Shostakovich (Feb 27, 2026) by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Whether you're a classical music lover or just curious, this elegant evening will leave you inspired and uplifted. (Value: $200)
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This premium package includes two $110 certificates to be used at Movement Performance & Health, and a mini massage gun for on-demand muscle relief at home. Whether you're winding down or recovering after a workout, this duo delivers deep relaxation and powerful recovery. (Value: $280)
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This high-performance prize pack includes an Elevate soft shell jacket, a Bluetooth earbud vacuum bottle and a Flexfit ball hat. Perfect for on-the-go professionals, athletes, or anyone who appreciates gear that works as hard as they do. (Value: $175)
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Indulge in a luxurious full-body wrap designed to detoxify and hydrate, from Mel's Esthetics. Great as a post-workout recovery treatment or simply as a relaxing escape from everyday stress. (Value: $70)
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Enjoy a luxurious getaway with a one-night stay and a $50 giftcard at Hotel Blackfoot. Whether it's a romantic getaway or a well-deserved break, this package promises comfort, great food, and zero dishes to clean. (Value: $270)
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Pistol tactical and target shooting for up to 3 people (age 16+) at the Buffalo Target Shooters Association in Kananaskis with a trained instructor. No experience necessary. All pistols, ammunition and safety equipment provided.
Participants will be led through a safety briefing followed by instruction on safe handling and operation of a variety of pistols. Test your new skills in a series of guided shooting drills, defensive shooting scenarios and timed courses of fire. Approx 3 hours duration. Can be booked for Spring 2026. (Value: $750)
So you've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do ya, punk?
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Enjoy 2 vouchers for a King Room stay at Deerfoot Inn and Casino. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or hosting out-of-town guests, this stay offers the perfect mix of comfort and convenience. (Value: $460)
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Take the hassle out of paperwork with 50% off mobile notary services. A licensed notary will work with you, saving you time and simplifying your to-do list. (Value: up to $500)
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This set includes an ATHENA ringette stick (50 flex) signed by JNT athletes. A one-of-a-kind piece perfect for a young player to use on the ice or display as part of their sports collection. (Value: $130)
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This signed Ringette Canada practice jersey is a symbol of dedication, passion, and sport spirit. Whether worn by a rising athlete or framed as a keepsake, it’s a meaningful gift for any ringette fan. (Value: priceless)
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Indulge in your favourite scents, lotions, candles, and more with a Bath & Body Works gift card. Whether you love long bubble baths, fresh seasonal scents, or a little daily luxury, this basket lets you pick your perfect pampering products. (Value: $50)
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Enjoy your favorite coffee, tea, or cozy drink in this beautifully crafted mug. Made by Aleasha Rock, it’s the kind of mug you’ll reach for every morning. Includes Tealyra Russian Earl Grey loose leaf tea and Lavazza Crema e Gusto ground coffee. Whether it’s for you or a thoughtful gift, this piece brings a touch of comfort and craftsmanship to any day. (Value: $95)
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Enjoy the delicious fruits (and veggies!) of home canning with this thoughtfully assembled basket featuring an assortment of homemade preserves, and pickled goods. Perfect for foodies, brunch hosts, or anyone who loves a taste of something special.
Handcrafted by Michele Wheeler (Value: $65)
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Elevate your greens with three all-time favourite pairings of premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Includes the Salad Lovers Pick6, a $50 giftcard to Evoolution, and a $25 giftcard for Springbank Cheese Co. Ideal for home chefs, foodies, or anyone who loves to drizzle, dip, and dress with style. (Value: $116)
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Keep your teeth clean and your smile shining with this dental care bundle, featuring a high-quality electric toothbrush, an in-office whitening session, and a set of at-home whitening trays. It’s everything you need for a brighter, healthier smile. (Value: $500)
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Enjoy a delicious meal at one of Canada’s trendiest restaurants with two $100 Cactus Club Café gift cards. Enjoy a night out with friends, a date night, or a well-deserved treat! (Value: $200)
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This beautifully handmade set includes a versatile wooden cookbook holder that also doubles as a charcuterie board. Also included is a wooden serving platter. Thoughtfully crafted and built to last, this set is as functional as it is beautiful. (Value: $250)
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This beautiful quilted bag, handmade by Michele Wheeler, is the perfect blend of comfort and practicality. Durable, stylish, and ready to go wherever life takes you. (Value: $60)
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This cozy-meets-practical bundle includes a $50 Indigo gift card (perfect for your next great read), a lightweight vest, and a durable water bottle to stay hydrated wherever you go. (Value: $110)
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Enjoy 5 rejuvenating sessions at a Bronze Baxx location of your choice! (Value: $300)
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Get moving with two race entries, one for the St. Patrick’s Day Road Race and one for the Stampede Road Race. Whether you're chasing a personal best or just love a festive fun run, these iconic Calgary events offer a great mix of competition and community spirit. (Value: $230)
Starting bid
Get moving with two race entries, one for the St. Patrick’s Day Road Race and one for the Stampede Road Race. Whether you're chasing a personal best or just love a festive fun run, these iconic Calgary events offer a great mix of competition and community spirit. (Value: $230)
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This bundle features two tickets to any home Calgary Hitmen hockey game! This is your chance to enjoy high-energy hockey in one of the league’s best atmospheres. A perfect night out for sports lovers, families, or friends! (Value: $62)
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Add a piece of hockey history to your collection with this official Calgary Flames jersey, personally signed by MacKenzie Weegar. Whether you frame it or wear it proudly, this is a must-have for any Flames supporter or sports memorabilia collector. (Value: $500)
Starting bid
This bundle includes two second bowl tickets to a Calgary Flames home game (to be used before February 1, 2026). Experience the speed, the hits, and the roar of the crowd live! (Value: $300)
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