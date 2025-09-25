Call for Founding Members

We’re reaching out now to a small circle of people to ask for your help launching 1820 Life.

Your early support can make a tremendous difference. Our startup budget is modest, and every dollar will go directly toward:

Setting up our podcast and production studio

Hiring part-time support for editing and outreach

Creating resources and tools for small group gatherings

Reaching people through digital channels and social media

We are aiming to raise $500,000 to fund our first two years of operations. All donations are expected to be fully tax receiptable through our registered nonprofit once CRA approves our charitable status. This is expected to take place in 2025.



