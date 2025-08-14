CAMH Engage Gala 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your game with a $100 New Balance gift card and five weeks of tennis lessons from Nike Sports Camps Canada. Perfect your swing, upgrade your gear, and play in style! Valued at $550.
Find your balance with two 50-minute therapy sessions from Alli Therapy, a $100 Hanji gift card, and a soothing matcha bundle from Pluck Tea. The perfect blend of mindfulness and self-care. Valued at $430.
Shine bright with a $250 Anzie gift card and a $300 Pyrrha gift card, two iconic Canadian jewelry brands known for their timeless elegance and meaningful craftsmanship. Valued at $550.
Sip and savor with a $25 Blood Brothers Brewing gift card, a $100 Burdock Brewery gift card, and a guided beer flight tasting for two at Eastbound Beer Co. The ultimate local craft beer adventure. Valued at $175.
Gather your friends for a day of great food and creativity! Enjoy a $250 dining experience at And/Ore, a handcrafted pottery piece by Sharon Susin, two spots in a 2.5-hour hand-building pottery class at Olive Branch Pottery, and a $100 Pinot’s Palette gift certificate. Valued at $500.
Stay stylish with a $150 Bathing Belle Swimwear gift card, a pair of pants from Beaufille, a sleek Bombardier purse, and a $50 Ecologyst gift card. Effortlessly elegant and eco-conscious. Valued at $400.
Hit the dance floor with two classes at City Dance Corps and twenty classes at Underground Dance Centre. Perfect for dancers of all levels to learn, move, and have fun! Valued at $760.
Indulge in three $50 Oliver & Bonacini gift cards for an unforgettable dining experience, then unwind with a one night (Sun-Thurs) stay at The Drake Hotel. The perfect city escape. Valued at $550.
Energize your body and mind with a 10-class pack from Barry’s, a CanPrev wellness gift bundle, a personal training session from Common Ground, and five Muay Thai classes from TKMT. Valued at $840.
Take flight with an exclusive Bombardier model airplane. Valued at $500.
Embrace beauty and relaxation with a $200 Cheekbone Beauty gift card, a $150 Evio Beauty gift card, and two luxurious bath blends from Inoki Bathhouse. Valued at $500.
Enjoy a bundle of beauty products from Karine Joncas. Valued at $250.
Elevate your self-care routine with this bundle featuring CanPrev’s wellness essentials, Manjula Essentials’ skincare set, and Intelligent Change’s mindful affirmation cards. Valued at $460.
Nurture your mind, body, and spirit with this luxurious self-care package featuring a three-session coaching package with Adea Cocoli, two (2 people) passes to Revive Wellness Club, a bag of Revive Tea, and a Rocky Mountain Soap Company beauty set. Valued at $1,940.
Embrace comfort and calm with this collection featuring a handmade crochet flower bouquet by Cotton Fleury, DAVIDsTEA’s herbal tea sampler, a teapot set with matching cups, a sleek Fable carafe, and the beloved 5 Minute Journal. Valued at $340.
Reconnect with your body and mind through this empowering collection featuring a one-month unlimited pass to The Toronto Barre Collective, a Trove Intro Retreat (including 25 Min Salt Cave Mat Experience, 25 Min Lymphatic Compression, 15 Min Red Light Therapy Bed, One Group Class, and 10 dance classes at Underground Dance Centre. Valued at $820.
Experience the magic of film like an insider with a TIFF Contributors Circle Membership. Enjoy exclusive perks such as early access to Festival tickets, invites to special screenings and member-only events, and year-round benefits at TIFF Bell Lightbox. Valued at $500.
Indulge in café-quality coffee at home with a premium Lavazza espresso machine and 100 aromatic coffee pods. Valued at $700.
Start your morning right with Flourish pancake mix and mug, plus a jam basket from Crofters Food. A sweet, simple and satisfying breakfast treat.
Celebrate your furry friend with an Artage Portraits pet photography gift certificate and a $500 Diggs gift card for premium pet essentials. Valued at $1,500.
Treat your taste buds to the finer things with a food and wine gift basket from Kolonaki Group of Companies, a 4-person winery tour and tasting at Norman Hardie Wines and four tickets to Wine Fest Toronto (Nov 21–23, 2025). Valued at $780.
Jumpstart your wellness journey with three months of Body + Soul Fitness membership, a personal assessment, and one personal training session to tailor your goals, plus a $100 New Balance gift card to gear up in style. Valued at $660.
Enjoy a day on the green with two 18-hole green fees at 4 Seasons Country Club, then unwind with a $100 dollar Oliver & Bonacini gift card for a post-round meal. Valued at $200.
Refresh and restore with this cozy bundle featuring a Bathorium bath package, Highlands Nordic cross-country ski package (day pass + ski rental), 4 ski lift tickets to Moonstone Mt. St. Louis and a sleek Umbra bath tray. Valued at $590.
Prioritize your self-care with Everist hair and skin hydration essentials and a Myodetox gift card for physiotherapy or massage. Valued at $280.
Feel the thrill of the court with four Raptors tickets, then celebrate with a $150 gift card to The Old York Tavern. Valued at $1,550.
Game Details: Jan 5, 2026 - 7:30pm Atlanta Hawks @ Toronto Raptors
Sec 119, Row 10
Cheer on the Maple Leafs with two tickets for the game with two jerseys.
Game Details: Jan 23, 2026 - 7:00pm Vegas Golden Knights @ Toronto Maple Leafs Sec 107, Row 12
Two Auston Matthews Maple Leaf Jerseys (Blue XL and White XL).
Valued at $1,500.
Unwind and restore with Nuvsio Skincare’s Jet Setters Beauty Package and a silk eye mask from B Half Moon. Valued at $300.
Bring the iconic Toronto brunch experience home with a $250 gift certificate to Mildred’s Temple Kitchen and a basket of their beloved pancake favourites. Valued at $450.
Capture timeless memories with a professional kids photography session by Jérôme Art and Photography. Valued at $1,500.
Celebrate togetherness with a family photography session by Jérôme Art and Photography. Valued at $1,500.
A charming, hand-drawn framed artwork by Caitlin Wooll featuring whimsical animal portraits that add character to any space. Valued at $500.
A striking large-scale original piece by Shaina Hardie, perfect for adding creativity and warmth to your home. Valued at $400.
A charming piece by Shaina Hardie, offering a unique artistic touch and handcrafted elegance. Valued at $250.
Glow from within with three premium skincare products and a chic makeup case from HB Face. Valued at $100.
Elevate your productivity and creativity with the Poly.AI Kit, featuring JBL earbuds, a Plaud NotePin AI voice notetaker, clip-on microphone, PolyAI journal and pen, and a Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate bar. Valued at $305.
Escape and unwind with two spa access certificates, two sauna hats, and a soothing candle from Thermëa. Valued at $340.
Experience wellness at the next level with a one-year Superbeing membership from Supernaturals, which includes monthly core treatments, a rest frequency therapy introduction and exclusive member pricing on classes and additional treatments. Valued at $1,000.
