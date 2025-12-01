Caminitos Spanish Preschool
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Caminitos Spanish Preschool

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Caminitos Spanish Preschool's Silent Auction

Signed Sidney Crosby Jersey (Team Canada item
Signed Sidney Crosby Jersey (Team Canada item
Signed Sidney Crosby Jersey (Team Canada
$300

Starting bid

2014 Team Canada Olympic Jersey, signed by Sidney Crosby

Size XL

includes Certificate of Authentication


Courtesy of Radon Solutions Alberta

$200 Gift Card to Easy Tiger Tattoo Studio item
$200 Gift Card to Easy Tiger Tattoo Studio item
$200 Gift Card to Easy Tiger Tattoo Studio
$100

Starting bid

$200 Gift Card to Easy Tiger Tattoo Studio and XL Men's Hoodie

https://www.easytigertattoo.com/


Courtesy Easy Tiger Tattoo Studio

3 Premium Spanish Wine Bottles item
3 Premium Spanish Wine Bottles
$75

Starting bid

3 Bottles of Spanish Wine


Domino De la Vega Cava - No. 1 brut is an organic, 100% sparkling wine from Valencia, Spain known for its bright golden color, fine bubbles and creamy texture. It features prominent notes of green apple, pear, and citrus


Bodegas Taron Rose Rioja - traditional, crisp dry wine from the northern Rioja Alta region of Spain. It is a blend typically comprising of 505 Viura (white) and 50% Garnacha (red), featuring delicate aromas of peaches, cherry blossom and strawberries.


Bodegas Taron Tempranillo 2024 - young, fresh and fruity red wine from Rioja Alta, Spain featuring intense black fruit flavours, soft tannins and a 13% alcohol content. Made from 100% Tempranillo grapes, this dry vegan-friendly wine is fermented in stainless steel. It is noted for being a straight forward juicy, and accessible


Courtesy of Wine Celler

Farrow Gift Pack
$10

Starting bid

Includes $25 Gift Card, Coffee Mug and Sunglasses


Courtesy of Farrow

$25 Gift Card to Kind Ice Cream item
$25 Gift Card to Kind Ice Cream
$10

Starting bid

Courtesy of Kind Ice Cream

Golden Bear Hockey Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

4 Pack of Tickets to University of Alberta Golden Bears Hockey

2 Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mugs


Courtesy of Radon Solutions Alberta

Teatro Live Gift Certificate - 2026 Season item
Teatro Live Gift Certificate - 2026 Season
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for two tickets to any show in Teatro Live's 44th Season (2025/2026 Season)


Courtesy of Teatro Live

Goat Track Social Club Gift Pack item
Goat Track Social Club Gift Pack item
Goat Track Social Club Gift Pack
$50

Starting bid

Sherpa Jacket (Men's Medium)

and Camo Hat


Courtesy of Goat Track Social Club

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