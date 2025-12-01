Caminitos Spanish Preschool's Silent Auction

3 Bottles of Spanish Wine





Domino De la Vega Cava - No. 1 brut is an organic, 100% sparkling wine from Valencia, Spain known for its bright golden color, fine bubbles and creamy texture. It features prominent notes of green apple, pear, and citrus





Bodegas Taron Rose Rioja - traditional, crisp dry wine from the northern Rioja Alta region of Spain. It is a blend typically comprising of 505 Viura (white) and 50% Garnacha (red), featuring delicate aromas of peaches, cherry blossom and strawberries.





Bodegas Taron Tempranillo 2024 - young, fresh and fruity red wine from Rioja Alta, Spain featuring intense black fruit flavours, soft tannins and a 13% alcohol content. Made from 100% Tempranillo grapes, this dry vegan-friendly wine is fermented in stainless steel. It is noted for being a straight forward juicy, and accessible





Courtesy of Wine Celler