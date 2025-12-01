Caminitos Spanish Preschool's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2014 Team Canada Olympic Jersey, signed by Sidney Crosby
Size XL
includes Certificate of Authentication
Courtesy of Radon Solutions Alberta
Starting bid
$200 Gift Card to Easy Tiger Tattoo Studio and XL Men's Hoodie
https://www.easytigertattoo.com/
Courtesy Easy Tiger Tattoo Studio
Starting bid
3 Bottles of Spanish Wine
Domino De la Vega Cava - No. 1 brut is an organic, 100% sparkling wine from Valencia, Spain known for its bright golden color, fine bubbles and creamy texture. It features prominent notes of green apple, pear, and citrus
Bodegas Taron Rose Rioja - traditional, crisp dry wine from the northern Rioja Alta region of Spain. It is a blend typically comprising of 505 Viura (white) and 50% Garnacha (red), featuring delicate aromas of peaches, cherry blossom and strawberries.
Bodegas Taron Tempranillo 2024 - young, fresh and fruity red wine from Rioja Alta, Spain featuring intense black fruit flavours, soft tannins and a 13% alcohol content. Made from 100% Tempranillo grapes, this dry vegan-friendly wine is fermented in stainless steel. It is noted for being a straight forward juicy, and accessible
Courtesy of Wine Celler
Starting bid
Includes $25 Gift Card, Coffee Mug and Sunglasses
Courtesy of Farrow
Starting bid
Courtesy of Kind Ice Cream
Starting bid
4 Pack of Tickets to University of Alberta Golden Bears Hockey
2 Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mugs
Courtesy of Radon Solutions Alberta
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for two tickets to any show in Teatro Live's 44th Season (2025/2026 Season)
Courtesy of Teatro Live
Starting bid
Sherpa Jacket (Men's Medium)
and Camo Hat
Courtesy of Goat Track Social Club
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