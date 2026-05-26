Camp Acorn Shop

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About this shop
Please note that Zeffy is a free platform for charities, and to maintain this service they will ask for a 15% donation to their platform upon checkout. This is not a requirement for purchase and no funds from this donation will come back to the Centre. Please select "Other" upon checkout if you do not wish to pay 15% to Zeffy on top of your purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!