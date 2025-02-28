ROWING DAY CAMP 2 WEEKS BLOCK - SEASON 2025

This camp entitles you to a receipt for physical activity, not for childcare costs. The Lachine Rowing Club respects very strict health guidelines, but cannot be held responsible for the spread of contagious diseases, including COVID-19.

This camp entitles you to a receipt for physical activity, not for childcare costs. The Lachine Rowing Club respects very strict health guidelines, but cannot be held responsible for the spread of contagious diseases, including COVID-19.

More details...