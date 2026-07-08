Camp Hermosa's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
3 nights at Dominion Bay Cottages (Manitoulin Island) hosted by Ruth and Nathan Hill (Camp Hermosa Alumni)
Fair market value: $930
Starting bid
One week at Inverhuron Cottage - May 23 -30. Hosts Ray and Carol Carere Family
Fair market value: $850
Starting bid
Donors: Wendy and Brent Stratton, Camp Hermosa Alumni
Fair market value: $200
Starting bid
Hosts Camp Hermosa Alumni - Jim and Nancy Carroll
Fair market value: priceless
Starting bid
Prepared by Chef Eric Neaves, Camp Hermosa Alumni
Fair market value: $200
Starting bid
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