Three people in colorful outfits toast with champagne glasses while fireworks explode in the dark background.

Hosted by

Camp Hermosa Incorporated

About this event

Camp Hermosa's Silent Auction

Cottage - Manitoulin
$100

Starting bid

3 nights at Dominion Bay Cottages (Manitoulin Island) hosted by Ruth and Nathan Hill (Camp Hermosa Alumni)


Fair market value: $930

Cottage - Inverhuron
$100

Starting bid

One week at Inverhuron Cottage - May 23 -30. Hosts Ray and Carol Carere Family


Fair market value: $850

2 tickets to 2027 Ti-Cats Game
$50

Starting bid

Donors: Wendy and Brent Stratton, Camp Hermosa Alumni


Fair market value: $200

Catamaran Ride and BBQ - Belwood Lake
$100

Starting bid

Hosts Camp Hermosa Alumni - Jim and Nancy Carroll


Fair market value: priceless

Chef Eric's Date Nite Meal Kit for 2
$50

Starting bid

Prepared by Chef Eric Neaves, Camp Hermosa Alumni


Fair market value: $200

Premium Raptors Tickets - you pick the date
$100

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!